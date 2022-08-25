City receives $11.3 million to upgrade Hill District from President Biden’s infrastructure law

PITTSBURGH — A multi-million dollar infrastructure investment was announced Thursday to rebuild many parts of the Hill District.

The federal Department of Transportation granted the city of Pittsburgh a $11.3 million grant to upgrade the Hill District.

The funding was made possible by President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law. Leaders announced the plan at a YMCA in the Hill District.

Some of the grant will be used to redevelop Centre Avenue through the business district. Those upgrades include new street lights, crosswalks and ADA ramps to support the Hill District.

“This investment of over $11 into the infrastructure making the neighborhood safer, streets and sidewalks safer and making them accessible for folks with disabilities; continuing the investment in this neighborhood that’s been made over the years. We couldn’t do it without good partners,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

More major neighborhood streets will be improved too. Several intersections will get new traffic signals. There will also be new electric vehicle charging options. Some area steps and transit stops will get upgrades. Some money will be dedicated to public art.

This project helps the city’s continued efforts to reconnect the Hill District to downtown Pittsburgh.

“A long time ago, we always discussed about what happened in the historic Hill District and a lot of the investment that was displaced when they tore down the lower hill. With this grant, this is how we rebuild the Hill District, this is how we create economic opportunity,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.

The grant is part of Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program. The RAISE program is designed to help revamp particular areas like the Hill District.

“On behalf of the Biden administration, I’m pleased to say we share your vision to make this community safer and making economic opportunity more accessible for everyone,” said Stephanie Pollack, deputy administrator of the Federal Highway Administration.

Some residents said they are looking forward to this plan that brings big upgrades to their neighborhood.

