Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
$1,000,000,000 Crypto Fund Moving Into Bitcoin and Two Ethereum Rivals as One Major Risk Emerges, Says CIO
The chief investment officer of Valkyrie Investments says that the crypto asset manager is turning to flight-to-safety assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) as The Merge approaches. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Valkyrie CIO Steve McClurg says that as Ethereum (ETH) prepares to transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September, the crypto asset manager is exiting all of its positions in the second-largest digital asset.
New Expro Technology Estimated to Reduce Almost 150 Tons of CO2 Emissions From Rigs
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Energy services provider Expro (NYSE: XPRO) is leading industry efforts to meet environmental targets with the development of a digital technology that can help drilling contractors and operators cut an estimated 146 tons of CO 2 emissions annually – the equivalent of 58 transatlantic flights. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005015/en/ Expro’s iTONG™ System - intelligent autonomous connections. (Photo: Business Wire)
dailyhodl.com
How Entrepreneur-Politicians Will Capture Talent and Harness the Power of Crypto To Improve Their Jurisdictions
No phrase has become more synonymous with Web 2.0 than Silicon Valley. Companies like Facebook, Apple and Google are nearly equivalent to the Bay Area and its walled garden of innovation. However, 2021 was an inflection point in technological history. For the first time, the notion of Web 3.0 –...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,700,000,000 Crypto Asset Manager Says Upcoming Ethereum Upgrade an ‘Exciting Prospect’ – Here’s Why
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead is highlighting the benefits of Ethereum (ETH) transitioning to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. In Pantera’s latest Blockchain Letter, the crypto-focused hedge fund’s top executive explains that one consequence of the network’s upcoming Merge will be the elimination miner rewards and thus a reduction in the daily issuance of new ETH from 14,600 to 1,600 tokens.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Tech Giant Samsung Planning Launch of Crypto Exchange: Report
The investment arm of South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly looking to launch a crypto exchange platform along with several other prominent securities firms. According to local media outlet Newspim, Samsung Securities attempted to headhunt for individuals who can take charge of a crypto trading platform and develop blockchain smart contracts last year.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Issues Alerts for Bitcoin and Chainlink, Says BTC Looking Heavy
A crypto strategist known for making timely altcoin calls is warning that corrections are imminent for Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 181,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is looking heavy after BTC retraced from about $21,800 to below $20,000 on Friday. “BTC: I think we’re...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Worst Case Scenario for Bitcoin and Crypto Markets, According to Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Analyst Benjamin Cowen is detailing a potential worst case scenario for Bitcoin and the crypto markets at large. In a new video to his 765,000 YouTube subscribers, Cowen looks at the dot-com bubble’s infamous burst for clues on where digital asset markets may end up. Looking at the total...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Outlines Support for Ethereum 2.0 Upgrade, Says Upcoming Proof-of-Stake Chain Will Adopt ‘ETH’ Ticker
The world’s biggest crypto exchange platform says it is making the necessary preparations ahead of Ethereum’s (ETH) transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. In a new announcement, Binance says that the much-anticipated Merge upgrade could result in the blockchain splitting into two competing chains, which would create a new token.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Says Bitcoin (BTC) Won’t Break $25,000 Until One Major Thing Happens
Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary is casting doubt on the ability of Bitcoin (BTC) to rally above the $25,000 price level under the prevailing conditions. O’Leary says in a Stansberry Research interview that the price of Bitcoin is stagnating because the lack of cryptocurrency regulation is hindering institutional investment in the space.
Crypto crash: how a teacher’s dream investment turned into a nightmare loss
“If I’d sold everything, I would’ve had a quarter of a million pounds,” Duncan* says ruefully of the staggering worth of his cryptocurrency holdings at the start of this year. Like lots of amateur investors, the 47-year-old former primary schoolteacher got into cryptocurrencies in a big way...
dailyhodl.com
XRP, Binance Coin (BNB) and Two Mid-Cap Altcoins Flashing Bullish in One Metric, Says Analytics Firm Santiment
Market intelligence firm Santiment is naming four altcoins that are currently witnessing bullish sentiment based on an indicator that gauges the overall attitude of crypto traders and investors. Santiment says that the highest levels of positive sentiment are being enjoyed by XRP, Binance Coin (BNB), decentralized finance blockchain PancakeSwap (CAKE)...
dailyhodl.com
Analytics Firm Santiment Issues Ethereum Alert, Details Potential Price Path Based on Protocol Growth
Crypto analytics firm Santiment is issuing an alert to traders, warning Ethereum (ETH) may be facing an increase in bearish momentum. In a new report, Santiment says Ethereum is tightly following the price action of the S&P 500 amid a bleak macro environment. “ETH continues to follow very closely with...
dailyhodl.com
Steep Corrections Imminent for Bitcoin and Ethereum After Massive Fakeout in Stock Market: Top Crypto Analyst
A closely followed crypto strategist is issuing a dire warning to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) holders. Crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 106,800 Twitter followers that the recent sell-off in the stock market suggests an imminent move to the downside for Bitcoin. “Today’s sell-off from stocks is more than...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Two Top-10 Ethereum Competitors Gearing Up for Strong Bounce Before Crashing Lower, Warns Top Analyst
A widely followed analyst with a successful track record of predicting market pullbacks is updating his outlook on several top crypto assets. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 487,100 Twitter followers that in light of the recent rally in the S&P 500 futures market, Bitcoin (BTC) is also likely to recapture the $23,000 level before subsequently breaking down.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of Company Behind Avalanche Says Capital Sitting on the Sidelines Waiting To Jump Into Crypto – Here’s Why
One senior executive at the tech firm building the smart contract platform Avalanche (AVAX) believes many crypto investors who currently hold stablecoins are gearing up to buy into the markets. In a new interview with Bloomberg, Ava Labs president John Wu says that the crypto industry’s underlying fundamentals are getting...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Titan Coinbase Says It’s Open to Any Ethereum PoW Fork Following Highly Anticipated Merge
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase says it’s open to supporting any legitimate proof of work (PoW) fork of Ethereum (ETH) after the highly anticipated Merge slated for September. Coinbase says that it wants to look at each future Ethereum fork on an individual basis. “Coinbase is committed to fully...
dailyhodl.com
Global Crypto Adoption Exceeds 320,000,000 Users, According to Study – Here’s the Country Leading the Charge
A new study from a digital asset payments firm reveals that hundreds of millions of people around the globe are using cryptocurrency. Singapore-based TripleA says the firm gathered data from more than a dozen reports and surveys to “obtain the most encompassing and accurate set of statistics” for their study.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Gives Update on Big Vasil Hardfork, Reveals New Timeline
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson is giving an update on the highly anticipated Vasil hard fork for the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s blockchain. In a new video update, Hoskinson says that major crypto exchanges are currently working on the new Cardano hard fork, and he expects more to follow. “So...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Remains in a Bear Market Based on On-Chain Metrics, Says Crypto Analytics Firm Glassnode
Crypto analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) is still in the bear market despite a recent relief rally. The market intelligence firm says that on-chain metrics suggest that recovery is still a ways off for Bitcoin since its short-term price increase was followed by a sell off. The adjusted...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Decentralized Public Network Altcoin to Its Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange platform Coinbase added another altcoin to its listing roadmap, which puts the token on the path toward being listed on its burgeoning roster of tradable digtal assets. Ethereum (ETH) rival and smart contract platform Hedera (HBAR), which is tailored for security and regulatory compliance, could potentially...
Comments / 0