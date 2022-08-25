ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

dailyhodl.com

$1,000,000,000 Crypto Fund Moving Into Bitcoin and Two Ethereum Rivals as One Major Risk Emerges, Says CIO

The chief investment officer of Valkyrie Investments says that the crypto asset manager is turning to flight-to-safety assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) as The Merge approaches. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Valkyrie CIO Steve McClurg says that as Ethereum (ETH) prepares to transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September, the crypto asset manager is exiting all of its positions in the second-largest digital asset.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

New Expro Technology Estimated to Reduce Almost 150 Tons of CO2 Emissions From Rigs

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Energy services provider Expro (NYSE: XPRO) is leading industry efforts to meet environmental targets with the development of a digital technology that can help drilling contractors and operators cut an estimated 146 tons of CO 2 emissions annually – the equivalent of 58 transatlantic flights. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005015/en/ Expro’s iTONG™ System - intelligent autonomous connections. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyhodl.com

CEO of $4,700,000,000 Crypto Asset Manager Says Upcoming Ethereum Upgrade an ‘Exciting Prospect’ – Here’s Why

Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead is highlighting the benefits of Ethereum (ETH) transitioning to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. In Pantera’s latest Blockchain Letter, the crypto-focused hedge fund’s top executive explains that one consequence of the network’s upcoming Merge will be the elimination miner rewards and thus a reduction in the daily issuance of new ETH from 14,600 to 1,600 tokens.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Gold Mining#Business Industry#Linus Business#Singapore Nature S Vault#Polygon Network#Nature S Vault#Esg#The Legacy Token#Nvlt#Dapps#Ethereum
dailyhodl.com

Tech Giant Samsung Planning Launch of Crypto Exchange: Report

The investment arm of South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly looking to launch a crypto exchange platform along with several other prominent securities firms. According to local media outlet Newspim, Samsung Securities attempted to headhunt for individuals who can take charge of a crypto trading platform and develop blockchain smart contracts last year.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Issues Alerts for Bitcoin and Chainlink, Says BTC Looking Heavy

A crypto strategist known for making timely altcoin calls is warning that corrections are imminent for Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 181,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is looking heavy after BTC retraced from about $21,800 to below $20,000 on Friday. “BTC: I think we’re...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Binance Outlines Support for Ethereum 2.0 Upgrade, Says Upcoming Proof-of-Stake Chain Will Adopt ‘ETH’ Ticker

The world’s biggest crypto exchange platform says it is making the necessary preparations ahead of Ethereum’s (ETH) transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. In a new announcement, Binance says that the much-anticipated Merge upgrade could result in the blockchain splitting into two competing chains, which would create a new token.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

XRP, Binance Coin (BNB) and Two Mid-Cap Altcoins Flashing Bullish in One Metric, Says Analytics Firm Santiment

Market intelligence firm Santiment is naming four altcoins that are currently witnessing bullish sentiment based on an indicator that gauges the overall attitude of crypto traders and investors. Santiment says that the highest levels of positive sentiment are being enjoyed by XRP, Binance Coin (BNB), decentralized finance blockchain PancakeSwap (CAKE)...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Two Top-10 Ethereum Competitors Gearing Up for Strong Bounce Before Crashing Lower, Warns Top Analyst

A widely followed analyst with a successful track record of predicting market pullbacks is updating his outlook on several top crypto assets. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 487,100 Twitter followers that in light of the recent rally in the S&P 500 futures market, Bitcoin (BTC) is also likely to recapture the $23,000 level before subsequently breaking down.
CURRENCIES

