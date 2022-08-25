Man killed following multi-car crash on Highway 412, near Inola

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/25/22: The road has reopened following the crash.

Three cars were involved in the collision. One man, 66-year-old Richard Bundrick — from Springdale, Ark. — was killed in the crash.

Bundrick was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred, and his passenger, a woman from Springdale, Ark., was taken to the hospital. She is in critical condition, according to OHP troopers.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

At least one person has died following a three vehicle crash on Highway 412 in Rogers County.

It happened near SH-88 in Inola. The accident caused a small grass fire which has been contained.

Traffic is backed up as crews work to clear two cars that both appear to have flipped.

This is a developing story.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.