Maryland’s Pennsylvania Avenue tied the night together with theaters, restaurants, clubs and hotels. In this arts district lies a prime destination on the mid-20th century Black entertainment beltline known as the Chitlin Circuit, which is based in Baltimore. In 2019, the area was designated a Black Arts District by the State of Maryland, after years of redlining and racially restrictive covenants had caused the cultural infrastructure of the area to crumble. The district is now the historic venue of projects and events aimed at creating opportunities for Black artists to show their work. Their annual celebration, The Legacy Festival, kicks off on Aug. 27, 2022, with a slate full of visual artists, musical acts, vendors and children’s activities all served with a certain 90s-themed flair.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO