Baltimore, MD

Raleigh News & Observer

Your guide to the Baltimore Legacy Festival

Maryland’s Pennsylvania Avenue tied the night together with theaters, restaurants, clubs and hotels. In this arts district lies a prime destination on the mid-20th century Black entertainment beltline known as the Chitlin Circuit, which is based in Baltimore. In 2019, the area was designated a Black Arts District by the State of Maryland, after years of redlining and racially restrictive covenants had caused the cultural infrastructure of the area to crumble. The district is now the historic venue of projects and events aimed at creating opportunities for Black artists to show their work. Their annual celebration, The Legacy Festival, kicks off on Aug. 27, 2022, with a slate full of visual artists, musical acts, vendors and children’s activities all served with a certain 90s-themed flair.
BALTIMORE, MD
kiiky.com

10 Best Colleges in Baltimore | 2022

Baltimore is the most populous city in the U.S. state of Maryland, as well as the 30th most populous city in the United States, with a population of 585,708 in 2020. The colleges in Baltimore have been ranked so high, such that the University of Baltimore has been ranked #3 public master’s university in Maryland (2021), #3 public master’s university in Maryland for advancing students’ social mobility (2021), #1 public university in Maryland (#31 nationally) on the list of Best 4-Year Colleges for Adult Learners (2019).
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Maryland Renaissance Festival brings the fun and the traffic

The Maryland Renaissance Festival returns to Crownsville, Maryland, in Anne Arundel County on Saturday, bringing along whoops and hollers, goblets and grails, turkey legs that weigh a pound, spectacles, shows and, unfortunately, some traffic. The festival is held in the 27-acre, fictional Revel Grove Village in Oxfordshire, England. It runs...
CROWNSVILLE, MD
msn.com

Sailing is like religion in Annapolis. Black kids had been locked out.

Barefoot and in borrowed life jackets, Jayden Hill and Rondell Franklin leaned back in their 12-foot dinghy, skimming alongside the sleek yachts and sightseeing boats of the Chesapeake Bay. Neither had sailed before this summer, nor been so close to the Naval Academy’s rocky sea wall, the fenced-in luxury homes...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Can the "Al Capone Method" work in Baltimore?

WBFF — As crime rises in the city Former FBI agent Dr. Tyronne Powers joined to help break down the different approach to keeping repeat violent offenders behind bars. He discussed what the Al Capone method was and what Baltimore doesn't utilize it to diminish crime in the city. He also talked about whether this approach has always been used this and if not why? Powers also talked about how long it takes before we see if it is working.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List

Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Trailer overturned on 83N Sunday morning

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A trailer overturned on 83N at about 11 a.m. this morning. Traffic was limited to one lane for the time being causing delays. There was no word on any injuries. Stay with FOX45 for updates on the incident.
BALTIMORE, MD
multihousingnews.com

SCG Breaks Ground on Baltimore Project

South Street Centre will offer both affordable and senior housing once completed. SCG Development Partners has begun is development of South Street Centre Apartments, a five-building, mixed residence, 152-unit affordable housing community located at 110-130 W South St. in Frederick, Md. SCG is building the community in a partnership with New Harbor Development and the Maryland and U.S. Departments of Housing and Urban Development. Morgan-Keller Construction will lead the fabrication of the new buildings. The project was funded in part through Low Income Housing Tax Credits and a Multifamily Bond Program.
FREDERICK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

MD State Fair Contest

Station Address: WBFF, 2000 W. 41st Street, Baltimore, MD 21211. Contest Area: Baltimore City and Maryland Counties: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, Howard, Kent and Queen Anne's. Contest Sponsor(s): Maryland State Fair. Prize Provider(s): Maryland State Fair. Age of Eligibility: Eighteen (18) Contest Period: August 29, 2022 to September 2,...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland students return to school amid teacher shortage and bus driver deficit

BALTIMORE -- Tomorrow is the first day of school for many children in the Baltimore area.From teacher shortages to COVID-19 concerns, WJZ has been following the issues school systems in the area are facing as they prepare to welcome students back.Some students have told WJZ that they are excited about the first day of school. Their family members are excited too."It's really an excitement and it takes me back to when (my granddaughter's) mom was in school," Baltimore resident Rhona Watties said.Children who attend schools in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County, and Howard County head back to class...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Howard Co. police investigating deadly motorcycle collision

Police in Howard County, Maryland, are investigating a collision between a tractor trailer and a motorcycle in Elkridge on Friday night that resulted in the death of a 65-year-old Baltimore man. At approximately 10:46 p.m., Harold Leonard Hopkins Jr. was traveling north on Route 1 near Brookdale Drive on his...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
