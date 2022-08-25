ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Dies After Being Found Shot Behind Shed in Dallas: Police

A man who was found shot behind a shed on a vacant property in Dallas has died, police say. Dallas Police responded to an active shooter call in the 800 block of Wixom Lane where rounds hit a home Sunday morning. According to the Police Department, Dallas Fire Rescue responded...
DALLAS, TX
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Teen injured in Fort Worth shooting, police say

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police say the 17-year-old is in stable condition. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Triple shooting in Fort Worth leaves 2 children dead, 1 injured

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two children were killed and another was injured in a triple shooting that took place in north Fort Worth, police said Sunday.Fort Worth Police Chief Neal Noakes said that officers responded to the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive after they received multiple calls about a shooting in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive at about 2:13 p.m. on August 28. When officers arrived, they found three children had been shot. A 17-year-old boy, 5-year-old boy, and 18-month-old boy were all found with gunshot wounds. They were given emergency treatment at the scene and taken to the...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Minors Dead, One Injured After Fort Worth Shooting

A 17-year-old and a 5-year-old are dead and an 18-month-old has been injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Sunday afternoon, police confirmed in a press conference. Fort Worth police responded to calls of a shooting at 2:13 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive. Upon arrival, police discovered three boys, ages 17, 5 and 18 months, with gunshot wounds. The victims received medical treatment on scene and were transported to local hospitals nearby.
FORT WORTH, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

Red Oak man fatally shot, Irving woman charged with murder

Red Oak, TX - An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The...
RED OAK, TX
WFAA

Missing 64-year-old in Fort Worth found safe

FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman who went missing in Fort Worth early Sunday morning has been found safe. According to the police department, the woman was last seen on South Jennings Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. In an update Sunday afternoon, the department said she was safely located....
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

1 dead in crash involving wrong-way driver on I-45

WILMER, Texas - One person is dead following a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-45 in Wilmer early Sunday morning. The wreck happened just after 3 a.m., along I-45, just before Malloy Bridge Road, southeast of Dallas. Law enforcement on the scene said an SUV was going north...
WILMER, TX
msn.com

26-year-old found fatally shot inside apartment in Kessler Stevens, police say

Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was found fatally shot inside an apartment in the Kessler Stevens neighborhood of Dallas. Shortly before 5:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to respond to a shooting at the 1400 block of Winding Brook Circle, near the intersection of Fort Worth Avenue and North Plymouth Road.
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Boy abducted in North Texas found safe; Amber Alert discontinued

DE SOTO, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple media outlets in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are reporting the boy allegedly abducted Thursday night has been found safe and the Amber Alert has been discontinued. Friday morning, the DeSoto Police Department asked the public for help in their search for 12-year-old Brandon Massey,...
DESOTO, TX
irvingweekly.com

Irving Police Work Major Alcohol Related Accident on 183/Beltline Rd

Before Irving Police could even officially begin "Saturation Saturday", there was an alcohol involved major crash on Westbound SH183 and Belt Line Rd. "That victim is probably going to have a broken back,” said Irving Police Officer Robert Reeves. The driver responsible is suspected of drinking and driving with...
IRVING, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Saturation Saturday' Highlights Drunk Driving Dangers

Around 5 p.m. along Highway 183, Irving Police responded to a serious crash near Beltline Road. "That victim is probably going to have a broken back,” said Officer Robert Reeves. Reeves said the driver responsible is suspected of drinking and driving with an open bottle of liquor recovered from...
IRVING, TX

