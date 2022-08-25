Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Cowboys End Preseason on a High Note with VictoryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Dallas PD Hands Out 244 Citations in School Zones During First Weeks of SchoolLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Wants to Develop New TerminalLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The most expensive home for sale in DallasAsh Jurberg
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Dies After Being Found Shot Behind Shed in Dallas: Police
A man who was found shot behind a shed on a vacant property in Dallas has died, police say. Dallas Police responded to an active shooter call in the 800 block of Wixom Lane where rounds hit a home Sunday morning. According to the Police Department, Dallas Fire Rescue responded...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Teen injured in Fort Worth shooting, police say
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police say the 17-year-old is in stable condition. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates...
Triple shooting in Fort Worth leaves 2 children dead, 1 injured
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two children were killed and another was injured in a triple shooting that took place in north Fort Worth, police said Sunday.Fort Worth Police Chief Neal Noakes said that officers responded to the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive after they received multiple calls about a shooting in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive at about 2:13 p.m. on August 28. When officers arrived, they found three children had been shot. A 17-year-old boy, 5-year-old boy, and 18-month-old boy were all found with gunshot wounds. They were given emergency treatment at the scene and taken to the...
Woman accused of being intoxicated during wrong-way drive on highway, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A woman has been arrested after driving the wrong way along Highway 360 on Saturday evening, according to Arlington police. The department identified the suspect as 30-year-old Cherish Butler. They told WFAA that they got two calls at around 7 p.m. about a "small white car...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Minors Dead, One Injured After Fort Worth Shooting
A 17-year-old and a 5-year-old are dead and an 18-month-old has been injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Sunday afternoon, police confirmed in a press conference. Fort Worth police responded to calls of a shooting at 2:13 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive. Upon arrival, police discovered three boys, ages 17, 5 and 18 months, with gunshot wounds. The victims received medical treatment on scene and were transported to local hospitals nearby.
bestsouthwestguide.com
Red Oak man fatally shot, Irving woman charged with murder
Red Oak, TX - An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The...
Missing 64-year-old in Fort Worth found safe
FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman who went missing in Fort Worth early Sunday morning has been found safe. According to the police department, the woman was last seen on South Jennings Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. In an update Sunday afternoon, the department said she was safely located....
fox4news.com
Suspect fleeing from police caused crash that killed 1 in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police said a robbery suspect who was fleeing from officers caused a crash that killed another driver Saturday night. This started just after 7 p.m., when officers were tailing a vehicle as part of a robbery investigation. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the...
TODAY.com
Shocking video shows bus driver save 2 children, father from Texas flooding
Amid the record-breaking rainfall in Texas on Monday, one Dallas Independent School District bus driver and her bus monitor made a heroic gesture to save two children and their father. Simone Edmond, a DISD bus driver, and Tekendria Valentine, a bus monitor, were called by dispatch to pick up another...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Men in Custody After Shooting 2 Women During Fight in Dallas, Police Say
Two men are in custody following an incident that took place early Saturday morning in Dallas that left two women shot. Officers responded to a call in the 2400 block of Malcolm X Blvd at approximately 12:53 a.m. According to Dallas Police Department, a fight took place and escalated when...
Man charged with murder in Houston bowling alley shooting arrested in Dallas, records show
TEXAS, USA — A man accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Greg Shead outside of a bowling alley in west Houston this month has been arrested in Dallas, records show. Editorial note: The above video is from a previous story. Dionate Banks, 29, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the...
Body of 63-year-old man pulled from Grapevine Lake, officials say
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — The body of 63-year-old man was pulled from Grapevine Lake on Sunday morning, officials said. The Flower Mound Fire Department said it responded to a drowning call in the Murrell Park area of the lake on Saturday night. Officials said the department, along with agencies...
fox4news.com
1 dead in crash involving wrong-way driver on I-45
WILMER, Texas - One person is dead following a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-45 in Wilmer early Sunday morning. The wreck happened just after 3 a.m., along I-45, just before Malloy Bridge Road, southeast of Dallas. Law enforcement on the scene said an SUV was going north...
msn.com
26-year-old found fatally shot inside apartment in Kessler Stevens, police say
Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was found fatally shot inside an apartment in the Kessler Stevens neighborhood of Dallas. Shortly before 5:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to respond to a shooting at the 1400 block of Winding Brook Circle, near the intersection of Fort Worth Avenue and North Plymouth Road.
KWTX
Boy abducted in North Texas found safe; Amber Alert discontinued
DE SOTO, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple media outlets in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are reporting the boy allegedly abducted Thursday night has been found safe and the Amber Alert has been discontinued. Friday morning, the DeSoto Police Department asked the public for help in their search for 12-year-old Brandon Massey,...
Prosper community rallying behind teen now in ICU after accident at cheer practice
PLANO, Texas — The Prosper community is now circling support for a 15-year-old high school student in intensive care after a sudden cheer accident earlier this week. Per her family, Haylee Alexander was rushed to Medical City Plano after an accident in her competitive cheer gym Monday night. Alexander's...
irvingweekly.com
Irving Police Work Major Alcohol Related Accident on 183/Beltline Rd
Before Irving Police could even officially begin "Saturation Saturday", there was an alcohol involved major crash on Westbound SH183 and Belt Line Rd. "That victim is probably going to have a broken back,” said Irving Police Officer Robert Reeves. The driver responsible is suspected of drinking and driving with...
26-year-old found shot to death inside southwestern Dallas apartment, police say
DALLAS — Police have opened an investigation into a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas early Sunday morning. The department said they got a call at around 5:30 a.m. about a shooting on Winding Brook Circle, near Interstate 30 and Fort Worth Avenue. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside the apartment.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Saturation Saturday' Highlights Drunk Driving Dangers
Around 5 p.m. along Highway 183, Irving Police responded to a serious crash near Beltline Road. "That victim is probably going to have a broken back,” said Officer Robert Reeves. Reeves said the driver responsible is suspected of drinking and driving with an open bottle of liquor recovered from...
Dallas-area woman arrested after racist rant, assault in restaurant parking lot
A woman of South Asian descent recorded Esmeralda Upton as she challenged her presence in the U.S., threatened to shoot her, and attacked her.
