Baltimore Times
Norfolk State Drops Pirate Invitational Finale at ECU
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Despite multiple tight sets at Williams Arena, Norfolk State lost to East Carolina 3-0 on Saturday in the final match of the Pirate Invitational. Carla Hernandez led the Spartans with 12 kills on 32 attempts. The first two games saw the teams trade blows, but NSU...
Virginia Tech Football: Fontel Mines talks return to ODU, Zack Kuntz
Next Friday night will be a homecoming of sorts for Virginia Tech wide receivers coach Fontel Mines, who was hired away from Old Dominion in January. Mines coached tight ends for the Monarchs under Ricky Rahne during the 2021 season. Next weekend, Mines will be back on the sidelines are...
Augusta Free Press
Norfolk Tides win finale in Jacksonville, 9-2
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Norfolk Tides (56-66) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (65-58), 9-2, at 121 Financial Ballpark Sunday night. The Tides and Jumbo Shrimp now trail 9-9 in the Navy Town Showdown with the season series being settled at Harbor Park in a three-game series from September 26 – 28.
odusports.com
ODU Football Ticket Sales are Booming; Opener Against Virginia Tech is Nearly Sold Out
NORFOLK, Va. – At a time when college football attendance is declining nationally, Old Dominion University has seen a dramatic increase in ticket sales. With the home opener against Virginia Tech a week away, ODU has experienced a 72 percent increase in season ticket sales. ODU sold 7,200 season tickets last season but had sold 12,364 through Thursday.
Norfolk State basketball to play multiple top 25 teams in ’22
Norfolk State will play three teams that finished in the top 25 last season, including the Baylor program that it faced in the NCAA Tournament. The post Norfolk State basketball to play multiple top 25 teams in ’22 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WTKR
Wilson grabs first win as Hampton head football coach
HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Woodrow Wilson has been on the sidelines at Darling Stadium plenty of times during his career, but never in the capacity that he was on Saturday. Wilson took the field for the first time as the Crabbers' head coach, succeeding the legendary Mike Smith, and the team did not disappoint in his debut. Hampton's defense stood tall and the offense pulled away late, giving Wilson his first victory as the program's lead man with a 16-0 win over Gloucester.
mgoblue
Michigan Dominates Old Dominion in First Match of Season
» Jess Mruzik led all players with 12 kills. » May Pertofsky and Jacque Boney combined for six of Michigan's 10 blocks. » The Wolverines return to action at 6:30 p.m. MST when they take on host Northern Arizona. Site: Flagstaff, Ariz. (Rolle Activity Center) Score: Michigan...
Bethel to retire Allen Iverson’s football jersey Friday night
To honor Iverson, Bethel will retire his No. 10 football jersey at halftime during the Bruins' game Friday vs. Nansemond River at Darling Stadium.
Augusta Free Press
Norfolk Tides drop pitchers’ duel to Jacksonville, 3-1
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Norfolk Tides (55-65) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (64-57), 3-1, at 121 Financial Ballpark Saturday night. The Tides now trail 9-8 in the Navy Town Showdown with four games remaining in the season series. It...
WTKR
The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- August 26, 2022
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season. Catch updated scores and schedules here for games on August 26-27: Nansemond-Suffolk @ North Cross- 4:00. Floyd Kellam 38, First Colonial 21. Landstown 23, Ocean Lakes 6. Norview 20, Grassfield 6. Oscar Smith 47, Deep Creek 15.
Augusta Free Press
Norfolk Tides put up 10 to help Matt Harvey to fifth win
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Norfolk Tides (55-65) beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (64-56), 10-2, Friday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. The Navy Town Showdown is now tied at 8-8, with five games remaining between the two teams. The game finished in seven innings due to rain.
Musical group remembers Norfolk couple killed in Hawaii
Michelle was supposed to be back at rehearsal Thursday night with one of the groups she sings with, "The Commodores."
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Norfolk
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Virginia Beach from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Virginia man known worldwide for his slingshot skills: 'It was a gift'
Videos of Mone Waller's trick shots have gained him a loyal following. His skills have even carried him around the world, competing in England and Asia.
Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport to host hiring event Sept. 1
The job fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is looking to fill positions in customer service and baggage handling.
‘I feel like it’s unfair’: NSU students react to staying in hotels not on-campus
Roughly 300 upperclassmen at NSU are staying in nearby hotels after the university says it had a high demand for on-campus housing and because one of its freshmen dorms is closed for renovations.
Literary Hub
The book-banning lawsuit against Barnes & Noble is moving forward in Virginia.
Two Virginia lawsuits that are seeking to restrict young people’s access to books with sexual content will move forward with a hearing this Tuesday, August 30, raising the possibility that Barnes and Noble could require parental consent to sell such books to minors—or that the books could be pulled from bookstores in the state entirely.
Downtown Norfolk prepares for a busy weekend
Downtown Norfolk is preparing for a busy weekend with the summertime crowds on Granby Street, as well as the Jazz Festival at Town Point Park on both Friday and Saturday.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump joins crime discussion at Norfolk State Univ.
Crump is known for taking on some of the biggest civil rights cases and has represented the families of Trayvon Martin, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, among others.
13newsnow.com
Fifth night in a row of shootings in Hampton
Two of the shootings have been on West Pembroke Avenue. Only one shooting has resulted in the arrest of suspects.
