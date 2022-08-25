HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Woodrow Wilson has been on the sidelines at Darling Stadium plenty of times during his career, but never in the capacity that he was on Saturday. Wilson took the field for the first time as the Crabbers' head coach, succeeding the legendary Mike Smith, and the team did not disappoint in his debut. Hampton's defense stood tall and the offense pulled away late, giving Wilson his first victory as the program's lead man with a 16-0 win over Gloucester.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO