Norfolk, VA

Baltimore Times

Norfolk State Drops Pirate Invitational Finale at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Despite multiple tight sets at Williams Arena, Norfolk State lost to East Carolina 3-0 on Saturday in the final match of the Pirate Invitational. Carla Hernandez led the Spartans with 12 kills on 32 attempts. The first two games saw the teams trade blows, but NSU...
NORFOLK, VA
Augusta Free Press

Norfolk Tides win finale in Jacksonville, 9-2

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Norfolk Tides (56-66) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (65-58), 9-2, at 121 Financial Ballpark Sunday night. The Tides and Jumbo Shrimp now trail 9-9 in the Navy Town Showdown with the season series being settled at Harbor Park in a three-game series from September 26 – 28.
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

ODU Football Ticket Sales are Booming; Opener Against Virginia Tech is Nearly Sold Out

NORFOLK, Va. – At a time when college football attendance is declining nationally, Old Dominion University has seen a dramatic increase in ticket sales. With the home opener against Virginia Tech a week away, ODU has experienced a 72 percent increase in season ticket sales. ODU sold 7,200 season tickets last season but had sold 12,364 through Thursday.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Wilson grabs first win as Hampton head football coach

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Woodrow Wilson has been on the sidelines at Darling Stadium plenty of times during his career, but never in the capacity that he was on Saturday. Wilson took the field for the first time as the Crabbers' head coach, succeeding the legendary Mike Smith, and the team did not disappoint in his debut. Hampton's defense stood tall and the offense pulled away late, giving Wilson his first victory as the program's lead man with a 16-0 win over Gloucester.
HAMPTON, VA
mgoblue

Michigan Dominates Old Dominion in First Match of Season

» Jess Mruzik led all players with 12 kills. » May Pertofsky and Jacque Boney combined for six of Michigan's 10 blocks. » The Wolverines return to action at 6:30 p.m. MST when they take on host Northern Arizona. Site: Flagstaff, Ariz. (Rolle Activity Center) Score: Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Augusta Free Press

Norfolk Tides drop pitchers’ duel to Jacksonville, 3-1

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Norfolk Tides (55-65) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (64-57), 3-1, at 121 Financial Ballpark Saturday night. The Tides now trail 9-8 in the Navy Town Showdown with four games remaining in the season series. It...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- August 26, 2022

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season. Catch updated scores and schedules here for games on August 26-27: Nansemond-Suffolk @ North Cross- 4:00. Floyd Kellam 38, First Colonial 21. Landstown 23, Ocean Lakes 6. Norview 20, Grassfield 6. Oscar Smith 47, Deep Creek 15.
NORFOLK, VA
Augusta Free Press

Norfolk Tides put up 10 to help Matt Harvey to fifth win

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Norfolk Tides (55-65) beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (64-56), 10-2, Friday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. The Navy Town Showdown is now tied at 8-8, with five games remaining between the two teams. The game finished in seven innings due to rain.
NORFOLK, VA
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Norfolk

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Virginia Beach from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
NORFOLK, VA
Literary Hub

The book-banning lawsuit against Barnes & Noble is moving forward in Virginia.

Two Virginia lawsuits that are seeking to restrict young people’s access to books with sexual content will move forward with a hearing this Tuesday, August 30, raising the possibility that Barnes and Noble could require parental consent to sell such books to minors—or that the books could be pulled from bookstores in the state entirely.
VIRGINIA STATE

