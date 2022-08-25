ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

NC students prepare for loan forgiveness but there’s a catch

By Judith Retana
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GfnSs_0hV8cAA600

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The White House administration unveiled its new student loan debt forgiveness program. Under the program, students can receive up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness.

Like many good things, there is a catch.

The first is the forgiveness plans only apply to people with federal loans. Any loans from private lenders would not qualify for relief under this program. The White House has not announced plans for relief on private loans.

The second thing borrowers need to know is that this only applies to students who took a loan out before July 1, 2022. This means any future students will not have access to this federal loan forgiveness program.

Under the new program, an individual making more than $125,000 (or $250,000 for married couples) does not qualify. Borrowers should know that yearly or signing bonus count towards their total reported income.

For North Carolina students who do not qualify for the White House loan forgiveness program, there are state or degree specific programs to alleviate debt.

The State Loan Repayment Program targets mental health professionals. Based on the amount of relevant educational loans, hours worked per week, and working at an integrated care site, the program offers educational loan repayment awards up to $50,000. Awards are granted in exchange for a two-year service commitment to rural communities.

The Teacher Loan Forgiveness operates under the College Foundation for North Carolina. It provides financial assistance to qualified students enrolled in an approved education program. Loan recipients must sign a promissory note requiring them to seek loan forgiveness through employment in an approved position. The program forgives one loan for an academic year in exchange for one year of full-time employment.

The NC LEAF Loan Assistance Repayment Program is meant for public interest attorneys with law school debt. The program gives preference to people with fewer than 10 years experience. Applicants must have a debt of $10,000 or more with an income of less than $85,000 for a single person or $150,000 for a couple.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 1

Related
msn.com

Yes, NC grade school students can be spanked in class. What state law says about discipline

Until the late 1980s, it was common for students to be spanked when they misbehaved in school. This controversial method of discipline is known as corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is when a supervising adult inflicts pain upon a child with a hand, cane, paddle, or yardstick in response to unacceptable behavior, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loan Forgiveness#Federal Loans#Debt Forgiveness#Student Debt#Ne White House#Education Program#Linus Business#College#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Raleigh#The White House#The College Foundation
WNCT

North Carolina ranked 2nd safest state during COVID-19. Here’s why.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With new vaccination plans on the way to add more protections against COVID-19, North Carolinians can take solace in a new piece of information: You live in one of the safest states during COVID-19. That’s the finding of a new analysis by WalletHub, the data-crunching online finance advice company, which ranks […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
carolinajournal.com

N.C. Democrats criticize school choice, saying it’s “not practical”

Polling shows that nearly three-in-four North Carolinians support school choice. The state’s public school teacher attrition rate stood at 8.2% for the 2020-21 school year, a jump from 2019-20 when it was 7.5% but a decline from 2015-16 when it was 9%. A press conference advertised as focusing on...
EDUCATION
CBS 17

CBS 17

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy