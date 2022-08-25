Read full article on original website
Some Clients Might Like To Pay Higher Legal Fees
There is a well-understood notion that the price of something might impact the perception people have of that good or service. For instance, studies have shown that people might perceive colleges that have high tuition costs as being more well-regarded than colleges that have lower tuition costs because it is apparently believed that the higher cost means that there is a higher quality associated with the expense.
Stumped On How To Spend The Untaxed $1.6 Billion Gift You Just Received To Remake The Judiciary? Here Are Some Ideas...
Ed. note: Please welcome Gabe Roth of Fix the Court to the pages of Above the Law. In light of the record $1.6 billion gift Leonard Leo has received to support his antediluvian views of politics and the law, I got to thinking about what I, as the leader of a nonprofit dedicated to court transparency in the 21st century, would do with that amount of money. If I came up with something good, maybe he’d hand the money over to me? As you read this, I’m already on my way to Maine to pitch Leo on the following:
Billions in ‘dark money’ is influencing US politics. We need disclosure laws
This week, the Lever, ProPublica and the New York Times discovered the largest known political advocacy donation in American history. We exposed a reclusive billionaire’s secret transfer of $1.6bn to a political group controlled by the Republican operative Leonard Leo, who spearheaded the construction of a conservative supreme court supermajority to end abortion, block government regulations, stymie the fight against climate change and limit voting rights.
Canoo, the EV startup that scored a deal with the world’s largest retailer, is a mess under the hood
The push for the use of electric vehicles in the U.S. is ramping up. Especially in California as the state just put a ban on gas-burning cars by 2035. Tony Aquila, the CEO of Canoo, a public EV company, is certain he can compete with brands like Tesla. But there’s one hurdle—Canoo hasn’t yet generated any revenue.
President Biden Finally Announces Student Loan Forgiveness
On Wednesday, President Biden announced his much anticipated student loan forgiveness and repayment plan. Individual borrowers with student loans held by the federal government will be eligible to have up to $10,000 of their loans forgiven. If they received Pell Grants, then up to $20,000 of their loans will be forgiven. But individuals with income of $125,000 or more or a household with income of $250,000 or more will be ineligible.
Managing The Hybrid Office Of The Future With A Couple Clicks
Hybrid work models appear to be the way of the future for the legal industry and while firms will spend the short-term fretting about mentorship and face time, the long-term challenge will be office space. There’s not much reason to be dropping big bucks on floorspace that sits vacant 40 percent of the time. In a lot of ways, with hybrid work as multi-year leases expire, more firms will have to grapple with fundamentally reimagining the legal office.
