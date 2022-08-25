Read full article on original website
nowdecatur.com
1949 Graduate Leaves $3.8 Million Estate Gift to Millikin University
August 28, 2022 – Although the late Mary V. Linder had lived in Pekin, Ill., since 1970, she never forgot her Decatur roots — especially Millikin University. Upon her death, the Millikin graduate left the bulk of her estate to Millikin, a gift of gratitude sparked by her fond experiences with the University and her decades living in Decatur. Mary died in 2016, and a check for $3.8 million was recently presented to Millikin after the conclusion of the estate settlement. Previously, Mary’s estate had gifted more than $1 million to Millikin; it was used to help fund the construction of the University Commons and the Exercise Science and Sport Pavilion at West Towne Square.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Farm and Home Supply, Taylorville Expanding
Farm and Home Supply on West Route 104 in Taylorville is expanding. A former house to the east of their existing building, has been demolished to expand their building to the east. Farm and Home Supply, based in Quincy, purchased the former Big R stores in Taylorville, Springfield, and Lincoln,...
chambanamoms.com
Take a Look Inside the New Chophouse on Main in Mahomet
Chophouse on Main nears official opening in Mahomet. Mahomet Music Festival-goers had the chance to get a taste (literally) of what is to come when Chophouse on Main opens in the former restaurant space known as JT Walker’s. As the newest restaurant to the Champaign County area gets closer...
Campustown street closing again for ‘large delivery’
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A section of Fifth Street in Champaign’s Campustown neighborhood will be closing on Monday to accommodate what the City of Champaign described as a “large delivery.” The delivery will be taking place at a construction site at 411 East Green Street. The delivery will result in the closure of Fifth between […]
Road construction project beginning in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of streets in Urbana will experience intermittent lane closures for the next two weeks as construction crews mill and pave the road surfaces. The T-shaped construction zone will be located on Springfield Avenue between Gregory Street and Coler Avenue and on Lincoln Avenue between Springfield and University. The City […]
Breeze-Courier
Behind Closed Doors: What’s in store for the 100 E. Market building?
“It has been said that, at it’s best, preservation engages the past in a conversation with the present over a mutual concern for the future.” — William Murtagh, the rst keeper of the National Register of Historic Places. TAYLORVILLE — The building located at 100 E. Market...
videtteonline.com
Bloomington-Normal turns out for homecoming concert of 'American Idol' finalist Leah Marlene
Normal’s very own singer, songwriter and producer, Leah Marlene, performed at the Corn Crib Stadium on Saturday. She returned for a homecoming concert after her fame grew by placing third on “American Idol.”. Special guests Fritz Hager and Maddie Poppe, both also successful on "American Idol," opened for...
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
Students and business owners react to weekend Campustown shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Two students share the moments after hearing there was a shooting in Campustown. “It was definitely just kind of scary, I would say. My heart dropped for a little bit,” Maya Cornejo, a student at the U of I said. She was near the area of Saturday morning’s shooting at Third […]
hoiabc.com
Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
Herald & Review
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Jacoby, Jr., 60th
DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Jacoby, Jr., of Decatur, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Mr. Jacoby and Marsha Butt were married on Aug. 18, 1962, in Decatur. He was a teacher and principal at Warrensburg-Latham High School. Both are retired, having been owners of General Fence Company. They...
smilepolitely.com
Five places in Champaign-Urbana for a solid Italian beef sandwich
When I moved to Illinois, a thing I noticed was that people here love an Italian beef sandwich. I did not know the greatness of the Italian beef sandwich until I tried my first Italian beef at Portillo's (dipped beef with hot peppers) outside a mall in Chicago years ago, and it was everything. I was hooked on the Chicago sandwich.
World’s 1st Corn Dog on Stick Came From Famous Illinois Drive-In
Whatever you do, DON'T call it a corn dog. The Cozy Dog Drive-In located in Springfield, Illinois claims that they are the ones that invented the corn dog on a stick. However they call their famous dogs a cozy dog, and if you order a corn dog at the drive-in (which is still open) you will get a funny stare down.
nowdecatur.com
Mid-Summer Moon Productions presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
August 28, 2022 – It’s a tale as old as time and Mid-Summer Moon Productions is bringing it to the Decatur Civic Center. Join the cast in the enchanted world of the Broadway classic Disney’s Beauty and the Beast this September. It’s the classic story of Belle,...
Effingham Radio
Decatur St. Teresa Spoils The Turf Field House Warming Party Shuts Out Effingham 18-0
A lot of things have changed from a year ago, last season the Effingham traveled to Decatur and fell to St. Teresa 42-7. Even though Effingham lost again this time around this loss feels different. There was a hype surrounding the new Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium, there...
Marching Illini not taking field because of COVID
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Marching Illini will not be taking to the field for Saturday’s game. The University of Illinois Director of the Marching Illini Barry L. Houser took to social media to let people know they will be playing, but not on the field. “We want you to know that at the game, the Marching […]
Kindergartener left to walk several blocks after bus drops her off early
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. One Champaign mother said her five-year-old was left to walk alone several blocks away from her home. She said her school bus dropped her off thirty minutes early without notice. The kindergartener walked three blocks and through an intersection to get home. Misty Lewis said she […]
foxillinois.com
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
nowdecatur.com
COVID-19 Shot for Kids Under 5 Available at Memorial Drive-Thru Lab
August 26, 2022 – Memorial Drive-Thru Lab on South Sixth is offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children under 5 years old, following its approval as “safe and effective” by federal agencies. The Pfizer vaccine is a three-dose regimen, authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. The first...
wmay.com
Six Indicted For Pandemic Relief Fraud
Six Central Illinois residents… including five from Springfield… have been indicted on federal wire fraud charges related to pandemic relief payments and other government benefits. The defendants are accused of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided assistance to small businesses impacted by pandemic shutdowns. Named...
