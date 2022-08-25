ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

South Bend casino now offers more slot machines than any other in Indiana

The Indiana gaming facility offering players the greatest number of slot machines isn't the Horseshoe, or the Hard Rock, or either of the horse track casinos near Indianapolis. Four Winds Casino in South Bend now has more slot machines available to play than any of its Hoosier competitors following a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
KPVI Newschannel 6

Led by Pritzker's millions, Democrats dominate political funding

(The Center Square) – As the November election nears, campaign finance totals show Illinois Republican candidates lag behind state Democratic candidates as Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his large spending. According to campaign finance numbers collected by Illinoissunshine.org, Illinois Democrats are leading the way in funding their candidates with over...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the oldest homes in Nebraska

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgia's absentee ballot request window now open

ATLANTA — Georgia voters choosing to vote by mail for the November election may now submit applications for absentee ballots online, by email, mail, fax, or in person until Oct. 28. In order to avoid any potential delays, voters are encouraged to submit their requests for ballots as soon as possible. Applications should be submitted to local county elections offices.
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

'Boys versus girls' at top of Oklahoma's general election ballot

It’s boys versus girls, but not in some playground game. The top four offices to be decided in the Nov. 8 general election — governor, lieutenant governor and both U.S. Senate seats — are battles of the sexes. And the state superintendent of public instruction race, which is likely to get a lot of attention, fits the description, too.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the oldest homes in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the oldest homes in Utah

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
UTAH STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rep. Joel Ferry resigns from the Legislature but is still on the November ballot

On Friday, Joel Ferry, Gov. Spencer Cox’s pick to run the Utah Department of Natural Resources, resigned from the Utah Legislature. Despite leaving, Ferry has given no indication he will drop his bid for reelection in November. A Utah Senate confirmation committee gave Ferry’s nomination as executive director of...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payroll Tax#Medical Services#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#General Health#Business Economics#Unemployment Trust Fund
KPVI Newschannel 6

Quality concerns hit Idaho grain crop

Reports of low test weight and sprout damage have tempered once lofty expectations for this season’s wheat and barley crops in southern and eastern Idaho. Juliet Marshall, a University of Idaho plant pathologist and head of the Department of Plant Sciences, conducts wheat and barley variety trials in Kimberly, Rupert, Aberdeen, Soda Springs, Idaho Falls, Ririe and Tetonia. At each location, she’s seen crop quality problems associated with kernels accumulating starch amid excessive heat, compounded by untimely rains and hail late in the season.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the oldest homes in West Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
REAL ESTATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Population loss hits local legislative delegation

Four decades ago, St. Joseph residents wouldn’t have doubted that all politics is local. In 1982, someone from this city didn’t have to travel far to knock on the door and say hello to members of St. Joseph’s legislative delegation. State Sen. Truman Wilson and all three of St. Joseph’s state representatives lived within the city limits.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Income Tax
KPVI Newschannel 6

Noxious weeds eat away at Idaho landscape

TWIN FALLS — A botanist was hiking in the Boise foothills this spring when she was stopped in her tracks. She saw a plant didn’t belong. She discovered a patch of cogongrass, an invasive species never before found in the state. It was disheartening news in the constant battle against noxious weeds and invasive species — the global invasive species database lists cogongrass among the top 10 worst weeds in the world and has infested much of the southeastern U.S.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Inslee says yes to breaching the Snake River dams

(The Center Square) – It’s official: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is in favor of breaching four dams on the lower Snake River as the best way to save endangered salmon runs and maintain treaty obligations with Native American tribes. That’s according to a final report issued Thursday...
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the oldest homes in New Jersey

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in New Jersey using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy