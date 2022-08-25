Police: Woman killed when car runs light, slams into her SUV

Woman killed in crash outside Yankee Stadium 01:24

NEW YORK -- A woman is dead after someone crashed into her SUV and fled the scene Thursday in the Bronx.

Police say the suspects may have been driving a stolen car with a dozen catalytic converters in the back.

Nelso Arroyo told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge he heard the crash just after 5 a.m. while picking up his breakfast.

"Terrible boom, it was like a tremendous noise," he said. "I came right after, they were taking the people to the hospital."

Police said the 69-year-old victim was driving south on River Avenue when she was T-boned by a BMW going west on 161st Street, right in front of Yankee Stadium.

"My deepest condolences go out to this person, the woman that died. It's horrific to know anyone would suffer such a loss like this," resident Harford Carr said.

Investigators said the BWM had been speeding and ran a red light. The driver and at least one passenger got out and took off on foot.

"Speeding, they hit, then walk away," another resident said.

"I just don't get it, man. Why speed?" said another.

The catalytic converters found in the back are a frequent target for thieves , because they contain expensive precious metals worth more than gold.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.