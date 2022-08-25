Read full article on original website
utv44.com
4 South Mobile County schools close due to flooding and power outages
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Several schools in South Mobile County dismissed students early on Thursday due to a combination of flooding and power outages. Dozens of school busses carried students home around 11 a.m, but students on the bus didn’t seem to be too upset about the early dismissal.
4 MCPSS schools dismissing early due to weather, flooding
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public Schools System confirmed four schools will be dismissing early due to weather, citing flooding as the main concern, according to MCPSS. Both Booth Elementary and Bryant High School are experiencing power outages and area flooding. Grand Bay Middle and Alba Middle School are both dismissing early […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Recent rains caused sewage overflows around region
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rainfall earlier this week caused a number of sanitary sewer overflows in Mobile and Baldwin counties. The Mobile Area Water & Sewer System responded to multiple sanitary sewer overflows near the 8100 block of Airport Boulevard Thursday and Friday with two locations each spilling 29,600 gallons into Halls Mill Creek, according to the Mobile Department of Public Health.
Heavy rains cause washout on U.S. 98 in Fairhope
Work crews were in Fairhope Saturday to repair a washout that occurred at Fly Creek in Fairhope. The Alabama Department of Transportation, on Friday, said the rains compromised an underground drainage culvert beneath U.S. 98 between Parker Road and Veterans Drive. Approximately one-half mile of the right lane of southbound U.S. 98 will be closed through Tuesday so work crews can complete the repairs.
How much rain has fallen in the Mobile area this year?
Many have asked how much rain has fallen across the News 5 neighborhood. Over the past couple of weeks, we have been stuck in a very wet pattern with periods of very heavy rain that has caused flooding in much of our area. So how much rain has actually fallen?
utv44.com
South Mobile County hit hard with rain, flooding
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There was one downpour after another across the NBC 15 viewing area on Thursday. South Mobile County from the Grand Bay area down to Bayou La Batre was hit hard and seemed to have had enough, but Mother Nature said otherwise. “Gods going to let...
Mobile Co. Public Schools stadium construction update
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Construction delays for Mobile County Public Schools are pushing back the completion date for four high school football stadiums. The stadiums are for LeFlore, Vigor, BC Rain and Davidson. Currently, these four schools do not have an on-campus stadium. Initially, Mobile County Public Schools planned five stadiums, but the land the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Several neighborhoods and roadways flooded out in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -The downpour of rain continues as several streets and neighborhoods in Foley were flooded Thursday. Several people who live off Cypress Pond Circle where met with water practically at their front door. Many blocked into their own homes, in almost knee deep water, unable to leave. Tony...
Rainfall totals hurting Baldwin County farmers
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s no secret farmers depend on rain, but lately there’s been a lot of it in Baldwin County. “You’re looking at tens of millions of dollars of crops that we stand to lose a pile of money. It’s just a disaster down here right now,” said Jeremy Sessions. Parts of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Our Sunday will be hot, humid, and stormy…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We are having a quiet start to our Sunday, but showers and storms will begin to develop later in the morning and then increase in the afternoon. As always, some of these storms could bring heavy rain and a lot of lightning. Expect them to continue throughout the afternoon and wind down as we head into the evening. Highs will be near 90.
Widespread flooding causes problems in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Parts of Foley have picked up 5+ inches of rain since Wednesday as of Thursday morning. Those are radar estimated amounts. The heavy rainfall has created flash flooding across parts of south Baldwin County. Juniper Street, Michigan Avenue, Azalea Avenue and Commercial Drive were some of the main spots dealing with […]
WALA-TV FOX10
‘All clear’ given after hazardous materials scare in Lillian
LILLIAN, Ala. (WALA) - A neighborhood in Lillian had to be evacuated briefly overnight because of a hazardous materials scare. It happened near White Osprey Drive which is near Perdido Bay. Lillian Fire Rescue says all is clear now and residents have been allowed to return. The Summerdale Fire Department,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Officials in Mobile, Baldwin counties share lists of flooded roadways
--- UPDATE: Mobile County Department of Public Works has reopened Potter Tract Road between Hugh Fort Road and McClinton Road in Grand Bay. Water over the road has receded. the department continues to evaluate road conditions countywide. --- EARLIER STORY:. MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials on both sides of the...
Road closures in Mobile due to flooding
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Days of heavy rain is bringing flooding to parts of the Gulf Coast, including Mobile, where the city is closing some roads that are dangerous or impossible to drive on. Mobile County Public Works is working to evaluate other road conditions in the county. MCPW is asking that residents in […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Grand Bay flash flooding the worst some have seen in years
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rain continues -- causing more problems in southern Mobile County. The area taking on several inches of rain Thursday -- some of it had no where to go -- causing issues on the roadways and even more concerns with more rain in the forecast. Some...
WKRG
Antique safe causes evacuations, hazmat scare in Lillian
LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood confirms his office responded to a hazmat situation overnight in Lillian. Hood says he can only speculate what occurred, but the incident involved a safe dating back to the early 1900’s. “Some safe manufacturers created safes...
WALA-TV FOX10
Good chance of storms later today…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Starting out fairly quiet, but showers and storms will begin to develop again after lunch. As always, some of these storms could bring heavy rain and a lot of lightning. Expect them to continue throughout the afternoon and wind down as we head into the evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Baykeeper holds ‘Bay Bites’ fundraiser at Cooper Riverside Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Good eats were served up for a good cause in downtown Mobile Saturday afternoon. Mobile Baykeeper’s “Bay Bites” food truck festival took over Cooper Riverside Park. The event is one the nonprofit organization’s biggest fundraisers to help the group continue its environmental work.
WLOX
Scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend; tracking the tropics
Luckily we have not seen as much rain, so far today. Showers still look pretty likely though. The rain should be generally less heavy than the last few days. Also, there should be more breaks in-between the showers. The ground is very saturated from the consecutive days of drenching we’ve seen for the past week and a half. Keep in mind, it will not take much rain to lead to flooding. We have a level two of four flooding risk today. We are also under a Flood Watch. In the tropics, we are watching an area of weather moving into the Caribbean. There is a low chance for development over the next five days, but it is the five to ten days time frame we will be watching the most. The models are not in agreement, not are the model runs consistent with placement of a potential storm. Know the WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking this system and we will keep you updated with the latest information. Now is a good time to remind everyone, we are in the peak of Hurricane Season, so make sure you know your plan and have your supplies checked.
Moss Point Police seek tips in Saturday morning crash
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — Police officers in Moss Point, Mississippi are asking for help after an early morning crash Saturday. They’re asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information about a two-vehicle collision. According to a Facebook post made Saturday, a crash between a grey Honda Civic and a […]
