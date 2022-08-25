ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Augusta Free Press

Worker challenges addressed at regional economic event hosted by JMU

Business, industry, nonprofit and government leaders from across the Shenandoah Valley have banded together to find solutions to some of the most pressing challenges for economic development in the region. Under the Shenandoah Valley Collective Action Pact,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Drivers reminded to watch out for slow-moving farm equipment during harvest

Virginia farmers are poised to reap plentiful harvests this fall, and that means increased farm equipment on roadways. According to a mid-August report released by the National Agricultural Statistics Service, harvests for Virginia-grown corn, cotton, peanuts and...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

AAA: Labor Day travel expected to be robust, despite some of the highest gas prices on record

As the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, travelers are expected to take to the roadways despite high gas prices. AAA expects the Labor Day holiday weekend travel volume could return to near pre-pandemic levels, as it did for the Memorial Day and Independence Day holiday weekends earlier this summer.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Pennsylvania Poker – Compare the Best Real Money Poker Sites in PA

The Pennsylvania poker industry is hot and booming. Poker players residing in the Keystone State have several poker sites to choose from that offer exciting online tournaments, crazy bonuses and promotions, and action-packed rooms where you can win real money. In this guide, we’ll give you all the details so...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Gambling in California– Is it Legal? Get $5000 at CA Gambling Sites

Gambling laws in California are a grey area for most of the state’s population. As a result, laws banning online casinos within the state are often confused for an outright ban on online gambling. The law allows for the safe operation of offshore gambling platforms in the state, but knowing whether a site is safe and legal is still challenging.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

New Mexico Online Casinos – Compare the Best Real Money NM Online Casinos

There are over 20 New Mexico casinos to choose from if you want to play at land-based establishments. However, online casinos can provide bigger bonuses, better games, and more rewards. Although the state hasn’t regulated online casinos just yet, there’s still a way to play legally online and win fantastic prizes.
GAMBLING
Augusta Free Press

Gambling in Colorado – Is it Legal? Get $10,000 at CO Gambling Sites

Gambling in Colorado is generally legal and the available gambling platforms come in many forms, from land-based casinos to online gambling sites. In fact, the retraction of the PASPA act resulted in Colorado legalizing sports betting back in May 2020. Hence, you can now choose from a multitude of state-licensed sportsbooks to offshore gambling sites for sports betting in Colorado.
Augusta Free Press

Michigan Poker – Compare The Best Real Money Poker Sites In MI

There are many different ways to play Michigan poker online. In this guide, we’ll explain the laws governing this and other casino games and list the best sites on which to play this popular card game. Keep reading to discover which sites let you pay using cryptocurrency and where...
MICHIGAN STATE
