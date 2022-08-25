Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Youngkin’s solution to shortage of skilled tradespeople: Making it easier to be a skilled tradesperson
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. There is a shortage of skilled tradespeople, and it would seem that there’d be two general ways to try to remedy that problem. One would be to put more money into education in the trades, particularly...
Augusta Free Press
Worker challenges addressed at regional economic event hosted by JMU
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Business, industry, nonprofit and government leaders from across the Shenandoah Valley have banded together to find solutions to some of the most pressing challenges for economic development in the region. Under the Shenandoah Valley Collective Action Pact,...
Augusta Free Press
Drivers reminded to watch out for slow-moving farm equipment during harvest
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia farmers are poised to reap plentiful harvests this fall, and that means increased farm equipment on roadways. According to a mid-August report released by the National Agricultural Statistics Service, harvests for Virginia-grown corn, cotton, peanuts and...
Augusta Free Press
Richmond: Registration open for Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Registration is now open for the 2022 Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference to be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The annual event, hosted by the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta Free Press
AAA: Labor Day travel expected to be robust, despite some of the highest gas prices on record
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. As the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, travelers are expected to take to the roadways despite high gas prices. AAA expects the Labor Day holiday weekend travel volume could return to near pre-pandemic levels, as it did for the Memorial Day and Independence Day holiday weekends earlier this summer.
Augusta Free Press
Pennsylvania Poker – Compare the Best Real Money Poker Sites in PA
The Pennsylvania poker industry is hot and booming. Poker players residing in the Keystone State have several poker sites to choose from that offer exciting online tournaments, crazy bonuses and promotions, and action-packed rooms where you can win real money. In this guide, we’ll give you all the details so...
Augusta Free Press
Gambling in California– Is it Legal? Get $5000 at CA Gambling Sites
Gambling laws in California are a grey area for most of the state’s population. As a result, laws banning online casinos within the state are often confused for an outright ban on online gambling. The law allows for the safe operation of offshore gambling platforms in the state, but knowing whether a site is safe and legal is still challenging.
Augusta Free Press
Pedestrian, cyclist fatalities on the rise in Virginia: 141 reported in 2021
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The path toward safer Virginia roadways begins with drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists sharing the mutual responsibility of road safety. Each has the right to use Virginia’s roadways, but when doing so, all road users must remember to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Augusta Free Press
First Lady announces Governor’s Executive Mansion to reopen to the public Sept. 2
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia’s Executive Mansion, the oldest purpose-built governor’s home in the United States, will reopen to the public for tours on Friday, Sept. 2. The mansion has been closed for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Augusta Free Press
New Mexico Online Casinos – Compare the Best Real Money NM Online Casinos
There are over 20 New Mexico casinos to choose from if you want to play at land-based establishments. However, online casinos can provide bigger bonuses, better games, and more rewards. Although the state hasn’t regulated online casinos just yet, there’s still a way to play legally online and win fantastic prizes.
Augusta Free Press
Gambling in Colorado – Is it Legal? Get $10,000 at CO Gambling Sites
Gambling in Colorado is generally legal and the available gambling platforms come in many forms, from land-based casinos to online gambling sites. In fact, the retraction of the PASPA act resulted in Colorado legalizing sports betting back in May 2020. Hence, you can now choose from a multitude of state-licensed sportsbooks to offshore gambling sites for sports betting in Colorado.
Augusta Free Press
Michigan Poker – Compare The Best Real Money Poker Sites In MI
There are many different ways to play Michigan poker online. In this guide, we’ll explain the laws governing this and other casino games and list the best sites on which to play this popular card game. Keep reading to discover which sites let you pay using cryptocurrency and where...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta Free Press
VDOT: Lane closures lifted in Virginia for the busy Labor Day travel weekend
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Virginia Department of Transportation will suspend highway work zones and lift lane closures from noon on Friday, Sept. 2 until noon on Tuesday, Sept. 6. According to a press release, this will make travel easier for...
Comments / 0