Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers to Open in Burleson

Spring 2023 could be the opening date for the Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers planned for the Burleson Plaza Shopping Center on SW Wilshire Blvd. in Burleson .

According to a recent project filing, the new ground-up restaurant will be nearly 3,100 square feet. The new Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in Burleson will include a patio.

The fast-casual restaurant offers a menu of steakburgers with single, double, or triple patties. “Each patty is pressed thin to create deliciously crispy edges and finished with Freddy’s Famous Steakburger and Fry Seasoning,” according to the brand’s website .

Diners can get hot dogs, chili cheese dogs, and chicken strips plus sides such as fries and cheese curds. Freddy’s freshly-churned frozen custard treats include malts, shakes, and sundaes.

In honor or their father, Freddy Simon , brothers Bill Simon and Randy Simon co-founded Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers with their friend and business partner, Scott Redler in 2002. The franchise has grown to more than 400 locations. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is planning nearly 60 new locations in the Lone Star State including across DFW and in several East and West Texas counties, according to a press release.

Keep up with What Now Dallas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .