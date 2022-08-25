ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns Make Decision on Playing Starters Against Bears

Cleveland Browns will operate with starters for at least part of the game against the Chicago Bears.

For better or for worse, the Cleveland Browns starters are expected to play in their final dress rehearsal on Saturday. Jacoby Brissett will get the start against the Chicago Bears on Saturday evening, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed to the media.

All starters that are healthy and up to par are expected to play at least a series against the visiting Bears. Stefanski said he will ‘play it by ear’ pertaining to how much the starters play. Right tackle Jack Conklin was ruled out, but very well could be fine for week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.

It will be Justin Fields that the Browns go up against, as the Bears are expected to trot their starters out there as well. Injuries in the preseason are a hot topic, so it is surely a risk for both teams to play these starters for any extended time in a meaningless game.

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs

Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Davante Adams says he didn't join Raiders to 'be cute and hang out' with Derek Carr, adds 'I want that trophy'

When the Raiders surprised the NFL and acquired wide receiver Davante Adams, many wondered why, exactly, Adams wanted to leave the Packers to play in Las Vegas. Was it to be closer to his family, who is from California? Maybe living in fabulous Las Vegas was a goal for Adams as well. Or perhaps he simply wanted to be reunited with his college teammate, quarterback Derek Carr.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings as 2022 season gets ready to kick off

Fresh starts Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Is Every team equal until the season starts? Not exactly. There are favorites and long shots as the 2022 NFL season gets ready to kick off. Time to line up all the teams in their slots for our Power Rankings that will certainly be shuffled plenty of times over the 18 weeks of the regular season.32. New York Jets David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Let's be clear: Zach Wilson isn't Joe Namath. We don't know if he is Joe Flacco. The mirage built that the second-year quarterback has what it takes to turn the New York...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback: Fans React

Over the past few weeks, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has maintained that the team isn't sure who its starting quarterback will be. In fact, earlier this week, he said the team might have two No. 1 quarterbacks. Well, he backtracked on those comments on Thursday afternoon when he revealed the clear leader in the quarterback battle.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith

The not-so-sexy Seattle Seahawks quarterback battle has finally been won by Geno Smith, who narrowly edged out team newcomer Drew Lock for the QB1 gig. Lock recently spoke to the media and offered his thoughts about losing the opportunity to be the Seahawks’ starter in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, via The […] The post Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Justin Fields
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Shares Racy Photo Ahead Of NFL Season

Earlier this offseason, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season drawing near, Spiranac took to social media...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns Need To Trade A Running Back, Acquire Wide Receiver

The Cleveland Browns have four running backs who are capable of taking carries this upcoming season. It is not only arguably the deepest running back group in the NFL, but also the deepest position groups on any roster. The Browns can afford to offload one of these backs for some help in the passing attack, and that is exactly what they should do.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Teams Reportedly Showing Interest In Notable Quarterback Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback room already looks significantly different than it did during the 2021 season. Pittsburgh signed former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract earlier this offseason. Not long later, the team drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Watch: NFL Kicker Made 70-Yard Field Goal On Saturday

Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York showed off his elite kicking prowess during pregame warmups on Saturday. Ahead of the Browns' preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, the fourth-round pick knocked a 70-yard field goal through the uprights with room to spare. He then turned around and hit a 60-yard bomb in the other direction, per multiple reports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns' Myles Garrett not a top-10 player heading into 2022 NFL season?

If nothing else, Cleveland Browns All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett isn't lacking confidence regarding his talents ahead of the upcoming season. Garrett elicited strong reactions throughout the football community earlier this week when he said he believes he should be No. 1 overall in NFL Network's Top 100 players rankings for this year. The three-time Pro Bowl selection later admitted he expects to land "somewhere in the top 20" when the list's final 20 players are unveiled on Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Writer Notes A New Intriguing WR Target

The Cleveland Browns are all systems go for the 2022 NFL season. They will try to address Deshaun Watson‘s suspension by having Jacoby Brissett behind center. However, wide receiver is one position they need more help with. While they were able to get Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper, that...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Browns Suffered Season-Ending Injury On Saturday

Chris Odom won't get a chance to continue his NFL comeback. Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that the USFL Defensive Player of the Year tore his ACL during Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears. He'll miss the entire 2022 season. “He was doing a really nice job,”...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay

Sean McVay is not going into detail about the actions they took to address the recent brawl between Aaron Donald, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. When asked about Donald’s punishment (if there’s any) during Saturday’s broadcast of their game against the Bengals, the Rams head coach responded bluntly and emphasized the position […] The post Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" Team In SEC

The SEC remains the most dominant conference in college football and just about every year there's a team from the SEC that surprises everyone with a strong season. So who does Kirk Herbstreit believe is going to be the SEC's sleeper team this year?. During a preview segment with College...
COLLEGE SPORTS
