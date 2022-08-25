ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

15 Free Agents to Fill Broncos' Glaring Roster Holes

By Erick Trickel
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lNVHm_0hV8bWId00

The Broncos can't look past these obvious roster holes and the free-agent market offers some great plug-and-plays options.

Through two preseason games, a few spots on the Denver Broncos roster can be viewed as weak. Of course, some of them are a matter of depth at the position with the starters out this preseason.

The Broncos still have to improve their depth at those positions for a few reasons. As things currently look, if the Broncos suffer an injury on the offensive line or anywhere except safety on defense, they could be in a rough spot.

There is enough talent to overcome a few personnel losses, but if Denver has some of the injury luck it's had the last few years, that may be too much. Who's still out there on the free agent market?

I'll break that down today. While these veterans are available for multiple reasons, they could still benefit the Broncos. They aren't being viewed as starters, but again, Denver has to improve its depth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZqDiJ_0hV8bWId00

Bryan Bulaga | OT

Calvin Anderson struggled to close out training camp, which carried over to the preseason games. With Billy Turner working back from injury, Tom Compton starting the season on the PUP list, and the poor showing from Denver's other tackles, they need help.

Bulaga has dealt with injuries the last two seasons, playing 45 total snaps in the 2021 season. In 2020, his season was rough before he got hurt. However, he does have some experience with this coaching staff being part of the Green Bay Packers in 2019.

As Denver needs to bolster their depth, taking a risk on Bulaga could be worth it.

© Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZyzC_0hV8bWId00

Eric Fisher | OT

There are reports of interest with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Fisher. Fisher has been a consistent and reliable tackle over the past few years. However, he has dealt with injuries and allowed seven sacks in 2021.

With how Fisher has played, he would easily be an upgrade over Denver's depth tackles and could add another option to start at right tackle. However, after playing right tackle as a rookie, he has played 266 snaps there since the 2014 season, all coming in 2015.

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33smag_0hV8bWId00

Bobby Massie | OT

There is some familiarity with the players, Bobby Massie, and the front office. However, the coaches have changed, as has the offensive scheme. When the Broncos brought in Cameron Fleming, there was a lot of confusion as Massie was still available.

After watching Fleming struggle, and reports of his struggles in camp, the confusion intensified. While Massie wasn't great in 2021, he was solid in pass protection but did a good job as a run blocker.

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ICxS7_0hV8bWId00

Kaden Smith | TE

While the Broncos looked decent on paper at tight end entering camp, that has not been the case. There is still a significant issue with Denver's blocking from the position as Albert Okwuegbunam has looked rough there.

Andrew Beck struggled consistently against the Bills, as did Eric Saubert, Denver's best blocking tight end last year. Eric Tomlinson has been the best, and he has just been fine, and Greg Dulcich is dealing with a hamstring injury.

When you run an outside zone scheme, you have to have capable blocking from the tight end position. Unfortunately, Denver does not have that right now. Though it was only on 100 run-blocking snaps, Kaden Smith did a good job as a blocker last season, but he hasn't shown much outside of that.

Somehow, someway, the Broncos have to improve their blocking on the edges from the tight ends if they want their run scheme to be consistently effective.

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RhAzo_0hV8bWId00

Blake Jarwin | TE

Trying to find a capable blocking tight end isn't easy, but Jarwin had a good year for the Cowboys. If he could play there like he did last year, same with Smith, they both would be an upgrade to the blocking from the position.

However, unlike Smith, Jarwin has shown decent ability as a receiver when called upon.

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ioSRH_0hV8bWId00

Jesse James | TE

While James isn't a good or great blocking tight end, he's fine. He can do enough to get the job done but won't generate much push outside.

James is also a decent enough receiver to be part of the passing game.

© Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YqNNU_0hV8bWId00

Ndamukong Suh | IDL

The Broncos are four deep on their defensive line, but they must improve their depth. Their only current depth piece is Mike Purcell, who is only a nose tackle playing the 0/1-technique. Matt Henningsen and Eyioma Uwazurike have been fine, but both are clearly rookies with a lot to work on. Adding another 4/5-technique-type defensive lineman would be good for Denver's depth and rotation.

Suh is 35 years old, but he was still a capable defender for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year. He was a decent enough run defender and still picked up 37 total pressures. Denver can use help in both areas, plus Suh would add to the attitude of the defense.

There are also multiple reports of Suh and the Raiders having mutual interest. It would be great to see Denver pick him up and keep him away from their hated divisional opponent. However, adding Suh to Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones on the edge would be tough to handle.

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18SQiY_0hV8bWId00

Malik Jackson | IDL

Malik Jackson is still a capable defensive lineman as part of a rotation. Last year, he had some huge moments for the Cleveland Browns that show he can still play.

The Broncos drafted Jackson, and while that was a few coaching regimes ago, he makes sense as an option to return.

© Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HXOqF_0hV8bWId00

Sheldon Richardson | IDL

While Richardson has bounced around the NFL, he had a good year for the Vikings last season. Even before that, he was consistently a solid contributor.

There is still the ability to get after the quarterback from Richardson and be a solid run defender. Denver needs more help from its defensive line depth to have a solid rotation.

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0ASw_0hV8bWId00

Dorian O'Daniel | LB

The linebacker position has been a concern for a while, and even though it is a devalued position, the depth in Denver has to improve. Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad have struggled for the two preseason games so far, and Strnad didn't look great during last season.

While O'Daniel didn't play much for the Cheifs, his limited action showed some potential. One thing he has done exceptionally well since entering the NFL was to be a stud special teams player. O'Daniel has been the type of player the Broncos seemed to hope Strnad would be.

© Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZSS6_0hV8bWId00

Alexander Johnson | LB

There is obvious familiarity between the Broncos and Johnson. On top of that, he has chemistry with Josey Jewell already. If Jonas Griffith is going to miss a game or two, Johnson made sense to be a guy to bring in.

However, for some reason, the Broncos have not looked his way. At this point, they can't be too picky, and with the issues, their depth linebackers have had, Johnson has proven he can do it at a high level.

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDFkA_0hV8bWId00

Anthony Hitchens | LB

While Hitchens has been a mediocre starter in the NFL, he has the experience and enough ability to be a capable depth linebacker. In addition, he is acceptable as a run defender, which is an upgrade to the Broncos' issues at the position.

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40la5D_0hV8bWId00

Kevin King | CB

The depth at cornerback for the Broncos has been an issue in both preseason games so far. Michael Ojemudia had a rough game against the Bills before getting hurt. Now he is expected to miss time with a dislocated elbow. Essang Bassey still has many issues in coverage that make him hard to trust as a backup nickel corner.

The Broncos' other options, Faion Hicks, Bless Austin, Ja'Quan McMillian, and Donnie Lewis Jr, have shown they aren't ready for the 53-man roster. So that gives Denver a four-person depth chart with Patrick Surtain II, Ronald Darby, K'Waun Williams, and Damarri Mathis. But, again, depth is a concern with Darby and Williams struggling to play through an entire season.

Kevin King isn't a great corner, and his performance has been highly volatile. He has great length, but his technique can be lacking at times. There is also familiarity with some coaches from their time in Green Bay. It would be an option to step in as the fourth boundary corner.

© Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWogZ_0hV8bWId00

Ross Cockrell | CB

Cockrell was a good nickel corner for the Buccaneers the last two seasons and has some versatility to play the boundary. However, there is no doubt he brings more to the table than Essang Bassey.

If Denver brought in Cockrell, it would be a significant addition to the depth in the secondary.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39RLOL_0hV8bWId00

Robert Alford | CB

Alford is another nickel corner option to upgrade over Bassey. If Williams has to miss games in the season, it's impossible to trust Bassey.

Alford has allowed 38 touchdowns in his seven seasons, but having a better secondary around him than he ever could help lower those numbers. Plus, Alford is a capable run defender, which has been an issue with Bassey.

© Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

As the Broncos get ready for the season, their starters seem prepared. However, they don't have the depth at crucial positions to hold up if injuries start to pile up.

Adding to those positions can make a massive difference for this season.

MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
