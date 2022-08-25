ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Former NFL Wide Receiver Terrell Owens Clocks Impressive 40-Yard Dash Time at 48 Years Old

Terrell Owens made a career out of sprinting past cornerbacks during his 15-year tenure in the NFL .

While his playing days may be long gone, Owens can still flat out fly. Even at 48 years old, Owens proved Wednesday that there aren’t many faster than him on a dead sprint. In the “Dash of the Titans” as it was dubbed, Owens ran a sub 4.5 40-yard dash – just as he said he would do.

During a May appearance on “ The People’s Pregame: NBCLX’s Fan Controlled Football Podcast ,” Owens guaranteed that he could run a sub 4.50, even at his advanced age. Owens called his shot and backed it up while racing two receivers from the Fan Controlled Football league. 27-year-old Zappers star James Harden and 25-year-old Glacier Boyz star Andrew Jamiel were simply no match for Owens.

Owens has been a staple of Fan Controlled Football and scored his first official touchdown since December 2010 during a game in April.

Anything Left in the Tank for Terrell Owens?

Terrell Owens has no incentive to get back out on an NFL field. A 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction, Owens hauled in 1,078 receptions for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns in his career. His yards and touchdowns number place him third on the NFL’s all-time list among receivers.

But that doesn’t mean he couldn’t do if he wanted to – in his mind at least. Owens – 47 at the time – told TMZ last August that he could 100% play in the NFL today. Owens claimed at least one NFL team showed interest in him that summer.

“I’m not washed up,” Owens said. “Once you know how to ride a bike, you know, you don’t forget how to ride that bike.”

Owens last played in the NFL during the 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. In 14 games and eleven starts, Owens caught 72 passes for 983 yards and nine scores.

The post WATCH: Former NFL Wide Receiver Terrell Owens Clocks Impressive 40-Yard Dash Time at 48 Years Old appeared first on Outsider .

