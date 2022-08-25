ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McMaster, Cunningham set to face off in SC governor debate. How to watch

By Joseph Bustos
The State
 3 days ago

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and his Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham will face off in a televised debate in October.

The debate hosted by South Carolina ETV and the Charleston Post and Courier, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at ETV’s Columbia studios.

Gavin Jackson , host of “This Week in South Carolina” will serve as the moderator. He will be joined by Andy Shain of the Post and Courier.

McMaster is seeking a second full term in November’s election. Cunningham, a one-term congressman who represented the Lowcountry from 2019 to 2021, is seeking to become the first Democrat to win statewide office since 2006, and the first Democrat to hold the governor’s office since Jim Hodges.

How to watch

When: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Where: The SC ETV statewide network, with a livestream on scetv.org , and SCETV’s Facebook page and YouTube channel

The State

Columbia, SC
