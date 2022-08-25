Ketterson skis to Jessie Diggins Athlete of the Year Award

The Bloomington native and pro skier joined Diggins on first American mixed relay championship before being named the first winner of the award named after Stillwater's own Olympic champion

Bloomington’s Zak Ketterson had quite the introduction to professional skiing as part of the world cup series, culminating with the inaugural Jessie Diggins Athlete of the Year Award.

Ketterson, a state Nordic champion at Jefferson, became a two-time NCAA All-American at Northern Michigan and is preparing for his second full season on the World Cup regular.

He was surprised with the award while helping run a youth camp back on the Northern Michigan University campus in Marquette, Michigan just after the Fourth of July.

“I had no idea,” Ketterson said of the award. “It was a great season for me, especially as part of Team Birkie. Anytime you join something new there’s uncertainty but you prepare for it as much as possible and it went better than anyone could hope for.”

As for the award and reception, Ketterson said, “It was a really cool moment and it validated how it takes the whole community to make the team come together.”

CXC Executive Director Yuriy Gusev surprised Ketterson with the award during the NMU camp.

“It was definitely a feel-good moment, it was a really nice surprise,” Ketterson said.

Diggins included a personal video message.

“She said how much she appreciated me as a teammate and it’s been fun to get to know her on a personal level. I definitely love her as a hero for Midwest skiing in all that she has been able to accomplish.

“A lot of people look at her outward or see her Instagram presence and say ‘No way she can be that positive or she plays it up a bit’ but no, she is exactly like that. She is so positive and goes out of her way to make sure you are comfortable. She really helped me, showed me the ropes when I got over Europe,” he said. “She is awesome.”

Team Birkie sponsors eight professional skiers, including Ketterson. All eight came up through the Loppet Foundation as part of the Loppet Racing Club based out of Theodore Wirth Park.

Diggins Award

CXC Ski, the central region of US Ski and Snowboard, created the award as a way, “to acknowledge Jessie Diggins as one of the leaders who paved the way toward excellence in the Central region and to recognize the accomplishments of deserving athletes for years to come,” according to a press release. The annual award is given to not only an outstanding athlete “who displays excellence in the sport but someone whose character serves as a role model for developing skiers throughout the Central region.”

Ketterson continues to use Wirth as a central training spot along with many of the typical ski areas like Hyland, Elm Creek and beyond to train on and off the snow.

He feels the support from what he considers the biggest Nordic ski community in the country, despite historically few options for pro skiers to be based out of Minnesota. “It’s a big bummer that people who would like to stay and ski here professionally have to do it elsewhere,” he said. “I envision having an option one day to stay here because you have everything you need.”

Growing up two minutes from Hyland and living very close to Wirth now, Ketterson has eight or nine places to ski, bike or run within a 10-minute drive, which isn’t the case in other locations.

The community of skiers also stands out for him. “I’ll be roller skiing and someone might recognize me, come up and talk to me now,” he said. “Which is super awesome to see your community impact play out in front of you. My goal now is to grow skiing in the Midwest.

“If I see other roller skiers out I always try to cheer them on.”

Gold medal

Ketterson teamed up with Diggins, Rosie Brennan and Scott Patterson to help the United States win its first mixed 4x5k freestyle gold medal in Falun, Sweden in mid-March.

Diggins blazed around the course on the anchor leg to beat Finland to the line by 3.8 seconds.

“I grew up idolizing Jessie, she’s the biggest figure in U.S. skiing and doing it with her was so much cooler,” Ketterson said.

The 5k mixed relay didn’t become a consistent World Cup event until this past season.

“To get both genders on the relay gives a lot of nations a chance to be competitive and showcase their depth,” he said. “When you only have two skiers in a relay you don’t have to go into your depth as much and it was super close in the end.”

Ketterson skied the second of the four legs. “I did everything I could to stay with the group,” he said, receiving the hand-off from Brennan before tagging Diggins among a big crowd. “Then just cross your fingers and Jessie took it over from there with just a crazy final leg.”

The atmosphere was more celebratory leading up to the races since it was the final event on the schedule and relatively warm (36 degrees). Ketterson said the course was still rock hard and icy, allowing for some fast skiing. “It’s a technical course and the ice didn’t help but I didn’t feel too bad that day,” he said.

One day earlier Ketterson posted his best World Cup finish in 12 races, finishing 15th overall in a 15k freestyle race.

A 15th place finish is important because it secured his spot in the early World Cup events this fall. The top 30 finishers receive points and to continue racing, skiers have to accumulate a certain amount of points.

“If you do well you keep going,” Ketterson said. He learned he earned a spot on the U.S. World Cup team in June.

To qualify for the World Cup, skiers amass points through national-level races including the U.S. Super Tour where he finished top 10 in 12 starts. He won the 10k free at Spirit Mountain back in December, followed by winning the sprint classic, second in the 15k classic, and third in the 15k freestyle mass start the following weekend in Cable, Wisconsin. He won sprint free finals at Mount VanHoevenberg in January and Craftsbury Outdoor Center in February. In Craftsbury, he was second in the 10k classic and sixth in the 10k free pursuit.

Ketterson jumped over to the Stage World Cup just before the new year, skiing in two events at Lenzerheide, Switzerland before moving on to Oberstdorf, Germany for two more events in five days.

His best result was a 34th overall finish in the sprint final where he was the fourth American, while another idol of his, Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, led a Norwegian sweep of the top-three spots. He was 36th in the 15k classic one day earlier with Klaebo posting the winning time.

After one more stage world cup stops in Val di Fiemme, Italy, Ketterson wrapped up the season with a swing through Scandinavia with races in Lahti, Finland, Drammen and Oslo, Norway before moving on to Sweden in a span of three weeks.

Skiing against the likes of Klaebo, Finnish skier Livo Niskanen and Russian skier Alexander Bolshunov was special.

“Growing up you see these guys who become larger-than-life celebrities and to race against those guys was crazy the first time but it became more normal by the end of the season,” Ketterson said. “The first time I felt like I could barely breathe, like a rookie in the NBA, but it was really cool to be able to go against Klaebo. A lot of races I got my ass kicked but it’s one of those things to keep trying at it.”

That patience paid off in Sweden.

“The World Cup season is long, going from November to March, so we live out of a bag that entire time,” he said of his first taste of the world circuit. “It’s not for everyone but you get to spend a lot of time with teammates and they become your family.”

This summer he has done a couple of high-altitude training camps in Utah and volunteered at a youth camp in Northern Michigan while staying up on his training with twice-a-day cycling, running, and roller skiing leading up to the first race Nov. 24.