Delays in New Fire Truck Delivery Causes Hermon (ME) to Buy a Used Rig to Fill Gap

Firefighters called to Canns Beach Road electrical fire
OWLS HEAD — Shortly after 5:45 p.m., Saturday evening, a resident and a visiting caregiver were interrupted by a pounding on the door. Out of state renters of a house further down the one-lane road happened to be driving by when they spotted flames coming from the exterior of 50 Canns Beach Road.
4 hurt in Fairfield crash involving waste removal truck
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four people were hurt in a crash involving a waste removal truck and an SUV that went over an embankment in Fairfield Friday morning. Police say a man was driving a Gregory’s Disposal truck on Norridgewock Road when a woman driving an SUV made a left hand turn out of a parking lot and into the truck’s path.
Here is Every Ride at This Year's Windsor Fair
You're welcome in advance. If you are planning to go to the Windsor Fair this year, I have got you covered with a list of every single ride offered!. Top 5 Spots to Celebrate Your Kiddo's Birthday in Maine. If you want to celebrate your kiddo's birthday somewhere other then...
Maine Man Run Over & Killed By His Own Vehicle Thursday Afternoon
According to a report from Fox 22 Bangor, a man is dead following an incident where his vehicle malfunctioned and ran him over. Fox 22 is reporting that 50-year-old, Alexei Evsikov of Bar Harbor (and Florida), was driving his 2004 Nissan Van in the area of Cross Street in Bar Harbor when it apparently began to malfunction.
Beautiful Orrington House for Sale Has a Bonus Airbnb Tiny House
A beautiful house for sale in Orrington comes complete with a tiny house currently listed on Airbnb. I pass this house on Dow Road every day on my way home from work and I love the set-up. The house itself is well-kept and looks very spacious, from the outside. But then there's this cute tiny home in the backyard with a wooden walkway leading to it. I could never figure it out. Why is that house in the backyard? Then I saw the listing on realtor.com that explained it all to me.
Boston design firm visits Skowhegan to advance river park plan
A Boston urban design firm visited Skowhegan this week to map out ideas for a new river park that supporters say will transform the downtown riverfront and draw visitors interested in surfing, kayaking and tubing in the Kennebec River. The Principle Group has been hired to help with planning, thanks...
Old Town is for the Birds: Electric scooter company makes its way north
OLD TOWN, Maine — After launching earlier this week, 44 Bird battery-powered scooters are now on the streets of Old Town. The company currently extends to 350 locations. Riders download the Bird app before hopping onto the scooter and pay a $1 fee to unlock it. Users then pay an additional per-minute fee.
Maine-based company offering housing for employees amid housing crisis
BAR HARBOR (WGME) -- One Maine company is solving the housing crisis for its employees. After a year of planning and another year of construction, Jackson Lab is celebrating the ribbon cutting on their own workforce housing in Bar Harbor. The company says they realized if they wanted to expand,...
Amish Community Market in Unity Sets Tentative Opening Date
Seven months after a fire destroyed the building, the Amish Community Market hopes to reopen next month. The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity may open in September. According to the market's Facebook page a tentative opening date has been set. The announcement cautions that this is not a definite date, but the hope is the store will reopen around September 23. The post reads: "Target reopening date for the Community Market is around September 23rd. This is tentative, but a great target. So keep in mind this is a tentative date, not a definite date."
Bar Harbor man dies after vehicle malfunctions, hits him
BAR HARBOR — A Bar Harbor man is dead after police say he was run over by his own van. Bar Harbor Police say it happened around 4pm Thursday. They say an emergency response was made to the area of 15 Eagle Lake Rd in Bar Harbor for a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle.
Staying at 250 Main Hotel in Rockland, Mid-Coast Maine (hotel review)
After a week of camping in Maine, the 250 Main Hotel was a welcome change full of comfort and in the perfect location. Mid-Coast Maine can feel pretty rough around the edges at times, so checking into a nice, welcoming hotel was a great surprise. Often we stay in larger hotels or resorts which made 250 Main seem small and quaint, but the service and luxury matched the larger properties we frequent.
Michael Hampton Design opens retail store in Rockport Village
Well-known interior designer Michael Hampton, who has led projects all over the United States, is opening a shop in Rockport Village under the name of Hampton & Co. The shop, at 25 Main Street in the heart of Rockport Village, will feature antiques, collectibles, fine art, and other objects of beauty from national and international sources. It will also serve as the office of Michael’s interior design business.
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
Beautiful Turned-Wood Bowls for a Cause, Courtesy of the Maine State Prison
Earlier this year, Joe Ryan, executive director of Knox County’s Area Interfaith Outreach, was working with Camden’s Page Gallery on an idea for a fundraiser: artist-designed soup-can labels, to be auctioned off in support of the group’s food pantry. But soup cans represent an old perception of food pantries, Ryan realized. And AIO, a 32-year-old organization specializing in food and energy assistance, is not a place for cheap canned goods but rather fresh, local produce and other nutritious foods. The food pantry, which moved into a new building in Rockland two years ago, feels like a quaint neighborhood grocery. Outside, it’s flanked by vegetable gardens. Inside, the light-filled space is filled with tidy shelves stocked with fruits and vegetables, freshly baked bread, and locally roasted coffee beans. Since moving into its new facility, AIO has gone from serving 50 midcoast families to more than 200 each week.
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend
At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
Bangor may soon allow people experiencing homelessness to set up public campsites
A similar measure has been passed in Portland. Camping on public property is currently illegal in Bangor. Bangor's city manager is spearheading the proposal.
Maine’s Iconic Lobster Festival Has Officially Announced Its 2023 Dates
It's never too early to start planning for the future. And, one of Maine's most iconic events just reminded us of that. Hey, look at that. We are already less than a year away from the 76th Annual Maine Lobster Festival. It's literally just right around the corner. The five-day...
Police say girl assaulted in Fairfield, taken to hospital
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police say a girl was taken to a hospital after being assaulted Friday afternoon in Fairfield. It happened around noon at Mill Island Park. Police say when officers arrived, they found a female that had been assaulted by two other females. They say other juveniles took...
Survey of Springfield residents impacted by the justice system emphasizes need for housing, jobs
A new survey of Springfield residents who have been incarcerated, or have relatives who have served time, revealed that many people struggle to access support services. The survey is part of a Western Mass Economic Development Council grant looking to asses the needs of families affected by the justice system.
