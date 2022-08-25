Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 26
New plans and policies are coming to some of our local school districts. Columbia County looks for public input on future 10-year plans, and Aiken County implements a new clear bag policy for sports events. We have the details, plus more. Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
Youth soccer tournament brings business to Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Youth soccer teams from across the Southeast were in town the last weekend of August to compete in the Columbia County Cup Tournament at Patriots Park. The tournament brings kids from all over Georgia and both Carolinas to the CSRA and has been doing so for...
2 males shot in Augusta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Augusta. Authorities say on Sunday, August 28, at 12:36 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Nordahl Drive, near Windsor Spring Road, and found two male victims with gunshot wounds, both non-life-threatening. Both victims were transported to Augusta University […]
WRDW-TV
U.S. Postal Service, Augusta Transit to hold job fairs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there are plenty of opportunities in the coming days. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. The U.S. Postal Service is preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands.
WRDW-TV
Entertainment In The Mix: CSRA schools talent show, food festivals, and more!
[FULL] Morning Mix - National Dog Day, Augusta Broadway Singers, and more!. New plans and policies are coming to some of our local school districts. Columbia County looks for public input on future 10-year plans, and Aiken County implements a new clear bag policy for sports events. We have the details, plus more. Here are your top headlines.
msn.com
Suspect captured in Augusta’s latest murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities arrested the suspect in Augusta’s latest murder case the shooting of an overnight security guard on Fifth Street. Members of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation division and crime suppression team along with the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Task Force arrested Cornell Thomas without incident in the 2300 block of Mims Road.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County board candidates express their hopes for the future
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In November, Richmond County voters have a lot on the line, including who will represent your kid on the school board. Candidates in districts three and six are running unopposed, which means after the election, they’ll step into their new roles. “How do we know...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Missing man found in Richmond County
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking the public's help in finding a missing Augusta man. Mark Cole was last seen leaving his residence on the 2200 block of Tubman Home Road, on foot, around 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning. Investigators say Cole was last seen wearing a grey collared shirt, black shorts, and grey shoes.
WRDW-TV
Accident involving a dirt bike results in death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, August 28th at 7:58 pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road in reference to an accident with injuries involving a vehicle and a dirt bike. The dirt bike operator was transported to the Augusta University Medical Center where...
Crime increasing in Wrens
WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) — Crime is increasing in Wrens. Authorities say most of the incidents involve young people — in Pine Valley. Two guns and a large number of drugs were found recently following a fight. During an altercation with a police officer, two people tried to pull a gun from their backpack — they […]
wfxg.com
Hotel shooting in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Saturday night, a man allegedly destroyed his hotel room and fired a gun several times, striking a man in another hotel room. At 6:44pm, deputies with the Richmond County Sheriffs Office responded to the Hampton Inn at 306 Timbercreek lane. They found one victim who had...
Local organization host CSRA black business summit
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Greater Augusta Black Chamber of commerce is bringing business owners together for a chance to network and expand their services across the CSRA. The organization hosted its 2nd CSRA Black business summit at Augusta Tech. President and Co-Founder Ronic West says, with many problems facing black business owners, this event will […]
The Izzy Scott Foundation held a benefit concert to raise awareness for swim laws in Georgia
GROVETOWN, GA. (WJBF)- “At the end of the day, we cannot get our son back. Like, no matter how much I cry, scream– no matter what– he- I can’t get him back like I can’t get him back,” mother Dori Scott. Family, friends, and the rest of the community still seek justice for 4-year old […]
wfxg.com
Paine College commemorates 140 years
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta is a city rich in tradition, and since 1882, Paine College has been a part of the fabric of the city. Friday, Paine College welcomed students back to campus in a convocation ceremony that honored the challenges and achievements of the past, laying the groundwork for the future ahead.
wfxg.com
Burke County farmers meet with political leaders
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WFXG) - Georgia’s Farm Bureau reports one in seven working Georgians has an agriculture-related job. Feeding Georgia and the country fresh, local food products has been a priority for Congressman Rick Allen, who wants to make sure the state’s largest industry stays strong for generations to come.
Free housing stability services available in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The need for housing in Orangeburg County is high, according to Henry Miller of The Samaritan House, who says many people have reached out seeking assistance. “We try to divert people from coming here so if we’re able to reach out to the resources helping...
WRDW-TV
Shots fired at Hampton Inn on Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, August 27th at 6:44 pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the Hampton Inn at 306 Timbercreek Lane, in the 2100 block of Gordon Highway. Upon arrival, Deputies found a man who had been shot in his arm while...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: One-stop shop for homeless opens in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta commission approved forming a homeless task force a year ago as the city’s homeless population skyrocketed 150 percent in just a few months during the pandemic. Now a new plan is being put into action to combat the homeless and affordable housing crisis...
WRDW-TV
Sheriff Roundtree responds to recent deadly shootings in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another deadly shooting on Fifth Street in Augusta pushed the total to three in four days. The coroner says Tuesday morning’s victim is Cynthia Wright. Deputies say they found her near the Union Agener Animal Health Distribution Center with a gunshot wound around 6 a.m.
