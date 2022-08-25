ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washougal, WA

camaspostrecord.com

American Empress to arrive in Camas-Washougal later in day

American Queen Voyages (AQV) has adjusted the docking schedule for its East Clark County tours, moving the arrival time of its American Empress riverboat from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The change went into effect on Saturday, Aug. 13. “The main purpose behind that was (they wanted to) adjust to...
CAMAS, WA
kptv.com

Boater abandons vessel on Columbia River after it catches fire near Gresham

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday afternoon, a boater was forced to abandon their vessel after it began to burn, according to Gresham Firefighters. Around 12:49 p.m., a firefighter rescue boat responded to reports of a boat on fire in the channel of the Columbia River east of the Chinook Landing boat ramp.
GRESHAM, OR
KGW

Thousands of runners and walkers take part in Hood to Coast Relay

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — The 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay, the largest running and walking relay race in the world, got underway early Friday morning — some started at 2:30 a.m. — at Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood. The teams of runners who started out at Timberline will make the 198-mile trek to Seaside, where the relay finishes Saturday.
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Beaverton Lodge – in the heart of Beaverton

This INSIDER article is brought to you by Lolly Elliot at Beaverton Lodge-Retirement Residence INSIDER-senior living-sponsored content. Let's admit it, Beaverton is a great little city with a wonderful personality. It's the reason we chose Beaverton for our Lodge! But when residents come tour Beaverton Lodge, we also show them what's just outside our doors, too. Here's what you'll find:
BEAVERTON, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Free and Cheap Days at Portland’s Best Attractions

Here’s how you can see Portland’s best attractions on a budget. It can be expensive to see a city’s best sites. That is not the case for Portland’s best attractions. Many of the top attractions offer complimentary and reduced price days every month. If you have friends coming to town, vacationing in the city or wanting to get a discount on local entertainment, enjoy some of the best free and cheap attractions in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Topaz Farm Sunflower Maze

Take a trip to Sauvie Island for the city’s only sunflower maze at Topaz Farm. In 2019, Kruger’s Farm was sold and has since become Topaz Farm. For the fall season, the Sauvie Island farm has a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides and animal interactions. The farm has also planted a sunflower maze for visitors to enjoy.
PORTLAND, OR
travelportland.com

Seaside and Cannon Beach

With two popular beach towns just 90 minutes away, it’s easy to take a day trip to the Pacific Ocean from Portland. Travel west on U.S. Route 26, through the lush Coast Range mountains, until you reach U.S. Highway 101. Head south a few miles to Cannon Beach, an...
SEASIDE, OR
KGW

Hood to Coast Relay: Course route and traffic impacts

PORTLAND, Ore. — The 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay, dubbed the Mother of All Relays, got underway early Friday morning at Timberline Lodge. Hundreds of teams are starting the trek Friday morning from Timberline. More will join in Portland for the Portland to Coast Relay, and running or walking, they'll all make their way out to Seaside, where the relay ends. That means there will be a lot of uniquely decorated vans rolling along Highway 26, through downtown, then out to Highway 30.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Portland to Seattle: How to Survive the Drive on Interstate 5

Hippie sandals, squirrel bridges, playgrounds, a car museum, hot pot, skydiving ... take a few breaks on the drive between Portland and Seattle. The inevitable Nisqually wreck, the mysterious JBLM slowdown, the interminable Tacoma traffic jam—it won't take many trips on Interstate 5 between Portland and Seattle to turn most people into major Amtrak fans. But sometimes you can't avoid the drive. What you can do, though, is plan to take a little more time and spot for more than just gas and pee breaks. Here are some suggestions.
Canby Herald

Canby lives large on Big Weekend

From the street dance Friday night to the annual cruise-in Saturday, there was plenty of joy to be found An overnight sprinkle and cloudy skies early couldn't take the shine out of this year's Big Weekend activities, including the Cutsforth's Cruise-in. Eventually, the Saturday skies lightened, the clouds broke up and the streets around Wait Park filled with people. After two years at the fairgrounds, the cruise-in returned to Canby's downtown around Wait Park, filling streets with gleaming classic cars and people who wandered among them. For some, it was another welcome return to normalcy. "You know, I...
CANBY, OR
KGW

Yes, it's getting warmer in Portland, and here's the data

PORTLAND, Ore. — Recent Portland summers have brought an increasingly familiar parade of heat waves, wildfires and smoggy air. In a city historically known for its sunny-yet-benign summer weather, it's enough to make residents start to speculate or even declare it outright: Hotter is the new normal. But is...
PORTLAND, OR
entrepreneursbreak.com

What Are People Saying About Siding Contractors in Vancouver, WA?

Siding has more responsibilities than enhancing your home’s appeal. It also protects your home from nature’s elements like rain, harsh winds, and snow. It also helps in deterring insects, dirt, and moisture. However, siding wouldn’t be as effective as it should be if it weren’t installed appropriately. This is where siding professionals in Vancouver, WA, come in handy.
VANCOUVER, WA
Portland Tribune

Explosion rocks downtown Portland food cart pod

Police and Fire Bureau are investigating the early Sunday blast where no one was reported injured.The Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue are responding to an early Sunday explosion at the food cart pod located near the intersection of Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. No one was immediately reported injured. According to police, at 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 28, callers reported an explosion at the food cart pods in downtown Portland. Officers responded to find an explosion had shattered a large number of windows in the surrounding block. Officers searched the area...
PORTLAND, OR
drivinvibin.com

5 Reasons to Avoid Portland, Oregon

When traveling through the Pacific Northwest, some may think that stopping in Portland is a must. Many people, especially younger folks, consider it one of the best cities in America. However, it may not be all it’s cracked up to be and you might want avoid visiting Portland, Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR

