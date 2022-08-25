Read full article on original website
Cracker Barrel Location ClosureCadrene HeslopPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily Scarvie
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Photos: Downtown Portland explosion destroys food cart, shatters windows
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An explosion early Sunday morning rocked an entire city block in downtown Portland, destroying a food cart that shattered windows and scattered debris in a wide swath. Calls began coming in at around 3:40 am, Portland police said. The explosion caused damage to the food cart as well as many windows […]
Chronicle
Hiker’s Body Recovered From Columbia River Gorge After 22 Hours
Rescuers on Thursday retrieved the body found at the bottom of a cliff near Angel’s Rest trail in the Columbia River Gorge after a 22-hour operation, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The rough terrain and steep edges made the effort difficult and dangerous, said Christopher Van Tilburg,...
camaspostrecord.com
American Empress to arrive in Camas-Washougal later in day
American Queen Voyages (AQV) has adjusted the docking schedule for its East Clark County tours, moving the arrival time of its American Empress riverboat from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The change went into effect on Saturday, Aug. 13. “The main purpose behind that was (they wanted to) adjust to...
kptv.com
Boater abandons vessel on Columbia River after it catches fire near Gresham
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday afternoon, a boater was forced to abandon their vessel after it began to burn, according to Gresham Firefighters. Around 12:49 p.m., a firefighter rescue boat responded to reports of a boat on fire in the channel of the Columbia River east of the Chinook Landing boat ramp.
Thousands of runners and walkers take part in Hood to Coast Relay
GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — The 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay, the largest running and walking relay race in the world, got underway early Friday morning — some started at 2:30 a.m. — at Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood. The teams of runners who started out at Timberline will make the 198-mile trek to Seaside, where the relay finishes Saturday.
Oregon City makes history electing its first mayor of color
Denyse McGriff made history last week by being the first person of color to be elected mayor of Oregon City.
Pamplin Media Group
Beaverton Lodge – in the heart of Beaverton
This INSIDER article is brought to you by Lolly Elliot at Beaverton Lodge-Retirement Residence INSIDER-senior living-sponsored content. Let's admit it, Beaverton is a great little city with a wonderful personality. It's the reason we chose Beaverton for our Lodge! But when residents come tour Beaverton Lodge, we also show them what's just outside our doors, too. Here's what you'll find:
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Free and Cheap Days at Portland’s Best Attractions
Here’s how you can see Portland’s best attractions on a budget. It can be expensive to see a city’s best sites. That is not the case for Portland’s best attractions. Many of the top attractions offer complimentary and reduced price days every month. If you have friends coming to town, vacationing in the city or wanting to get a discount on local entertainment, enjoy some of the best free and cheap attractions in Portland.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Topaz Farm Sunflower Maze
Take a trip to Sauvie Island for the city’s only sunflower maze at Topaz Farm. In 2019, Kruger’s Farm was sold and has since become Topaz Farm. For the fall season, the Sauvie Island farm has a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides and animal interactions. The farm has also planted a sunflower maze for visitors to enjoy.
msn.com
Portland festivals prepare for potential challenges with 'communal disease plan' for fall
The Cheese and Meat Festival is coming to Portland for the first time on November 12. The festival director said this comes after many shifts in other cities over the last two years due to COVID-19. "We spent a lot of time figuring out and pivoting and trying to make...
Man falls to his death after diving from 50ft cliff into Washington river and hitting his head
A MAN has been killed after diving from a 50-ft high cliff into a Washington River and reportedly hitting his head. Police recovered the remains of 23-year-old William Lewis Hogg after a day-long search of the Toutle River, Troy Brightbill of Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said. Hogg, of Battle...
travelportland.com
Seaside and Cannon Beach
With two popular beach towns just 90 minutes away, it’s easy to take a day trip to the Pacific Ocean from Portland. Travel west on U.S. Route 26, through the lush Coast Range mountains, until you reach U.S. Highway 101. Head south a few miles to Cannon Beach, an...
Hood to Coast Relay: Course route and traffic impacts
PORTLAND, Ore. — The 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay, dubbed the Mother of All Relays, got underway early Friday morning at Timberline Lodge. Hundreds of teams are starting the trek Friday morning from Timberline. More will join in Portland for the Portland to Coast Relay, and running or walking, they'll all make their way out to Seaside, where the relay ends. That means there will be a lot of uniquely decorated vans rolling along Highway 26, through downtown, then out to Highway 30.
pdxmonthly.com
Portland to Seattle: How to Survive the Drive on Interstate 5
Hippie sandals, squirrel bridges, playgrounds, a car museum, hot pot, skydiving ... take a few breaks on the drive between Portland and Seattle. The inevitable Nisqually wreck, the mysterious JBLM slowdown, the interminable Tacoma traffic jam—it won't take many trips on Interstate 5 between Portland and Seattle to turn most people into major Amtrak fans. But sometimes you can't avoid the drive. What you can do, though, is plan to take a little more time and spot for more than just gas and pee breaks. Here are some suggestions.
Canby lives large on Big Weekend
From the street dance Friday night to the annual cruise-in Saturday, there was plenty of joy to be found An overnight sprinkle and cloudy skies early couldn't take the shine out of this year's Big Weekend activities, including the Cutsforth's Cruise-in. Eventually, the Saturday skies lightened, the clouds broke up and the streets around Wait Park filled with people. After two years at the fairgrounds, the cruise-in returned to Canby's downtown around Wait Park, filling streets with gleaming classic cars and people who wandered among them. For some, it was another welcome return to normalcy. "You know, I...
Yes, it's getting warmer in Portland, and here's the data
PORTLAND, Ore. — Recent Portland summers have brought an increasingly familiar parade of heat waves, wildfires and smoggy air. In a city historically known for its sunny-yet-benign summer weather, it's enough to make residents start to speculate or even declare it outright: Hotter is the new normal. But is...
entrepreneursbreak.com
What Are People Saying About Siding Contractors in Vancouver, WA?
Siding has more responsibilities than enhancing your home’s appeal. It also protects your home from nature’s elements like rain, harsh winds, and snow. It also helps in deterring insects, dirt, and moisture. However, siding wouldn’t be as effective as it should be if it weren’t installed appropriately. This is where siding professionals in Vancouver, WA, come in handy.
Man jumps off embankment, into Columbia River in attempt to flee
A man was arrested Wednesday evening after running from police and jumping into the Columbia River, according to authorities.
Explosion rocks downtown Portland food cart pod
Police and Fire Bureau are investigating the early Sunday blast where no one was reported injured.The Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue are responding to an early Sunday explosion at the food cart pod located near the intersection of Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. No one was immediately reported injured. According to police, at 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 28, callers reported an explosion at the food cart pods in downtown Portland. Officers responded to find an explosion had shattered a large number of windows in the surrounding block. Officers searched the area...
drivinvibin.com
5 Reasons to Avoid Portland, Oregon
When traveling through the Pacific Northwest, some may think that stopping in Portland is a must. Many people, especially younger folks, consider it one of the best cities in America. However, it may not be all it’s cracked up to be and you might want avoid visiting Portland, Oregon.
