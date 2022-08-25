Roaming the secondary like his free safety position indicates, Alliance senior Carter Bugara intercepted three passes to help the Aviators outscored the host Niles McKinley Red Dragons 55-28 at Bo Rein Stadium. Bugara, who normally uses his hands to snare passes as a wideout, returned one of the picks for six points in the first half, helping Alliance build a 42-21 lead at intermission.

ALLIANCE, OH ・ 52 MINUTES AGO