The Alliance Review

High school football | Handing out game balls for Week 2's top performances

Roaming the secondary like his free safety position indicates, Alliance senior Carter Bugara intercepted three passes to help the Aviators outscored the host Niles McKinley Red Dragons 55-28 at Bo Rein Stadium. Bugara, who normally uses his hands to snare passes as a wideout, returned one of the picks for six points in the first half, helping Alliance build a 42-21 lead at intermission.
ALLIANCE, OH
