ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Police: 1 arrested for stabbing and killing father and son in Bedford

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford police arrested a suspect for stabbing and killing a man and his son early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at a house on Magnolia Avenue at 8:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a man bleeding from the head, according to a department news release. Officers found...
BEDFORD, OH
WKYC

Cleveland police searching for missing 33-year-old woman

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public locating a missing woman. Thirty-three-year-old Ky T. Melton has not been seen since Aug. 17, 2022. According to officials, she could possibly be near University Circle or Bedford Heights. Melton is described as being 5...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Bedford Police: 2 dead after stabbing

BEDFORD, Ohio — Two are dead after a stabbing Saturday morning in Bedford. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on the 20 block of Magnolia Avenue. Officers responded to a report of...
BEDFORD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beachwood, OH
Beachwood, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

3 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home, 1 remains missing

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Friday afternoon that the third of their four missing teens has been located. Sha-Niya Broadus, 14, was located this afternoon, and “appeared to be healthy.”. She was left in the care of her mother. Angel Joseph, 15, was located yesterday, officers reporting...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Police#Brown Hair#Community Drive#Nintendo Switch#The Missing Persons Unit#Executive
cleveland19.com

2 women, 1 man convicted of violent crime spree in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old woman convicted of murdering Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek, has now also been convicted of a number of violent crimes in several communities in the weeks before Officer Bartek’s murder. On Aug. 3, Tamara McLoyd was found guilty of murdering Officer Bartek. Officer...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nintendo
WDEF

Cleveland Police looking for suspect in Thursday shooting

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police have identified a suspect for a shooting on Thursday afternoon. They were called to a home on 6th Street in East Cleveland after 3 PM. But by the time officers arrived, the victim had already gone to the hospital. 32 year old Douglas...
CLEVELAND, TN
WKYC

63-year-old man shot to death in Cleveland; suspect arrested

CLEVELAND — A 63-year-old man is dead and one suspect is in custody following a shooting in Cleveland's Union–Miles Park neighborhood Thursday evening. First responders found the victim, since identified as city resident Ardell Houi, lying on the ground in the 11100 block of of Nelson Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Officials say he was shot in the neck, and he died at the scene despite attempts by fire and EMS crews to revive him.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy