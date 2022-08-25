Read full article on original website
Police: 1 arrested for stabbing and killing father and son in Bedford
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford police arrested a suspect for stabbing and killing a man and his son early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at a house on Magnolia Avenue at 8:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a man bleeding from the head, according to a department news release. Officers found...
Cleveland police searching for missing 33-year-old woman
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public locating a missing woman. Thirty-three-year-old Ky T. Melton has not been seen since Aug. 17, 2022. According to officials, she could possibly be near University Circle or Bedford Heights. Melton is described as being 5...
Bedford Police: 2 dead after stabbing
BEDFORD, Ohio — Two are dead after a stabbing Saturday morning in Bedford. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on the 20 block of Magnolia Avenue. Officers responded to a report of...
Father and son dead, one arrested in Bedford
Two men died on Saturday morning after being injured at a residence, according to the Bedford Police Department and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Police searching for man escaped from St. Elizabeth’s
Youngstown Police said they are searching for a man who escaped police custody at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth's Sunday.
3 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home, 1 remains missing
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Friday afternoon that the third of their four missing teens has been located. Sha-Niya Broadus, 14, was located this afternoon, and “appeared to be healthy.”. She was left in the care of her mother. Angel Joseph, 15, was located yesterday, officers reporting...
Police find cat in fur-midable situation: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
Sycamore Drive: Assist other agency. Police at 6:17 p.m. Aug. 19 took a car jack to an Olmsted Township officer due to a cat stuck in a car engine. The police log did not mention the outcome of this potential cat-astrophic position or whether it was stuck in a Furrari.
Resident falls for scam from fake Walmart representative: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Aug. 20 at 1:01 a.m. an officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation. After speaking with the driver, the officer suspected she had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the 30-year-old North Olmsted resident was arrested. Drunk driving, Columbia Road. On Aug. 19 at 9:55 p.m....
Police: Employee shot customer during dispute at Bedford car dealership
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford police said a customer was shot by an employee at a car dealership on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the Hyundai of Bedford dealership on Rockside Road just after 1:30 p.m. for reports of the shooting. First responders found the customer on the ground in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio early Thursday morning. The chase ended in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. According to Parma police Lt. Daniel Ciryak, officers were chasing the driver, identified as Jennifer Diekman from North...
2 women, 1 man convicted of violent crime spree in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old woman convicted of murdering Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek, has now also been convicted of a number of violent crimes in several communities in the weeks before Officer Bartek’s murder. On Aug. 3, Tamara McLoyd was found guilty of murdering Officer Bartek. Officer...
’15 or 16 shots’: Relative describes hearing man shot, killed in bed
Cleveland police say when they arrived at the scene, Loper was treated by EMS but ultimately died.
Cleveland Police looking for suspect in Thursday shooting
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police have identified a suspect for a shooting on Thursday afternoon. They were called to a home on 6th Street in East Cleveland after 3 PM. But by the time officers arrived, the victim had already gone to the hospital. 32 year old Douglas...
Brook Park driver in stolen car kills woman in crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Saturday that it had a man in custody for a deadly pursuit and crash.
63-year-old man shot to death in Cleveland; suspect arrested
CLEVELAND — A 63-year-old man is dead and one suspect is in custody following a shooting in Cleveland's Union–Miles Park neighborhood Thursday evening. First responders found the victim, since identified as city resident Ardell Houi, lying on the ground in the 11100 block of of Nelson Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Officials say he was shot in the neck, and he died at the scene despite attempts by fire and EMS crews to revive him.
After Youngstown woman’s murder, family seeks justice
For the last year, the family of Armani Wainwright has been searching for answers and justice.
77-year-old man charged with child enticement
A 77-year-old man has been charged after allegedly trying to lure children into his car at a convenience store in Amherst.
Cleveland Police search for missing 12-year-old girl who may be in Maple Heights
Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old girl who might be in Maple Heights.
Woman convicted of killing off-duty Cleveland police officer found guilty of four gun robberies
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A woman convicted earlier this month of murdering off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek was found guilty Friday of carrying out four other robberies in less than two months. Tamara McLoyd, who is already facing a life sentence for her conviction in Bartek’s murder, was convicted...
Thieves hit unlocked cars parked at motels: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer went to Sonesta at 5:09 a.m. Aug. 8 regarding a truck that had been stolen from the motel’s parking lot. The victim said there were two 25-pound, two 45-pound and two 85-pound dumbbells in the bed of the truck. The victim said he had left the keys...
