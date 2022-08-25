Read full article on original website
Related
kinyradio.com
Museum of North launches Adopt a Mammoth program
Matthew Wooller kneels among the mammoth tusk collection at the University of Alaska Museum of the North in 2021. (UAF photo by JR Ancheta) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The newly launched Adopt a Mammoth program encourages sponsorship of each of the roughly 1,500 teeth, tusks, and bones in the University of Alaska Museum of the North’s collection.
ktoo.org
What makes Auke Bay’s Indian Point, or X’unáxi a sacred site?
Guests: From the Sealaska Heritage Institute — Rosita Worl President and Dr. Charles Smythe, Senior Ethnologist. Every piece of land has a story. For Indigenous peoples, ties to the land are often erased from history after it is usurped — even sacred sites like Indian Point on the outskirts of Juneau. A new book published by Sealaska Heritage Institute hopes to change that.
kinyradio.com
Former Juneau hospital senior employee arrested Thursday for theft
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - A former senior-level employee at Juneau’s hospital was arrested early Thursday evening for allegedly stealing $108,000 from the medical institution. Bradley Grigg, former chief behavioral health officer at Bartlett Regional Hospital, was indicted in Juneau Superior Court on Thursday on two counts of theft...
kinyradio.com
Mercedes Muñoz releases summer ceramic collection
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Sunday morning at the Rie Muñoz gallery, Mercedes Muñoz had a variety of functional pottery for sale. The release was 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The line was wrapped around the door waiting for entrance. Muñoz shared what inspires her art. "I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kinyradio.com
Police: Image circulating about human body in crab pot is fake
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An image circulating on Facebook and other social media pages showing a human body allegedly pulled from crab pot in Juneau is fake. That's the word from Juneau Police Department spokesperson Lt. Krag Campbell. "JPD received a report on this," Campbell wrote in an email to...
ktoo.org
Former Juneau hospital administrator charged with felony theft for alleged fraudulent travel claims and online purchases
On Friday morning, state prosecutors charged a former top-level employee at Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital with two felony counts of theft in the first degree. State troopers arrested Bradley Grigg, formerly the hospital’s chief behavioral health officer, Thursday evening for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from the city-owned hospital. He participated in the arraignment by video call from Lemon Creek Correctional Center.
kinyradio.com
Shots fired leads to arrest for Misconduct Involving Weapons charges
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two men are behind bars after firing a handgun in the air on Friday. On Aug.26, at about 10:20 a.m., the Juneau Police Department received a report of a gunshot being heard in the area of Trout Street and Jordan Ave. Responding officers heard additional gunshots once they arrived on scene.
kinyradio.com
16th annual Great Land Cup tournament at Aant’iyeik Fields
Shannon Crossley prepares to throw her disc in the distance-run Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Over the weekend, disc golf players competed in three rounds for the Great Land Cup. Shannon Crossley, the Communications Director for Juneau Disc Golf Club talked about the event. "We...
Comments / 0