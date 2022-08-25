More Explores: The Florida Stingrays

Are you ready for the coming high school football season? Here are team previews for Marco Island, Lely and Golden Gate. Head Coach: Lew Montgomery (second season) Season overview: The Manta Rays enter the season with just over 20 players on the roster and are underclassmen heavy, many of whom are playing competitive football for the first time. Montgomery is looking to disperse the load this year, and with a limited roster, will be platooning skill positions in and out. With a young and inexperienced group, the coaching staff is focused on teaching the principles of football. The mentality is there but getting used to the high physicality of the sport is a different battle and has been a major point of emphasis for Marco Island. Leading the young squad is senior quarterback Jack Berry, alongside senior running back Troy Morales. Morales spent much of last year sidelined by an ankle injury, but Montgomery says he is fully healed and already in midseason form.
