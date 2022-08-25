ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

More Explores: The Florida Stingrays

By Rachel Anderson
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sbcPI_0hV8aA5g00

Feel the sting!

The Florida Stingrays, a local semi-professional football team, is looking for some new recruits!

The first round of tryouts is at 10 a.m. this Saturday, August 27, at the Paradise Sports Complex in Naples.

Registration is $25, and athletes must be 18 and up.

Keep up with the Florida Stingrays this season on social media or online HERE.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Marconews.com

High School football previews: A look at Marco, Lely and Golden Gate

Are you ready for the coming high school football season? Here are team previews for Marco Island, Lely and Golden Gate. Head Coach: Lew Montgomery (second season) Season overview: The Manta Rays enter the season with just over 20 players on the roster and are underclassmen heavy, many of whom are playing competitive football for the first time. Montgomery is looking to disperse the load this year, and with a limited roster, will be platooning skill positions in and out. With a young and inexperienced group, the coaching staff is focused on teaching the principles of football. The mentality is there but getting used to the high physicality of the sport is a different battle and has been a major point of emphasis for Marco Island. Leading the young squad is senior quarterback Jack Berry, alongside senior running back Troy Morales. Morales spent much of last year sidelined by an ankle injury, but Montgomery says he is fully healed and already in midseason form.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy