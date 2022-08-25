Madonna Shared the Sweetest Video of Her 10-Year-Old Twins for Their Birthday

Madonna ’s youngest kids are growing up! Twins Stelle and Estere have officially reached double digits, and Madonna shared the sweetest video of the duo for their 10 th birthday .

“Happy birthday Estere and Stella Mwale! 💖💖” the “Frozen on Fire” singer wrote on Instagram yesterday. “You both bring so much Love- Laughter and Light ✨✨ into all of our lives!! 💕💕. I cannot believe you’re already 10 years old! 🎉🎉🎂🎂🌈🌈🦄🦄 🇲🇼🇲🇼”

The accompanying video includes several photos and videos of the girls, including many posing with Madonna. In one, they all wear black dresses. In others, they’re dancing for the camera, blowing kisses, and strutting their stuff on a runway. They are so grown up now, and it’s absolutely adorable.

Many fans left birthday messages for the twins, including Rosie O’Donnell, who commented, “Happy birthday girls ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍.”

The pop star also posted pictures of the girls on her Instagram Stories. In two, they wore matching pink shirts with white overall dresses. One showed them both lying sideways on a pink bed napping. In another, the girls wore matching track suits and yellow bows, hugging and smiling at the camera. Another picture showed Madonna with her daughters, all three of which were holding pretty fans in front of their faces.

Madonna often matches with her twins, whom she adopted from Malawi in 2017. She posted a picture on Instagram on August 16 of her and her daughters wearing matching blue-and-white dresses for Madonna’s 64 th birthday, captioning it, “Sicilian Queens……. 👑👑👑🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹”

Madonna is also mom to Lourdes, 25, with Carlos Leon, Rocco, 22, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, and David, 16, and Mercy, 16, whom she also adopted from Malawi.

“Because I’m a public figure, people don’t want to be perceived as giving me any kind of special treatment, so I get the hard road,” the Raising Malawi founder told PEOPLE in 2017, adding, “It’s complicated, but it’s so worth it.”

Turning 10 is such a big milestone! It seems like Madonna is soaking up the sweet moments.

