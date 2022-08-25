ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Madonna Shared the Sweetest Video of Her 10-Year-Old Twins for Their Birthday

By Sydni Ellis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tWzKB_0hV8Zz7y00

Madonna ’s youngest kids are growing up! Twins Stelle and Estere have officially reached double digits, and Madonna shared the sweetest video of the duo for their 10 th birthday .

“Happy birthday Estere and Stella Mwale! 💖💖” the “Frozen on Fire” singer wrote on Instagram yesterday. “You both bring so much Love- Laughter and Light ✨✨ into all of our lives!! 💕💕. I cannot believe you’re already 10 years old! 🎉🎉🎂🎂🌈🌈🦄🦄 🇲🇼🇲🇼”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

The accompanying video includes several photos and videos of the girls, including many posing with Madonna. In one, they all wear black dresses. In others, they’re dancing for the camera, blowing kisses, and strutting their stuff on a runway. They are so grown up now, and it’s absolutely adorable.

Many fans left birthday messages for the twins, including Rosie O’Donnell, who commented, “Happy birthday girls ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍.”

The pop star also posted pictures of the girls on her Instagram Stories. In two, they wore matching pink shirts with white overall dresses. One showed them both lying sideways on a pink bed napping. In another, the girls wore matching track suits and yellow bows, hugging and smiling at the camera. Another picture showed Madonna with her daughters, all three of which were holding pretty fans in front of their faces.

Madonna often matches with her twins, whom she adopted from Malawi in 2017. She posted a picture on Instagram on August 16 of her and her daughters wearing matching blue-and-white dresses for Madonna’s 64 th birthday, captioning it, “Sicilian Queens……. 👑👑👑🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Madonna is also mom to Lourdes, 25, with Carlos Leon, Rocco, 22, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, and David, 16, and Mercy, 16, whom she also adopted from Malawi.

“Because I’m a public figure, people don’t want to be perceived as giving me any kind of special treatment, so I get the hard road,” the Raising Malawi founder told PEOPLE in 2017, adding, “It’s complicated, but it’s so worth it.”

Turning 10 is such a big milestone! It seems like Madonna is soaking up the sweet moments.

These celebrities moms have opened up about using a surrogate .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUVYk_0hV8Zz7y00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet New Photo Of Kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, & Joaquin, 19, All Grown Up

Kelly Ripa, 51, got in a final summer hangout with her three kids, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19! The Live with Kelly & Ryan! host posted a snap of her grown-up brood, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, 51, to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 34. She captioned the sweet photo, “It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality #summer #vibes.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Shia LaBeouf reveals name of his and Mia Goth’s 5-month-old daughter

Five months after becoming a father, Shia LaBeouf has finally revealed his daughter’s name. “I have a little girl, Isabel,” the actor, 36, wrote in an email published by Variety Friday. “She is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it’s AMAZING,” LaBeouf went on to write. The “Even Stevens” alum also praised his on-again, off-again partner, Mia Goth, in his email to Olivia Wilde. “My wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect,” he gushed. Goth, 28, gave birth to their baby girl in March,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Rosie O'donnell
Person
Guy Ritchie
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros for Season 31 Announced: Who’s Back in the Ballroom and Who’s Missing?

Back to the ballroom! Before Dancing With the Stars makes its debut on Disney+, several of the show’s pros showed off their stuff for the official promo shoot. “The mirrorball’s makeover? It’s a 🔟 from us. 👏,” the reality TV series’ official Instagram wrote alongside the poster on Thursday, August 18. In the pic, dancers Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem […]
TV SHOWS
Maya Devi

Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'

In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Celebrity#Malawi#Happy Birthday
Daily Mail

Chezzi Denyer reveals she believed she caused her 18-month-old daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia by 'wrapping her too tightly' and 'went into shock' when the tot was rushed into surgery

Chezzi Denyer has revealed that she believed that she had caused her daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia. The 18-month-old was rushed into surgery in March to correct her severe hip dysplasia and has since made a full recovery. 'I went into shock as the specialist explained that she would need to...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Gets the Supermodel Treatment With Stylish 'Vogue Japan' Cover

Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve is stepping up big time in her modeling career. The 24-year-old model showed off the October 2022 cover of Vogue Japan with her gorgeous face on it. Wearing a chic Louis Vuitton sweatshirt as a dress and a slick, high ponytail, Eve looked stunning in her dewy makeup and bold red lip. (See the photo HERE.) She seemed thrilled at the honor to be on the cover of such a prestigious fashion magazine, writing, “VOGUE JAPAN COVER !!!” while tagging the creative team who assisted with the photoshoot. She added, “Thank you thank you thank you !!!” ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
tvinsider.com

‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Erich Schwer’s Dad Died After Hometown Dates

There was an emotional touch to ABC‘s The Bachelorette on Monday, August 22, as the episode was dedicated to Allan Schwer, the late father of contestant Erich Schwer. The highly-anticipated hometown dates episode introduced viewers to Erich’s dad as he met Season 19 co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey for the first time. Prior to the visit to Bedminster, New Jersey, Erich told Windey that his father had been diagnosed with cancer years earlier and “was legitimately supposed to die like three times.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Amelia Heinle and Michelle Stafford Tease a Major Event in Genoa City — Plus, Why Their Daughters Should Be Scared… Very Scared

It’s all in fun as these two soap-star parents give a lesson in how to embarrass your kids. The Young and the Restless vet Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) posted a video with her co-star Amelia Heinle (Victoria) and explained that while she was putting it together she made them into cartoons. However, that wasn’t what caught our eye, it was the name of the new series they’d created…
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

A Dad is Insisting That His Wife Make Him Dinner During Her Maternity Leave & Her Retaliation Makes Complete Sense

A new mom took to Reddit to share an experience she’s having with her husband that is causing collective blood boiling. She started out by explaining that she gave birth five weeks ago and is currently on maternity leave. Her husband “John” doesn’t seem to quite understand what maternity leave entails — namely a time designed for a mom to recuperate and take care of her very small child. “Recently, he’s been riding me about not having dinner ready when he gets home,” she wrote. “He works from 8-5:30, so it’s not a completely unreasonable time for dinner, but it’s not...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Backstreet Boys Singer AJ McLean's Wife Says Their Daughter's Name Change Has Nothing to Do with Gender

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and wife Rochelle just sent their daughters back to school with a sweet photoshoot of the girls holding balloons — showcasing their name and new grade — but eagle eyed fans immediately noticed something different about their oldest daughter’s new moniker. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rochelle DeAnna Mclean (@rochelle_deanna) In a joint August 24 Instagram post, both Rochelle and AJ shared the same snap of their daughters on their first day of school. “After two and half years of homeschool, these two beauties are back to school!” Rochelle wrote in her...
RELATIONSHIPS
Glamour

Kourtney Kardashian Is Bringing Back the Rachel Haircut

For years now, the generational wars on social media have been waged along the dividing line of a hair part, and Kourtney Kardashian appears to have just planted a major flag firmly on Team Millennial with her fresh do. The reality star and Poosh founder's hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons posted a short video of her new look to Instagram, where she is proudly rocking a side part and choppy layers that are screaming “Rachel Green.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Leaving Bold & Beautiful, Rena Sofer Gives ‘Queric’ Fans a Peek at Her Parting Gift to the Leading Man Who’s ‘Like a Glass of Champagne’

Monday, August 29, will mark the last day The Bold and the Beautiful viewers will get to see Rena Sofer as Quinn. Earlier this month, the actress announced that she had decided to leave the CBS soap after her contract was up but before she said goodbye, Sofer wanted to give fans a peek at the gift she created for her co-star John McCook (Eric).
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Sydney Sweeney Under Fire After Posting Pics Of Mom’s 60th Birthday Bash That Some Say Was MAGA-Themed

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney was accused of attending a MAGA-themed 60th birthday bash for her mom after she posted pictures of the event, which took place on Saturday, to her Instagram account. The 24-year-old actress shared several photos and clips of the “hoedown”-themed celebration, where she can be seen sporting a cowgirl-inspired outfit, riding a mechanical bull and square dancing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) While the actress herself did not appear to make any political statements, one partygoer was spotted wearing a Blue Lives Matter shirt and others were seen wearing MAGA-style hats, similar...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Serena Williams Snuggles Up With Daughter Olympia for 'NY Date Night'

Just a few weeks ago, Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis with an emotional goodbye to fans — detailing her desire to grow her family, and spend more time with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their 4-year-old daughter Olympia. Keeping true to her word, Williams just shared an adorable photo from a recent mommy-and-me date night with Olympia, and it seems like the Olympic gold medalist is truly enjoying the moment with her little one. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) “NY Date nights,” Williams captioned her August 24 Instagram post, tagging Olympia’s official...
TENNIS
SheKnows

SheKnows

64K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy