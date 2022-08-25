Read full article on original website
US tourists warned about popular Mexico spots plagued by drug cartel intimidation, violence
The U.S. is warning Americans to "exercise increased caution due to crime and kidnapping" in popular tourist sites such as Cancun, Cozumel and Tulum.
Harry Potter star fumes at Air Canada for kicking him out of first class: ‘Worst airline in North America’
Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis has slammed Air Canada as the “worst airline in North America” after he was allegedly kicked out of first class on a recent flight from the US to Canada.Mr Lewis, who played the lovable character Neville Longbottom in all eight Harry Potter films, took to social media on Friday to vent about his experience with Canada’s biggest airline.“Confirmed. Air Canada is the worst airline in North America. And that’s saying something,” he tweeted.In a string of replies to other social media users, the 33-year-old British actor revealed that he was booked to fly first...
'It's Absurd, It's Brainwashing': Hong Kong Conducts Mainland-Like 'Study Sessions' Of Xi Jinping's Speech
Hong Kong has started mainland China-like "study sessions" celebrating President Xi Jinping's recent speech during his visit to the city. What Happened: Thousands of civil servants, lawmakers, and business leaders have taken part in nearly 100 political study seminars organized by the authorities since the July 1 remarks by the Chinese president, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong to the People's Republic of China, Nikkei Asia reported.
Cannabis Demand Sees Nominal Impact by Surge in U.S. Inflation
● Inflation is having only a nominal impact on retail cannabis demand. ● While states have experienced a decrease in demand, this decline is simply the returning to pre-pandemic consumption levels. ● Cannabis demand has remained consistent and predictable during this period of increased inflation ● Data reflects this, both...
Crypto crash: how a teacher’s dream investment turned into a nightmare loss
“If I’d sold everything, I would’ve had a quarter of a million pounds,” Duncan* says ruefully of the staggering worth of his cryptocurrency holdings at the start of this year. Like lots of amateur investors, the 47-year-old former primary schoolteacher got into cryptocurrencies in a big way...
On This Day: Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1533, Atahualpa, last of the Inca rulers, was strangled under orders of Spanish conqueror Francisco Pizarro. The Inca Empire died with him. In 1929, the German airship, the Graf Zeppelin, completed its around-the-world flight, beginning and ending at Lakehurst Naval...
Raoul Pal Thinks Surging Dollar Will 'Break' Equities, Oil, Crypto — Says This Could Be The Saving Factor This Week
Former Goldman Sachs executive and macroeconomic expert Raoul Pal believes if the dollar continues its rally, it could worsen the outlook for a lot of assets including oil and emerging market equities. What Happened: “If the dollar keeps going, it’s going to really break things. It has literally done parabolic...,”...
Weed Behind The Wheel: CBD-Rich Cannabis Has 'No Significant Impact' On Driving, Says Forensic Study
A new study found “no significant impact” on driving ability after smoking CBD-rich marijuana and no effects on vital signs, even though all study participants had exceeded the legal limit for THC in their blood, first reported Marijuana Moment. In Switzerland, 33 participants were each given a joint...
[Video] Why This Billionaire Is Excited About Cannabis In Europe
"I'm super excited about Europe," said Boris Jordan of Curaleaf Holdings Inc CURLF at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference held last April. Now, the event is coming to Chicago. Come and meet extraordinary cannabis visionaries like Boris Jordan and let’s network and learn together. Join us on September 13...
QNRX: Enhanced Financial Flexibility to Move QRX003 & Other Assets Forward
Recent milestones include enhancing financial flexibility to advance growth strategy …. Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX has strengthened its cash position and reached several milestones to continue moving its lead candidates and other assets forward. In 3Q22, Quoin closed an equity offering, raising net proceeds of about $15.0 million to advance its clinical efforts and growth strategy.
Breaking Down The Best Cannabis Operators By Environmental Impact, Meet Them At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
The Sept. 13-14 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago will celebrate, among so many other things, the shared commitment to caring for Mother Earth. Conference attendees will meet the cannabis operators whose companies are as successful as they are sustainable. Join us in celebrating some of the most Most Environmentally...
As One Of The Best Gold IRA Companies, Gold IRA Blueprint Provides Guidance Towards Precious Metals To Its Potential Investors
The company specializes in assisting people in investing precious metals to make the most out of the money. Throughout history, gold has been regarded as valuable as a currency and investment resource. Since it is no secret that gold is a valuable asset, its price has soared in recent years, making it an attractive investment option. To make the process easier, simpler, and more reliable, gold IRA accounts are granted to interested parties, allowing them to store gold in a secure location and make it easily accessible. Several companies, including Gold IRA Blueprint, have been established to assist people with investing. Using its in-depth knowledge and 20 years of experience, the company ensures investors receive a great return on their investment while guiding them throughout the process. The company takes pride in being one of the best gold IRA companies in the United States, using its expertise and creating a blueprint to help provide excellent results in the long run.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of "a+" (Excellent) of the U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in New York, NY) AIZ. These companies are collectively referred to as Assurant P&C Group (Assurant P&C). At the same time, AM Best has revised the outlook to positive and affirmed the Long-Term ICR of "bbb+" (Good) and all associated Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) and indicative Long-Term IRs of Assurant. AM Best also has affirmed the Short-Term IR. (See below for a detailed list of the companies and Long- and Short-Term IRs.)
Forward Water Technologies Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. FWTC (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated un-audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
Labor Law Firms Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File A Class Action Lawsuit Against Silicon Valley Security & Patrol, Inc., Alleging Failure to Pay All Wages
SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 26, 2022. The Northern California labor law attorneys at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against Silicon Valley Security & Patrol, Inc. ("Silicon Valley Security & Patrol"), for allegedly failing to provide meal and rest breaks. The class action lawsuit, Case No. 22CV015476, is currently pending in the Alameda County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
Alibaba, Nio, XPeng Fall Over 1%: Hang Seng Shows Some Resilience After Wall Street Plunge
Profits at Chinese industrial firms fell 1.1% in the January-to-July period. China’s military said it is monitoring U.S. Navy vessels passing through the Taiwan Strait. Hong Kong shares showed a bit of resilience at the open on Monday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index falling just 1%, despite a significant plunge in all major U.S. indices on Friday driven by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on the economic outlook.
United Arab Emirates Takes Steps To Regulate Crypto After Being Placed On Watchlist
Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates, and the second-largest city in the seven emirates. What Happened: As of late August, the Abu Dhabi Blockchain and Virtual Assets Committee (ADBVAC) held its first meeting under Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and chairman of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).
Recap Of Friday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary
Important Biotech Catalysts For August 26, 2022 - EoD Summary. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Incyte’s INCY Pemazyre (pemigatinib), a selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms (MLNs) with FGFR1 rearrangement. Incyte shares traded in a range of $71.38 to $72.98 on day volume of 1.25 million shares, closed regular trading session at $71.48.
Life Expectancy Dropped In 2020 In Every US State — Highest In Hawaii, Lowest In Mississippi
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics, life expectancy in every state in the U.S. dropped by three years in 2020. During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. life expectancy dropped by 1.8 years, the biggest drop since World War II. Overall, life expectancy at birth was 77.0 years.
Russia Is Burning Off Huge Amount Of Gas Every Day While Cutting Supplies To Europe
Russia is burning large volumes of natural gas in a huge orange flare near the Finnish border while cutting supplies to the European Union. What Happened: Analysts from Norway-based energy consultancy Rystad estimated the amount of gas being wasted and burned off into the atmosphere was equivalent to about 0.5% of daily EU needs, while describing it as an environmental disaster.
