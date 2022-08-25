ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

iheart.com

Omaha men sentenced to federal prison for selling Methamphetamine

(Omaha, NE) -- Two Omaha men are going to prison for selling methamphetamine to an undercover cop. 23-year-old Jesse Neri will spend more than 17 years in prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office reports Neri was convicted of working with his 30 year old brother, and were in possession of more than six pounds of meth.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Man Arrested After Vehicle Breaks Down During Pursuit

A man is behind bars after Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says he led a deputy on a brief chase late Thursday night. Wagner says the deputy saw a vehicle with no license plate around 11:00 p.m. near Highway 34 and Fallbrook and tried to pull it over. “The vehicle...
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Man cited for driving with suspended license

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department cited and lodged a man in jail for multiple offenses. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators saw 25-year-old Theodore Sachtleben driving a vehicle in the area of 30th and Capital Parkway on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. Officers said they knew Sachtleben had a...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Update On Deadly Lincoln Motorcycle Crash

Lincoln Police have released new details in a motorcycle crash at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man. LPD says witnesses reported the motorcycle was speeding and ran the red light and collided with a black 2022 Ford F150 truck. Investigators say when officers arrived at...
KETV.com

18-year-old arrested for murder of woman outside Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Cass County Nebraska investigators arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday for the murder of a woman in her home south of Plattsmouth. Jabari Parsons is held on suspicion of first degree murder in the death of Mary Blackwell. Blackwell, 55, was found in the living room of...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
York News-Times

Plea agreement reached in meth case

YORK – A plea agreement has been reached in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine, following a traffic stop on Interstate 80. A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Interstate 80 when he saw a traffic violation and a stop was initiated.
YORK, NE
WOWT

Bond set at $50K for former Omaha Police officer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha police officer arrested for robbery made her first appearance in court Friday. The judge set Wendy Redding’s bond at $50,000. A woman says Redding tried to hit her with her truck at 90th and dodge. The woman also says Redding then pulled her out of the SUV she was driving and took off in it.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD find autistic child who had been reported missing

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department announced Saturday evening they found Joshua Beltz who was reported missing earlier in the day. LPD reported around 7:20 p.m. that Beltz had been found and returned to safely back to his family. Authorities in Lincoln were searching for a missing nine-year-old autistic...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two Omaha men sentenced on separate meth-related charges

OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men from Omaha were sentenced today in federal court for separate meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Jonathon Miller was sentenced to 205 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous or deadly weapon. According to...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln man serving life sentence for gruesome killing of wife dies in custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man convicted of murdering his wife has died. Forty-one-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at the Johnson County Hospital. He was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Miller was serving a life sentence on charges out of Lancaster County for first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
1011now.com

klin.com

News Channel Nebraska

Inmate missing for over two years was arrested in Las Vegas

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate disappeared from the Community Correctional Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) more than two years ago was arrested Friday in Las Vegas. Officers said Ronald Taylor was taken into custody after leaving CCC-L on May 21, 2020 with another inmate, Brandon Britton. Britton was found and arrested in Texas on June 5, 2020 before being returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

WOWT

News Channel Nebraska

State reports inmate death at Tecumseh

TECUMSEH –The Nebraska Department of Corrections reports the death of a Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate. Kevin Miller, age 41, died on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence on charges out of Lancaster County for first degree murder and use of...
TECUMSEH, NE

