WOWT
Lincoln man arrested after allegedly taking motorcycle from fatal crash scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New details in a fatal crash in Lincoln. Two people are facing legal trouble after the deadly crash in Lincoln this weekend. Friday night witnesses reported seeing a motorcyclist speed through a red light at north 27th and Cornhusker before crashing into a Ford truck. The...
iheart.com
Omaha men sentenced to federal prison for selling Methamphetamine
(Omaha, NE) -- Two Omaha men are going to prison for selling methamphetamine to an undercover cop. 23-year-old Jesse Neri will spend more than 17 years in prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office reports Neri was convicted of working with his 30 year old brother, and were in possession of more than six pounds of meth.
klin.com
Man Arrested After Vehicle Breaks Down During Pursuit
A man is behind bars after Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says he led a deputy on a brief chase late Thursday night. Wagner says the deputy saw a vehicle with no license plate around 11:00 p.m. near Highway 34 and Fallbrook and tried to pull it over. “The vehicle...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man cited for driving with suspended license
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department cited and lodged a man in jail for multiple offenses. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators saw 25-year-old Theodore Sachtleben driving a vehicle in the area of 30th and Capital Parkway on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. Officers said they knew Sachtleben had a...
klin.com
Update On Deadly Lincoln Motorcycle Crash
Lincoln Police have released new details in a motorcycle crash at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man. LPD says witnesses reported the motorcycle was speeding and ran the red light and collided with a black 2022 Ford F150 truck. Investigators say when officers arrived at...
WOWT
Federal court sentences Lincoln man tp 20 years for distributing cocaine, fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Jesse...
KETV.com
18-year-old arrested for murder of woman outside Plattsmouth
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Cass County Nebraska investigators arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday for the murder of a woman in her home south of Plattsmouth. Jabari Parsons is held on suspicion of first degree murder in the death of Mary Blackwell. Blackwell, 55, was found in the living room of...
York News-Times
Plea agreement reached in meth case
YORK – A plea agreement has been reached in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine, following a traffic stop on Interstate 80. A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Interstate 80 when he saw a traffic violation and a stop was initiated.
WOWT
Bond set at $50K for former Omaha Police officer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha police officer arrested for robbery made her first appearance in court Friday. The judge set Wendy Redding’s bond at $50,000. A woman says Redding tried to hit her with her truck at 90th and dodge. The woman also says Redding then pulled her out of the SUV she was driving and took off in it.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD find autistic child who had been reported missing
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department announced Saturday evening they found Joshua Beltz who was reported missing earlier in the day. LPD reported around 7:20 p.m. that Beltz had been found and returned to safely back to his family. Authorities in Lincoln were searching for a missing nine-year-old autistic...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men sentenced on separate meth-related charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men from Omaha were sentenced today in federal court for separate meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Jonathon Miller was sentenced to 205 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous or deadly weapon. According to...
1011now.com
Lincoln man serving life sentence for gruesome killing of wife dies in custody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man convicted of murdering his wife has died. Forty-one-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at the Johnson County Hospital. He was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Miller was serving a life sentence on charges out of Lancaster County for first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
1011now.com
Man arrested in Cass County homicide investigation
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KOLN) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a woman in eastern Cass County. Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home south of Plattsmouth on Highway 75 for a possible disturbance Thursday afternoon. On scene, investigators noted...
klin.com
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate missing for over two years was arrested in Las Vegas
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate disappeared from the Community Correctional Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) more than two years ago was arrested Friday in Las Vegas. Officers said Ronald Taylor was taken into custody after leaving CCC-L on May 21, 2020 with another inmate, Brandon Britton. Britton was found and arrested in Texas on June 5, 2020 before being returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).
KETV.com
Omaha man gets 17 years in federal prison for meth conspiracy
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha man will spend more than 17 years in a federal prison for his role in a meth conspiracy. There's no parole in federal prison. Twenty-three-year-old Jesse Neri and his brother delivered a pound of methamphetamine to an undercover officer at an Omaha business last year.
WOWT
Bond set for the man facing charges of terroristic threats at Catholic Charities
The man arrested in the case of an active shooter drill at Catholic Charities in May that traumatized employees, not made aware of the drill, ahead of time, appeared in jail court today.
KETV.com
Attorney for man accused in active shooter drill says law enforcement was notified before incident
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The attorney for the man accused ofconducting an active shooting drill without warning employees at Catholic Charities said law enforcement was notified about the exercise — and they believe there's video to prove it. John Channels, 27, was in Douglas County court Thursday for...
News Channel Nebraska
