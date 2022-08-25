Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Two killed after sedan veers off I-75, strikes trees in Alachua County
Two people traveling on Interstate 75 in Alachua County were killed on Friday after their vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees. Shortly after 5:05 p.m., the sedan was traveling northbound on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. When the sedan was near mile marker 380, it veered off the roadway to the left, and the front of the vehicle collided with a tree.
villages-news.com
Villager to lose driver’s license after crash at Lake Sumter Landing
A 63-year-old Villager will lose her driver’s license after a traffic crash at Lake Sumter Landing. Claire Louise Vandenberghe of the Village of Caroline pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
WCJB
Semi-truck carrying cooking oil bursts into flames on I-75 in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Semi-truck carrying oil caught fire, blocking traffic on Interstate 75 for morning commuters on Friday in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue crews say around 5:37 a.m., a semi-truck carrying cooking oil caught fire between the 350 and 352 exits on I-75 in Ocala. When firefighters arrived, the...
theapopkavoice.com
Updating Breaking News: Apopka man involved in fatal collision with motorcyclist in Orlando
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle collision yesterday in Orlando that involved an Apopka resident and a collision with a motorcycle that resulted in the rider's death. According to the report, at approximately 3 pm Saturday, a 2012 BMW 5501 driven by a 52-year-old Apopka man was stopped...
Fatal crash in Flagler County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday, a sedan was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 in the right lane at the same time a second vehicle was traveling north on US-1 in the outside lane. >>> STREAM ACTION...
alachuachronicle.com
Two killed in car fire following I-75 accident
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Two unidentified people were killed in a fire following an accident on I-75 today near Gainesville. At 5:06 p.m., the victims’ car was traveling north on I-75 near mile marker 378 when it ran off the roadway to the left, striking one tree with the front of the car and another tree with the side of the car, then the car caught fire.
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist critically injured after SUV turns into path on County Road 466
A motorcyclist was critically injured after colliding with a sport utility vehicle Sunday at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road. The SUV had been eastbound on County Road 466 shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday and was making a left-hand turn onto Rolling Acres Road when the driver pulled into the path of a motorcyclist who was westbound on County Road 466, according to preliminary accident investigation information from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB
MCSO is investigating a deadly assault in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault that left one man dead. Around 7:40 Sunday morning deputies responded to a call about an assault at a home on NE 134th Place in Citra where one of the people involved was killed.
Deputies investigating after man found dead inside Marion County home
CITRA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a home near Citra on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to the home off North East 134th Place after getting a report of an assault. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
WCJB
Lake City crashes on I-75 slow traffic during the morning commute
Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - The morning commute on Interstate 75 was a challenge in North Central Florida due to multiple incidents including two crashes in Columbia County. Heavy fog on Friday morning may have contributed to two crashes on the interstate near the U.S. Highway 41 exit between High Springs and Lake City.
flaglerlive.com
75-Year-Old Man Killed, Dive Team Searching for Another Victim at Head-On Crash on US1
A 75-year-old Deland man was killed and a dive team was called out to search for possibly another victim at the scene of head-on, wrong-way crash on U.S. 1 at Eagle Rock Road in Favoretta early this morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the man, who has not...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff's office working in Crystal River to reduce traffic crashes, ticket wrongdoers
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities are doing what they can to curb vehicle crashes in Crystal River after a rise of collisions was documented in the city. During a presentation Wednesday, Aug. 24, to Crystal River City Council about the city’s crime and traffic stats for the second quarter of 2022, sheriff’s office Lt. Chris Ball said deputies for the city, along with the sheriff’s traffic unit, have been cracking down on local roads.
click orlando
3-vehicle crash reported in Longwood after railroad track ends up on road, officials say
LONGWOOD, Fla. – A piece of railroad track was somehow moved onto a Seminole County roadway where a three-vehicle wreck was reported, officials said. Crews responded around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to a crash on South Ronald Reagan Boulevard, just south of Lyman Road, in Longwood. [TRENDING: Become a News...
fox35orlando.com
Man found shot to death on Ocala road, police say
OCALA, Fla. - A 45-year-old man was found shot to death on an Ocala road Saturday morning, according to police. Officers of the Ocala Police Department responded to the area of NW 21st Court after receiving a call shortly after 5 a.m. about a shooting and a man lying in the road motionless.
villages-news.com
Teen arrested as result of jealousy-fueled brawl at restaurant in The Villages
A teen has been arrested as the result of a jealousy-fueled brawl at a restaurant in The Villages. Alec Pearson O’Rourke, 18, of Fruitland Park, was arrested this past Wednesday after turning himself in at Bob’s 24-Hour Bail Bonds in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
click orlando
New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
2 men shot to death in Altoona
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county. Once deputies...
hernandosun.com
Air fryer blamed for Spring Hill blaze
An air fryer that was left on all night is being blamed for igniting a fire that did significant damage to a residence in Spring Hill. Shortly after 6 a.m., on Aug. 24, personnel from the Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to a call from a homeowner about a residential fire on the 100 block of Galiano Court in Spring Hill.
villages-news.com
Woman arrested after jumping out of ambulance near Baylee Plaza in Summerfield
A woman being transported to a hospital was arrested after jumping out of an ambulance in Summerfield. Linda Ruth Shepherd, 30, of Ocala had been loaded into a Marion County Fire Rescue ambulance on Monday afternoon and was to be transported to a hospital, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She appeared to be suffering from an adverse reaction to fentanyl and methamphetamine.
villages-news.com
Distracted Villager ‘thinking about golf’ sentenced in DUI crash
A Villager who tried to blame her SUV crash on the fact she was “thinking about golf,” has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge. Nancy M. Smith, 74, of the Village of Santiago, pleaded no contest this week to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
