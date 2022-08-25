Two people traveling on Interstate 75 in Alachua County were killed on Friday after their vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees. Shortly after 5:05 p.m., the sedan was traveling northbound on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. When the sedan was near mile marker 380, it veered off the roadway to the left, and the front of the vehicle collided with a tree.

