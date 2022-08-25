ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Player Forgoes Fifth-Year, Retires from Basketball

Alabama women’s basketball player, Taylor Sutton, announced that she would forgo the upcoming season and retire from basketball. Sutton posted this announcement on social media on Friday afternoon. “The last two years have been amazing. During my time at Alabama, I have created lifelong friendships and relationships, have experienced...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

7 potential candidates for Auburn’s next athletics director

Allen Greene’s tenure at Auburn has come to an end. The embattled athletics director announced Friday he will be stepping down from his role effective Aug. 31, informing Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts of his decision this week. Greene’s decision to step down to pursue other interests comes 4...
AUBURN, AL
cahabasun.com

Huskies blast Gadsden City

TRUSSVILLE — Orange “Slow” signs dotted the roads throughout Trussville on Friday, imploring motorists to use caution while passing through construction areas. While construction is ongoing near Hewitt-Trussville Stadium right now, those signs did not pertain to the Hewitt-Trussville High School football team, which blasted Gadsden City 64-17 on Friday. It was the most points the Huskies (1-1) have scored since they notched 65 against Callaway (Miss.) in 2017.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Free Chick-fil-A: How to score free Waffle Fries next week

Chick-fil-A is joining in the celebration for the return of college football. The popular chicken chain is teaming with the University of Alabama and Auburn University to offer free Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries. The offer includes free Waffle Potato Fries – size small or medium – starting Monday, Aug. 29-Friday,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

College student struck by lightning on first day of class

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) - Talk about a rough first day: A freshman at the University of West Florida was walking to class when she got struck by lightning. She survived, which her doctors say is a miracle. Emma Eggler, 18, is feeling lucky this week. “A lot of doctors told...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Horseshoe Bend#Highschoolsports#Philips
Bham Now

Get movin’ at these 7 unique dance classes in Birmingham

Looking to begin a new hobby or maybe rekindle a bygone passion for dance? We’ve gathered a few unique dance classes in Birmingham for you to sashay away at. Keep reading to get the details. 1. Beginner Bellydance. Raise your elbows to the sun and learn how to bellydance...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two West Alabama school districts promise no gap in milk challenge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you have heard about the coming milk shortage for Alabama public schools. Borden recently announced that it’s shuttling its milk plant in Dothan and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a move that left many school districts and the state scrambling for an alternative milk route. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Cleaning up the trash

Commentary By Scott Buttram, publisher TRUSSVILLE — First, congratulations to the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies on their resounding victory last night over Gadsden City. It was a sparkling win that showcased outstanding performances on both sides of the ball. Unfortunately, conduct from some spectators wasn’t quite as impressive as evidenced by a photo from the Trussville Police […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
birminghammommy.com

Alabama State Fair September 16th -25th

You know fall is close when you start seeing the signs for the Alabama State Fair! Here’s everything you need to know to get ready to take some funnel cake to the face!. Exciting Attractions & Shows. Live Music. All Your Favorite Fair Food and Spectacular Carnival Rides & Kiddie Rides. The fun will kick off September 16th at the Birmingham Race Course and run through the 25th.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Celebrities and Philanthropists gather in Birmingham to celebrate inclusion at the KultureBALL 2022

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Celebrities and philanthropists are in Birmingham tonight to support acceptance of sensory inclusion. KultureCity hosted its ninth ball to promote more acceptance of those with sensory needs and invisible disabilities. The KultureBALL 2022 is a celebration of inclusion. KultureCity says its goal is to be more inclusive to those struggling with […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

World Games vendor upset over lack of profit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s new frustration from some local World Games vendors. One vendor feels the World Games overpromised and underdelivered to the vendors. She’s now in the hole tens of thousands of dollars. At first, Tracey Kennedy had high hopes the World Games would increase her...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Vintage Market Days back at Finley Center for fall 2022

About 110 vendors of vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food are scheduled to be at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. They’ll be part of the seventh Vintage Market...
HOOVER, AL

