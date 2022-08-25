Read full article on original website
Related
God doesn’t play favorites, but this Alabama church sign says ‘Roll Tide’
A church in Tuscaloosa brought back an oldie but a goodie for its sign to make fans smile just a week away from college football season. Trinity United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa, located a couple of blocks down Paul W. Bryant Drive from Bryant-Denny Stadium, often posts lighthearted messages on their marquee out front.
Alabama Player Forgoes Fifth-Year, Retires from Basketball
Alabama women’s basketball player, Taylor Sutton, announced that she would forgo the upcoming season and retire from basketball. Sutton posted this announcement on social media on Friday afternoon. “The last two years have been amazing. During my time at Alabama, I have created lifelong friendships and relationships, have experienced...
7 potential candidates for Auburn’s next athletics director
Allen Greene’s tenure at Auburn has come to an end. The embattled athletics director announced Friday he will be stepping down from his role effective Aug. 31, informing Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts of his decision this week. Greene’s decision to step down to pursue other interests comes 4...
Former Alabama, Fayette County QB Lance Tucker returns to home state to face Hoover
One of Alabama’s native sons returns home tonight. Former Fayette County quarterback and head coach Lance Tucker brings his Bartlett, Tenn., team to the Birmingham area to play perennial power Hoover. Coaching in a new state, Tucker wants his team and fans to experience a Friday night in Alabama.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cahabasun.com
Huskies blast Gadsden City
TRUSSVILLE — Orange “Slow” signs dotted the roads throughout Trussville on Friday, imploring motorists to use caution while passing through construction areas. While construction is ongoing near Hewitt-Trussville Stadium right now, those signs did not pertain to the Hewitt-Trussville High School football team, which blasted Gadsden City 64-17 on Friday. It was the most points the Huskies (1-1) have scored since they notched 65 against Callaway (Miss.) in 2017.
Just A Minute: Kudos to Greg Byrne For Making the "Rights" Choice
Alabama's athletic director didn't blink when deciding how the Crimson Tide's coaching family would grow with recent hires.
Free Chick-fil-A: How to score free Waffle Fries next week
Chick-fil-A is joining in the celebration for the return of college football. The popular chicken chain is teaming with the University of Alabama and Auburn University to offer free Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries. The offer includes free Waffle Potato Fries – size small or medium – starting Monday, Aug. 29-Friday,...
wbrc.com
College student struck by lightning on first day of class
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) - Talk about a rough first day: A freshman at the University of West Florida was walking to class when she got struck by lightning. She survived, which her doctors say is a miracle. Emma Eggler, 18, is feeling lucky this week. “A lot of doctors told...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bham Now
Get movin’ at these 7 unique dance classes in Birmingham
Looking to begin a new hobby or maybe rekindle a bygone passion for dance? We’ve gathered a few unique dance classes in Birmingham for you to sashay away at. Keep reading to get the details. 1. Beginner Bellydance. Raise your elbows to the sun and learn how to bellydance...
Village Living
‘We're humbled, for sure’: 4 with Mountain Brook ties inducted into Birmingham Business Hall of Fame
Dave Wood, left, and his brother, John Wood, of Wood Fruitticher Grocery Co., stand in front of the Birmingham Business Hall of Fame wall at the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham on Aug. 9. The Wood brothers were inducted into the Birmingham Business Hall of Fame. After Thomas Jernigan Jr. had...
wbrc.com
Two West Alabama school districts promise no gap in milk challenge
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you have heard about the coming milk shortage for Alabama public schools. Borden recently announced that it’s shuttling its milk plant in Dothan and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a move that left many school districts and the state scrambling for an alternative milk route. The...
Cleaning up the trash
Commentary By Scott Buttram, publisher TRUSSVILLE — First, congratulations to the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies on their resounding victory last night over Gadsden City. It was a sparkling win that showcased outstanding performances on both sides of the ball. Unfortunately, conduct from some spectators wasn’t quite as impressive as evidenced by a photo from the Trussville Police […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
birminghammommy.com
Alabama State Fair September 16th -25th
You know fall is close when you start seeing the signs for the Alabama State Fair! Here’s everything you need to know to get ready to take some funnel cake to the face!. Exciting Attractions & Shows. Live Music. All Your Favorite Fair Food and Spectacular Carnival Rides & Kiddie Rides. The fun will kick off September 16th at the Birmingham Race Course and run through the 25th.
Celebrities and Philanthropists gather in Birmingham to celebrate inclusion at the KultureBALL 2022
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Celebrities and philanthropists are in Birmingham tonight to support acceptance of sensory inclusion. KultureCity hosted its ninth ball to promote more acceptance of those with sensory needs and invisible disabilities. The KultureBALL 2022 is a celebration of inclusion. KultureCity says its goal is to be more inclusive to those struggling with […]
Theme for 2022 West Alabama Chirstmas Parade Announced
The Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority released the theme and other details for the 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade. This year's theme is "A Retro Christmas" and the parade will be held on December 5, beginning with the tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. followed by the parade at 6:30 p.m.
18-year-old gets struck by lightning on her first day of college
Pensacola, Fla. — A freshman at the University of West Florida was walking to class when she got struck by lightning. Emma Eggler, 18, survived, which her doctors say is a miracle. "A lot of doctors told me I should buy a lottery ticket because I was lucky," Eggler...
wbrc.com
World Games vendor upset over lack of profit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s new frustration from some local World Games vendors. One vendor feels the World Games overpromised and underdelivered to the vendors. She’s now in the hole tens of thousands of dollars. At first, Tracey Kennedy had high hopes the World Games would increase her...
wvtm13.com
From SRO to sergeant, Birmingham officer known for inspiring students is promoted
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday where Richard Mason, a former school resource officer who inspired multiple students to join the police force, was promoted to sergeant. Watch the story in the video above. Mason spent years in various Birmingham schools as an...
Electric Mercedes, Artemis launch, cold-case arrest: Down in Alabama
Electric SUVs are rolling off the line at the Tuscaloosa County Mercedes-Benz plant. An arrest was made recently in a 21-year-old murder case. If everything goes according to plan, NASA will launching the Space Launch System on Monday. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it...
hooversun.com
Vintage Market Days back at Finley Center for fall 2022
About 110 vendors of vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food are scheduled to be at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. They’ll be part of the seventh Vintage Market...
Comments / 2