Major water main break impacts Ames residents
AMES, Iowa — Public Works crews responded to a water main break Thursday morning after it was hit by a contractor. The break was reported in west Ames at North Dakota Avenue and Ontario Street. Residents in the area were impacted. The city of Ames said to watch for...
Missing Teen Alive And Back At Home
(West Des Moines, IA) – A teenage girl missing for two weeks is alive and back home with her family. Sixteen-year-old Aubrey Braniger was reported missing August 18th after she didn’t return home. She’d last been spotted outside a West Des Moines restaurant the night before. She...
What's down there? Cleaning out Saylorville Lake's giant drain
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a historic week at Saylorville Lake as crews are unclogging the giant drain that goes through the dam. The process hasn’t been performed since the dam was built 45 years ago. The soggy debris doesn't look pretty, but lake manager Jeff Rose...
Marshalltown community members work together to save Lake Woodmere from drying out
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A lake in Marshalltown is in danger of drying up and now many across the community are coming together to make sure that doesn't happen. Lake Woodmere is in Riverside Cemetery. The cemetery is a beloved place for many people in Marshalltown and not just for those who have loved ones buried there.
Iowa firefighter shares concerns around electric vehicle fires
NEVADA, Iowa — As more drivers make the jump from gasoline-fueled vehicles to electric ones, firefighters are growing concerned about an alarming trend surrounding them: Putting out a fire in an electric vehicle is a lot less straightforward than you might expect. The crux of firefighters' worries have to...
Some Iowa hospitals are using virtual nurses to tackle shortage
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some hospitals in Iowa are using virtual nurses to help tackle the shortage of workers. The virtual nurse program started at MercyOne during the pandemic. It worked so well, two floors at the Des Moines hospital now have virtual staff 24/7. From patient and family...
Waukee police identify bodies found inside home Monday morning
WAUKEE, Iowa — Two people were found dead in a Waukee home Monday morning, according to the Waukee Police Department. Police say they responded to the 2600 block of Abbott Drive for an unknown problem Monday at 10:36 a.m. Officers located two bodies upon arrival, later identified as 39-year-old...
2022 Des Moines Water Lantern Festival Happening Saturday
(Des Moines, IA) -- The 2022 Des Moines Water Lantern Festival is happening Saturday. Gates will open at Water Works Park at 5pm Saturday. The event will include food trucks, live music, and more. People can design their lanterns starting at 7:30pm and launch them from 8pm to 9pm. Tickets are $25 online in advance through September 2nd and $45 at the gate on the day of the event.
25 new projects underway in Des Moines area, including new Microsoft data center, West Bank headquarters
Building permits were issued by the city of Waukee for the construction of day care facilities for children and adults. The facilities – New Creations Child Care and Learning Facility and Grace Estates Adult Day Care – will be located in the 800 block of Northeast Venture Drive. Rendering courtesey of the city of Waukee.
Updated: Federal Agents Raid Five Denison Area Homes and Businesses in Guns Probe
(Denison, IA) — The F-B-I and the A-T-F served search warrants at five locations across west-central Iowa in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged federal firearm law violations. On Wednesday, federal agents raided the home of Brad Wendt of Denison, his gun stores in Denison and Anita, a rural property in Manning, and a location in downtown Adair where Wendt also serves as chief of police. Federal officials have not released any further details and indicated the warrants are part of an extensive ongoing investigation.
WesleyLife Meals on Wheels to open new location in Drake neighborhood
DES MOINES, Iowa — The old Drake University School of Education building may not look like much, but in a years time, WesleyLife's Meals on Wheels will turn it into their campus. "Coming out of COVID, we have had some real impacts with inflation, and primarily around fuel costs,...
Change of plans: Valley West Mall hopes to add more stores
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Valley West Mall may be trying to return to its shopping center roots by adding more stores after facing a series of financial troubles. The mall is now controlled by U.S. Bank, whose management company told store owners that it wants to restore the mall back to a bustling shopping destination for Des Moines metro-area consumers.
ATF serves search warrants at business in Denison, Iowa
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — Federal agents conducted multiple raids in Denison, Iowa on Wednesday, Aug. 31st, in connection with an investigation into gun law violations. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided the home and businesses of Brad Wendt, who owns and operates "BW Outfitters," a gun dealership with locations in Denison and Anita, Iowa.
A Three Person Fight Occurred Yesterday At Casey’s General Store In Carroll
The Carroll Police Department was dispatched yesterday (Wednesday) to report three females fighting in the Casey’s parking lot. According to law enforcement, they arrived on the scene at approximately 10:09 p.m. and located the females in the parking lot. The subjects were identified as Takeesha Thompson-Odendahl, Tyesha Edwards, and Princess Cotton. Odendahl and Edwards have had issues with Cotton in the past. Authorities say Odendahl walked into the store, saw Cotton, and said hello, resulting in the two making comments back and forth. Odendahl tried walking to her car, and Cotton was in the way. Odendahl pushed Cotton to get out of the way, which is when the fight broke out. Law enforcement says an employee at the store saw Odendahl yell at Cotton while inside, and they observed the altercation outside. Edwards and Odendahl had minor scrapes and cuts, and no injuries were observed on Cotton. Odendahl and Cotton were transported to the Carroll County Jail, where they were booked for disorder conduct fighting, a simple misdemeanor.
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
West Des Moines police have located missing teen
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police have found 16-year-old Aubrey Braniger. She was reported missing to police on Aug. 18. Police said Braniger was located Wednesday morning. She is back home with her parents.
Feeling stuffy? Iowa's 2nd allergy season has arrived
CLIVE, Iowa — I haven't felt exactly 100% waking up the past week or so, and even felt it at the Iowa State Fair. Asking around the Local 5 newsroom, there were plenty of people who have been feeling it too. "Good Morning Iowa" Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence showed the...
Des Moines police looking for thief who may be targeting teachers
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police looking for a thief who may be targeting the vehicles of teachers and staff at local schools. Police have released a photo of a person of interest in the case. Investigators say the person in this picture was observed at the scene...
Iowa charges dismissed against man who barricaded himself in Winterset church
WINTERSET, Iowa — The Iowa charges against 27-year-old Gage Walter, the man who barricaded himself in a Winterset church following a police chase in early August, have been dropped. Walter was charged in Iowa with Theft in the First Degree and Felony Eluding. West Des Moines police said Walter...
Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi
(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
