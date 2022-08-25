ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukee, IA

KCCI.com

Major water main break impacts Ames residents

AMES, Iowa — Public Works crews responded to a water main break Thursday morning after it was hit by a contractor. The break was reported in west Ames at North Dakota Avenue and Ontario Street. Residents in the area were impacted. The city of Ames said to watch for...
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Missing Teen Alive And Back At Home

(West Des Moines, IA) – A teenage girl missing for two weeks is alive and back home with her family. Sixteen-year-old Aubrey Braniger was reported missing August 18th after she didn’t return home. She’d last been spotted outside a West Des Moines restaurant the night before. She...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Some Iowa hospitals are using virtual nurses to tackle shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some hospitals in Iowa are using virtual nurses to help tackle the shortage of workers. The virtual nurse program started at MercyOne during the pandemic. It worked so well, two floors at the Des Moines hospital now have virtual staff 24/7. From patient and family...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

2022 Des Moines Water Lantern Festival Happening Saturday

(Des Moines, IA) -- The 2022 Des Moines Water Lantern Festival is happening Saturday. Gates will open at Water Works Park at 5pm Saturday. The event will include food trucks, live music, and more. People can design their lanterns starting at 7:30pm and launch them from 8pm to 9pm. Tickets are $25 online in advance through September 2nd and $45 at the gate on the day of the event.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Updated: Federal Agents Raid Five Denison Area Homes and Businesses in Guns Probe

(Denison, IA) — The F-B-I and the A-T-F served search warrants at five locations across west-central Iowa in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged federal firearm law violations. On Wednesday, federal agents raided the home of Brad Wendt of Denison, his gun stores in Denison and Anita, a rural property in Manning, and a location in downtown Adair where Wendt also serves as chief of police. Federal officials have not released any further details and indicated the warrants are part of an extensive ongoing investigation.
DENISON, IA
KCCI.com

Change of plans: Valley West Mall hopes to add more stores

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Valley West Mall may be trying to return to its shopping center roots by adding more stores after facing a series of financial troubles. The mall is now controlled by U.S. Bank, whose management company told store owners that it wants to restore the mall back to a bustling shopping destination for Des Moines metro-area consumers.
DES MOINES, IA
siouxlandnews.com

ATF serves search warrants at business in Denison, Iowa

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — Federal agents conducted multiple raids in Denison, Iowa on Wednesday, Aug. 31st, in connection with an investigation into gun law violations. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided the home and businesses of Brad Wendt, who owns and operates "BW Outfitters," a gun dealership with locations in Denison and Anita, Iowa.
DENISON, IA
1380kcim.com

A Three Person Fight Occurred Yesterday At Casey’s General Store In Carroll

The Carroll Police Department was dispatched yesterday (Wednesday) to report three females fighting in the Casey’s parking lot. According to law enforcement, they arrived on the scene at approximately 10:09 p.m. and located the females in the parking lot. The subjects were identified as Takeesha Thompson-Odendahl, Tyesha Edwards, and Princess Cotton. Odendahl and Edwards have had issues with Cotton in the past. Authorities say Odendahl walked into the store, saw Cotton, and said hello, resulting in the two making comments back and forth. Odendahl tried walking to her car, and Cotton was in the way. Odendahl pushed Cotton to get out of the way, which is when the fight broke out. Law enforcement says an employee at the store saw Odendahl yell at Cotton while inside, and they observed the altercation outside. Edwards and Odendahl had minor scrapes and cuts, and no injuries were observed on Cotton. Odendahl and Cotton were transported to the Carroll County Jail, where they were booked for disorder conduct fighting, a simple misdemeanor.
CARROLL, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries

Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

West Des Moines police have located missing teen

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police have found 16-year-old Aubrey Braniger. She was reported missing to police on Aug. 18. Police said Braniger was located Wednesday morning. She is back home with her parents.
iheart.com

Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi

(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
