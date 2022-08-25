The Carroll Police Department was dispatched yesterday (Wednesday) to report three females fighting in the Casey’s parking lot. According to law enforcement, they arrived on the scene at approximately 10:09 p.m. and located the females in the parking lot. The subjects were identified as Takeesha Thompson-Odendahl, Tyesha Edwards, and Princess Cotton. Odendahl and Edwards have had issues with Cotton in the past. Authorities say Odendahl walked into the store, saw Cotton, and said hello, resulting in the two making comments back and forth. Odendahl tried walking to her car, and Cotton was in the way. Odendahl pushed Cotton to get out of the way, which is when the fight broke out. Law enforcement says an employee at the store saw Odendahl yell at Cotton while inside, and they observed the altercation outside. Edwards and Odendahl had minor scrapes and cuts, and no injuries were observed on Cotton. Odendahl and Cotton were transported to the Carroll County Jail, where they were booked for disorder conduct fighting, a simple misdemeanor.

CARROLL, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO