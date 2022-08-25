ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas eatery hosts ALS benefit fundraiser

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a disease that affects more than 30,000 Americans a year - ALS. One local bar is doing everything it can to help spread awareness after both the chef and bar manager lost loved ones to the disease. The Monzu Italian Oven + Bar located...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lieutenant Governor hosts small business fair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead hosted a small business fair in Las Vegas. The fair allowed current and potential small business owners to meet with public and private partners to gain tips, tricks, and tools to build or grow their businesses. The Lieutenant Governor's office...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Weekend Warm-up with AJ and Joanna

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There are plenty of activities to do here in the valley this weekend. The hosts of "AJ and Joanna in the Morning" joined us to talk about those events.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Goodwill opens new training academy in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada is working to provide employment opportunities for the community with its new training academy. The Goodwill Training Academy launched on Friday, August 26 in Las Vegas. The program is expected to teach workforce development skills to any job seeker. The 2,500-square-foot...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Complimentary teen driving clinic at AutoNation USA Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — AutoNation USA Henderson is hosting a Teen Driver Safety Clinic for the back-to-school season. Receive one free hour of driving lessons on Saturday, September 10 at 10 a.m. The driving safety touches on impaired driving and proper driving positions, as well as action plans when...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Truck rolls onto side on Las Vegas freeway ramp

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities had to respond to a truck that rolled onto its side on a Las Vegas freeway ramp Saturday afternoon. Troopers could be seen at the eastbound U.S. 95 ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley. The Highway Patrol incident website listed a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Inflation making it more expensive to own a dog

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Everything is costing more these days including owning a pet. Here are some pet economics on this International Dog Day. A recent study by "Rover" found that 73% of dog parents are concerned about how much costs will continue to rise over their pet's lifetime.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman shot, critically injured near Desert Inn, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was shot and critically injured in a central Las Vegas valley shooting early Saturday morning, according to police. ShotSpotter technology alerted officers at about 12:44 a.m. to several shots fired in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas man accused of selling 3D printed firearms

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man was indicted for manufacturing and selling 3D printed machine gun conversion devices. 36-year-old Clarence Meekins appeared in court on Friday for selling privately made firearms without a Federal Firearms License. His previous felonies prohibit him from possessing a firearm. Previous convictions...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate the 235th anniversary of signing the U.S Constitution

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Commemorate a part of U.S history at the first annual “Bells Across America: Constitution Week Community Celebration." The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution invites the community to ring their bells on September 17. Celebrate the historic moment at 12 p.m at the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UNLV holds 'Rebel Welcome Day' fun ahead of new semester

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UNLV welcomed students back to campus on Friday ahead of the start of a new semester. The university hosted Rebel Welcome Day to jumpstart students' college careers. The event featured music, campus tours, information booths, an ice cream social, bookstore discounts and giveaways and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman dies in drive-by shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman suffered a fatal gunshot wound from a drive-by shooting on Friday morning. The LVMPD reported to the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle at 4:59 a.m. The suspect fired from a vehicle when the victim was shot. The woman died on scene. The suspect...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two children involved in car crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE ( 2:27 p.m.) Both children are in stable condition. The driver has been identified as 24-year-old woman Dillon Kazjah. Kazjah faces 11 charges including a child restraint violation and a hit and run. Investigators are still awaiting toxicology reports. (ORIGINAL 11:15 a.m.) A car...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UNLV students prepare for first day of fall semester

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As UNLV students head back to the classroom on Monday, they'll be starting a school year almost back to normal after a tumultuous two years of COVID precautions and academic uncertainty. On Sunday, students walking around campus shared concerns and expectations for the fall semester....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man dies after motorcycle accident

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man dies due to critical injuries from a motorcycle accident on Wednesday, August 24. The LVMPD responded to a collision at the intersection of Upland Blvd. and Mayflower Ln. at 3:38 a.m. The 49-year-old man was transported to UMC Trauma for advanced medical care...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man arrested for murder outside Las Vegas IHOP

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was arrested for attempted murder after a fatal stabbing on August 13. 52-year-old Anthony Reed was seen striking the victim with a sharp pick-type object in the back of the head on video surveillance. According to the police report, the victim was with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson police respond to report of gunshots

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police responded to a report of gunshots around the 300 block of Racetrack Road on Saturday morning. There are no reported injuries. The investigation is still ongoing. News 3 is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.
HENDERSON, NV

