Police charge man for allegedly shooting at pedestrian on Delaware Raritan Canal State Park trail

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at NJ shopping center: officials
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically, authorities said. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was […]
New Jersey Man Accused of Robbing McDonald’s Gets Nine Years in Prison
PLAINFIELD, NJ (PRESS RELEASE – UNION Co. PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE) – A Plainfield man who was...
16-year-old charged in killing of N.J. teen, authorities say
A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the killing of another teen, who was found shot in Irvington earlier this month, authorities said Friday. The 17-year-old victim was found shot shortly after 10 p.m. Aug. 19 on the 100 block of Maple Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said in a statement. The teen, whose name was not released, died at the scene.
fox29.com
Police: 14 shot, 4 killed in shootings as weekend begins in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - At least 12 shootings rang out Friday night into early Sunday morning as another summer weekend in Philadelphia became a violent one. The violence began with two fatal shootings Friday night, the first on Ella Street in Kensington around 9:30 p.m. Police say a 27-year-old man was shot three times and pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Missing: Trenton police searching for 13-year-old boy
MISSING: Trenton police are searching for 13-year-old, Nahzik Amadou.
Driver killed, pedestrian seriously injured in Atlantic City Expressway crash
A crash on the Atlantic City Expressway left a driver dead and a pedestrian seriously injured late Friday in Camden County, authorities said. The wreck happened shortly before 10 p.m. at milepost 36.3 of the westbound highway in Winslow Township, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. A...
ocscanner.news
MERCER COUNTY: MISSING CHILD ALERT
The Trenton, New Jersey Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in order to locate 11 year old John Scott. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, ripped jeans shorts and red, white and blue crocs. John Scott is known to frequent Cadwalader Park and the downtown area.
Man kidnapped, shot girlfriend at N.J. hotel after break-up, cops say
A Georgia man kidnapped his girlfriend at gunpoint and shot her multiple times when she tried to escape at a New Jersey hotel last weekend after she tried to end their relationship, according to authorities in Somerset County. Eder Gelin, 39, of Douglasville, Georgia, was arrested Sunday after police responded...
Police investigating after car crashes into Bucks County flower shop during accident
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a car crashed into a Bucks County flower shop. It happened along the 1400 block of Street Road in Bensalem around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.Officials say multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, and one of them slammed into A Fashionable Flower Boutique.There's no word on if anyone was injured.
It’s Another Day, Another Shooting Homicide In Atlantic City, NJ
This is beginning to feel like an every day occurrence in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office (Major Crimes Unit) and the Atlantic City Police Department are conducting a joint law enforcement investigation regarding the latest shooting/homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The latest...
msn.com
N.J. woman, 28, stabbed to death in Newark’s Ironbound, authorities say
A 28-year-old Union County woman died early Friday after she was found stabbed in the Ironbound section of Newark, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles, of Summit, was found with stab wounds about 3:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Ferry Street, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and city Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
Newark Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Man Wanted for Questioning in Carjacking
NEWARK, NJ _ the North Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a...
Police: Woman shot by boyfriend in Kensington
Philadelphia Police say a woman was shot and her boyfriend pulled the trigger in Kensington.
Police: 4-year-old boy shot inside Philadelphia barbershop
"One of the mothers was so traumatized she said there's no way her children are going to be able to go to school tomorrow given what they just experienced," police said.
N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress
A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
Intruder shoots man inside West Philadelphia apartment: Police
Police say the armed suspect forced his way into the property and went up to the second floor where he shot the 29-year-old victim.
WFMZ-TV Online
Girlfriend who supplied gun that killed Trooper sentenced for 12-24 months in state prison
Stroudsburg, Pa. - The 13-year prosecution of Emily Gross is finally over. The New Jersey woman who police said bought a gun that was used to shoot and kill a state trooper was sentenced to 12-24 months in state prison. Gross pleaded guilty to persons not to possess firearms, as...
987thecoast.com
Two Indicted on Charges in Connection With Fatal Shooting of Vineland Teen
Two men have been indicted in connection with the shooting death of a 15 year old boy from Vineland. NJ.com reports that both men are from Cumberland County, both indicted on first degree murder charges. The post Two Indicted on Charges in Connection With Fatal Shooting of Vineland Teen appeared...
Men indicted in shooting death of 15-year-old
A grand jury has indicted two men in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Vineland resident. Deshawn T. Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., 18, of Vineland, are charged in the May 26 killing of Anthony Torres-Sanchez. Police found the victim at the Redwood Court trailer park...
Shots fired at walker on NJ canal trail leads to 16 hour standoff
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
