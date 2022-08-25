ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

Ready to rebound, Antigo volleyball boasts strong returners

By Scott Walbeck
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Despite losing all three of its All-Conference performers from a season ago, the Antigo Red Robins volleyball team boasts a number of strong returning players as it begins its season this weekend, competing in a tournament at the Just-A-Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.

Veteran coach Jesse Knetter oversaw a strong summer program and there is now some expectations for the team to return to contender status in the Great Northern Conference, a year after placing sixth in the standings with a 3-9 record, and going 9-23 overall.

“We had a lot of offseason conditioning/skills day available and there was a noticeable growth in the girls that consistently attended,” he said. “We had a varsity and a jv team play in a summer league in Tomahawk which provided us opportunities to try different lineups and positions.”

Despite the off-year in 2021, numbers across the program are up, climbing to 34 players in total, a good sign as the program moves forward.

“It’s nice to get some extra athletes in the gym,” Knetter noted. “The freshmen class brought in a good size and that will help continue to grow the program.”

Back on the varsity roster, four seniors return, and all are four-year players in Lexy Beckingham, Laura Burkhart, Sophie Schlieve and Lily Weix. All received extensive playing time a year ago and their experience will be invaluable.

“They bring a good amount of varsity experience and their leadership to the underclassmen has been evident since day one,” Knetter explained. “They are all willing to help out, have patience, and always have encouraging, positive words to share with the whole team.”

Key underclassmen returning to the roster includes a pair of sophomores in Lola Cornelius and Tristin Arlen, who both played substantial roles in their freshmen campaigns. The pair tied for fifth in the GNC in assists, at 3.4 per game. Arlen was eighth in serve percentage.

Junior Brie Young was also strong at the serve line, leading Antigo with a .967 percentage, good for third in conference play.

Fellow juniors Ava Jaje, Jenna Czerneski and Nevaeh Malone have varsity experience, with Jaje recording 21 kills and 49 digs in conference play last season. Czerneski racked up 47 kills and six blocks.

Another trio of juniors round out this year’s roster, in Lucy Slominski, Ava Tatro and Lily DeWan.

It’s a combination of players the Robins are hoping will come together for big things this fall, and preseason practice has left Kenner optimistic that can be a reality.

“With many players returning with varsity experience, we have been able to move quicker and start incorporating new options both offensively and defensively,” he explained. “We look quicker and more confident as this group has a lot of experience playing together. The expectations are definitely higher, but the bigger part I am excited for is how much this team is buying into playing for each other and doing the little things that usually go unnoticed for the good of the team.”

“Whether it’s covering a block for a fellow hitter or faking out the opponent with a false attack, these plays don’t show up in the box score, but are plays that are starting to show up and should effect the scoreboard.”

As far as the Great Northern Conference is concerned, Mosinee is the five-time defending champs, and despite graduating four All-Conference players, including three first-teamers and the Player of the Year in Claire Selenske, should be solid again. The program is simply a perennial power.

GNC runner up Tomahawk brings back a lot of talent, including four of its All-Conference players, which features DePaul recruit Megan Scholz, and has its sights set on dethroning Mosinee. The Robins are hoping to climb back into the upper half and perhaps more.

“We played against Tomahawk in summer and in our scrimmage,” Knetter added. “We have the potential to win more games this year.”

If that potential comes to be, a fun season on the volleyball court in Antigo might just be in store.

Comments / 0

 

Antigo, WI
