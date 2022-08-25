Read full article on original website
Donna Ramires
3d ago
this is to Judy Hoff it used to be McCarran airport now it's Harry Reid airport but look at this nut you could tell that she's not all there I wouldn't let her on the plane and I would bar her I'm flying put around one of those lists like the terrorists around so airlines could check and maybe refuse to get get her a ticket she needs help she don't look like she's all there
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
Paula Fuga is finally bringing her music to Henderson on September 2ndEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
The always entertaining Zombie Run is coming back to Cornerstone Park in OctoberEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Grabagreen Las Vegas: proving that fast food can be good for your healthEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
msn.com
Motorcylist dies after overturning bike in central valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who overturned a motorcycle Wednesday in the central valley has died from his injuries, Metro police said. Daniel, Jarrett, 49, was driving a 2008 Kawasaki ZX10R south on Upland Boulevard in a single lane, crossing the intersection of Mayflower Lane at about 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 24, when the front tire hit the raised center landscape median the, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday in a news release.
news3lv.com
Woman dies in drive-by shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman suffered a fatal gunshot wound from a drive-by shooting on Friday morning. The LVMPD reported to the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle at 4:59 a.m. The suspect fired from a vehicle when the victim was shot. The woman died on scene. The suspect...
1 Person Injured After Hit And Run In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Police reports indicate that a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run accident in the central Las Vegas valley Friday night. The incident was reported at 7:13 AM on Decatur Boulevard. Accounts state that a sedan struck the pedestrian and fled the scene. No suspect information was immediately available. The pedestrian...
KTNV
Las Vegas police said a 49-year-old man died from motorcycle crash
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On August 24 around 3:38 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a 49-year-old man crashed with his motorcycle at the T-intersection of Upland Boulevard and Mayflower Lane. Police said Jarrett Daniel failed to maintain his travel lane. The front tire then struck...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10-foot, 700 pound dog travels down Las Vegas Strip with The Good Deed Project
A 10-foot, 700 pound dog made its way down the Las Vegas Strip Friday morning with help by The Good Deed Project.
msn.com
Truck rolls onto side on Las Vegas freeway ramp
Authorities had to respond to a truck that rolled onto its side on a Las Vegas freeway ramp Saturday afternoon. Troopers could be seen at the eastbound U.S. 95 ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley. The Highway Patrol incident website listed a crash with injury reported on...
news3lv.com
Barricade ends with 1 in custody in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley that developed Saturday morning. The incident started just before 8 a.m. with an attempted car-jacking suspect, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Henderson police respond to...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man accused of selling 3D printed firearms
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man was indicted for manufacturing and selling 3D printed machine gun conversion devices. 36-year-old Clarence Meekins appeared in court on Friday for selling privately made firearms without a Federal Firearms License. His previous felonies prohibit him from possessing a firearm. Previous convictions...
RELATED PEOPLE
Las Vegas police investigate reports of gunshots on Racetrack Road
On Saturday, at approximately 3:55 a.m., the City of Henderson Police Department responded to the 300 block of Racetrack Road in reference to a report of gunshots being heard in the area.
KTNV
Las Vegas police arrest multiple suspects on Lamb Boulevard after vehicle pursuit
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, at approximately 7:23 a.m., police activity was reported on northbound Lamb Boulevard before I-15 by the Regional Transportation Commission. Traffic cameras near the area appeared to show multiple suspects being arrested by police. Las Vegas Metro Watch Commander told 13 Action News that...
Las Vegas police say woman was shot and killed from drive-by shooting
A woman was shot and killed according to Las Vegas police after a suspect shot the victim from a vehicle close to Sunrise Manor.
news3lv.com
Woman shot, critically injured near Desert Inn, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was shot and critically injured in a central Las Vegas valley shooting early Saturday morning, according to police. ShotSpotter technology alerted officers at about 12:44 a.m. to several shots fired in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Metro police still looking for driver in fatal Sandy Valley hit and run
Metro police are still looking for a driver in a Sandy Valley hit and run in July that killed a well-known resident of the community.
news3lv.com
Complimentary teen driving clinic at AutoNation USA Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — AutoNation USA Henderson is hosting a Teen Driver Safety Clinic for the back-to-school season. Receive one free hour of driving lessons on Saturday, September 10 at 10 a.m. The driving safety touches on impaired driving and proper driving positions, as well as action plans when...
news3lv.com
Henderson police respond to report of gunshots
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police responded to a report of gunshots around the 300 block of Racetrack Road on Saturday morning. There are no reported injuries. The investigation is still ongoing. News 3 is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.
Fox5 KVVU
1 arrested after barricade at apartment complex near Jones, Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect is in custody after barricading themself inside an apartment unit near Vegas Drive and Jones Boulevard Friday afternoon. Police told FOX5 the standoff took place following a burglary in a nearby neighborhood. Preliminary details from Metro indicated multiple suspects were barricaded but it’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas woman’s car towed from assigned space because it was in same spot for 72 hours
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman claims her car was towed from her designated spot at an apartment complex because it was parked there for 72 hours. Jenifer Destroyer has lived at Renaissance Villas apartment complex for over a decade. She said nowhere in her lease does it say her car is subject to being towed if it wasn’t operated for a certain amount of time.
news3lv.com
Two children involved in car crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE ( 2:27 p.m.) Both children are in stable condition. The driver has been identified as 24-year-old woman Dillon Kazjah. Kazjah faces 11 charges including a child restraint violation and a hit and run. Investigators are still awaiting toxicology reports. (ORIGINAL 11:15 a.m.) A car...
I-Team: Tony Hsieh planned theme park where visitors paid in seashells, attorneys say nitrous oxide abuse led to alleged exploitation
Tony Hsieh was planning a cashless theme park where visitors would pay in seashells in his drug-fueled final months, which left him "vulnerable to exploitation," lawyers for his estate say.
Photos show woman, vehicle in Aug. 2 shooting in downtown Las Vegas
Metro police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman and a vehicle involved in a shooting in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
