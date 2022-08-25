It wasn’t until my 33rd birthday that I really understood Marilyn Monroe, in all her beautiful and pained glory. It wasn’t, as these things go, a very happy birthday. The year 2018 had already yielded three humiliations: a stint in rehab, the loss of my fertility, and a breakup that everyone expected (hard to know if that’s the better or worse kind). Unlike the reticent Marilyn—whose early 30s produced her own 50-car pileup of public humiliation, but who rarely spoke about any of it—I never shut up and I certainly didn’t put red lipstick on to cover the sad truth. My resistance to celebrating was so great that my friends decided to throw me an arts-and-crafts party, as if I were an obstinate 11-year-old whose class needed to be bribed into attending her festivities. Amid tempera paints and sequins and press-on googly eyes, we drank ginger ale—the sober woman’s Dom—and friends nodded with loving patience as I decorated a jewelry box in muted tones. I was well past any illusion of adulthood being ahead of me, but dogged by a sense that I was still not living like a grown-up, and I couldn’t find much reason to try.

