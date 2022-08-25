ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man killed following multi-car crash on Highway 412, near Inola

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e5k9o_0hV8YnkH00

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/25/22: The road has reopened following the crash.

Three cars were involved in the collision. One man, 66-year-old Richard Bundrick — from Springdale, Ark. — was killed in the crash.

Bundrick was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred, and his passenger, a woman from Springdale, Ark., was taken to the hospital. She is in critical condition, according to OHP troopers.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

At least one person has died following a three vehicle crash on Highway 412 in Rogers County.

It happened near SH-88 in Inola. The accident caused a small grass fire which has been contained.

Traffic is backed up as crews work to clear two cars that both appear to have flipped.

This is a developing story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pi9pb_0hV8YnkH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=290yuQ_0hV8YnkH00

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 dead in head-on crash near Hominy

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a head-on collision near Hominy Thursday morning. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, assisting with traffic, said the crash was called in just before 6 a.m. on State Highway 20 east of Hominy. One person...
HOMINY, OK
KTUL

Two dead after head-on wreck in Osage County, OHP says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two men are dead after a head-on collision on State Highway 20 Thursday morning, OHP says. Cameron Clark, 33, of Vinita was driving west on Hwy 20 near Hominy when he crossed over into the eastbound lanes and struck a vehicle going in the opposite direction, troopers said.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Inola#Ford
KHBS

Overturned truck catches fire, blocks traffic on 412 near Beaver Lake

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An overturned truck is blocking traffic on 412 westbound near the Beaver Lake bridge Thursday morning. According to officials, a truck overturned and caught fire early Thursday morning. Central EMS said one person was injured in the accident. Crews were clearing the scene as of 8:30...
BEAVER, AR
pryorinfopub.com

One Adult, Four Children Injured in Hwy 69 Accident

PRYOR, Oklahoma - At approximately 11:30am, a crash involving a semi and a minivan from New York occurred at the intersection of State Hwy 69 and SW 49th St. The Pryor Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Mayes County Sheriffs Department worked the accident and directed traffic throughout town for over an hour.
PRYOR, OK
FMX 94.5

Oklahoma Man Pulls GTA Move and Spray Paints Car to Hide from Police

Have to give credit to the guy for trying, but it didn't work. If you grew up playing the Grand Theft Auto games like myself. You know when you're running from police the easiest thing you can do is go to paint shop to switch the paint of your and they stop following you IMMEDIATELY. Looks like a man up in Tulsa decided to take this exact logic into the real world.
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Deceased man found near Sapulpa’s buffalo statue

Sapulpa police have confirmed a deceased man was found in his car in the parking lot adjacent to Sapulpa’s “Guardian of the Plains” buffalo statue on Tuesday evening. Police told Sapulpa Times that the man, identified as 59-year-old Steven Honeywell, was found by a family member just before 7:00 pm after going missing for a portion of the day.
SAPULPA, OK
KTTS

Crash Near Galena Leaves 2 Dead

(KTTS News) — A crash in Stone County Saturday morning leaves one person dead. The Highway Patrol says 84-year-old Kenneth Runge and 80-year-old Sharon Runge, both from Kimberling City, died Saturday morning when their car ran off Highway 413 south of Galena and hit a tree.
STONE COUNTY, MO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ada murder suspect arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — More than a hundred miles away from the scene of the crime, Tulsa Police arrested a murder suspect wanted in Ada. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says 27-year-old Drew Derrick Davis was arrested by the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) Aug. 25. Davis was wanted...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
72K+
Followers
129K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy