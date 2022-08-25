SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Nick Belzer (5-2) of the Kansas City Monarchs (57-34) tossed his third quality start in a row, and J.C. Escarra went yard twice as the Monarchs beat the Sioux Falls Canaries (32-59) Saturday night, 7-4. The Monarchs took the lead in the top of the third inning off “birds” starter Colby Wyatt (4-4) with a walk by Dylan Harris and a drag bunt single from Mallex Smith. Kevin Santa would show bunt on the first pitch that was low for a ball then foul the second offering to even the count at 1-1. He then roped a double down the right field line to score Harris, giving the Monarchs the lead. Darnell Sweeney would score Smith on a fielder’s choice to make it 2-0. With two outs, Jan Hernandez then hit an infield single to score Santa to give “kay-see” the 3-0 advantage.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO