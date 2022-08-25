Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Should the Chiefs trade for Kareem HuntChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Mecole “The Jet” Hardman: The 2022 OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
Monarchs clip Canaries in nail biter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.— The Kansas City Monarchs (58-34) were one strike away from securing a win before the Sioux Falls Canaries (32-60) tied the game in the bottom of the ninth. Kansas City would not waste the extra innings as the Monarchs would plate two runs in the top of the 10th to send their winning streak to four games in a 3-1 thriller.
Monarchs sweep series with Sioux Falls Canaries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Kansas City Monarchs (59-34) rode the arm of Jalen Miller (1-0) who tossed six innings and recorded a quality start and a barrage at the plate to complete the three-game sweep over the Sioux Falls Canaries (32-61) 13-8 Sunday afternoon at Sioux Falls Stadium.
Monarchs beat Canaries, 7-4
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Nick Belzer (5-2) of the Kansas City Monarchs (57-34) tossed his third quality start in a row, and J.C. Escarra went yard twice as the Monarchs beat the Sioux Falls Canaries (32-59) Saturday night, 7-4. The Monarchs took the lead in the top of the third inning off “birds” starter Colby Wyatt (4-4) with a walk by Dylan Harris and a drag bunt single from Mallex Smith. Kevin Santa would show bunt on the first pitch that was low for a ball then foul the second offering to even the count at 1-1. He then roped a double down the right field line to score Harris, giving the Monarchs the lead. Darnell Sweeney would score Smith on a fielder’s choice to make it 2-0. With two outs, Jan Hernandez then hit an infield single to score Santa to give “kay-see” the 3-0 advantage.
Elinav scores twice in KU 3-1 win against Drake
DES MOINES, Iowa — Kansas won its third straight game on Sunday afternoon against Drake by a score of 3-1 at Drake Stadium. Junior forward Shira Elinav scored two goals marking her first career multi-goal game. “I think it was a good performance,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taylor, Perez homer; Royals beat Machado, Padres 15-7
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael A. Taylor homered and drove in four runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the San Diego Padres 15-7 on Sunday. Salvador Perez also went deep for Kansas City, and Hunter Dozier had four of the Royals' 18 hits. Nick Pratto drove in three runs, including a two-run double off Josh Hader during a three-run eighth.
Myers homers, Darvish finds groove as Padres top Royals 4-3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wil Myers hit a two-run homer against his former team, Yu Darvish recovered from a rocky start and the San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Saturday night. After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, the Padres took the lead in...
Kim, Myers lead Padres past Royals 13-5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kim Ha-seong homered and drove in five runs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 13-5 on Friday night. Wil Myers and Jake Cronenworth also homered for San Diego in the franchise's first trip to Kansas City since 2002. Myers finished with three hits and three RBIs, and José Azocar had a career-high four hits.
🎥Chiefs honor Dawson, beat Packers 17-10 in preseason finale
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes gazed over the first-team Kansas City offense Thursday night, lined up before him as if members of a choir, and together the Chiefs took a poignant penalty to honor Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson. Then they beat the Green Bay Packers 17-10...
RELATED PEOPLE
NOW THAT'S RURAL: Dirck Hoagland, Black Herefords
Let’s visit a birthplace – not of a president or a general, but the birthplace of a cattle breed. Today we’ll learn more about an innovative family that helped develop a new breed of cattle in rural Kansas. Last week in this column, we met Dirck and...
Kansas announces sports betting platforms for Sept. launch
Sports wagering in Kansas will begin with a soft launch starting at noon on Thursday, September 1, followed by a full opening on September 8th. In a media release Friday, the Kansas Lottery announced which sports wagering platforms will be available to the public on launch day. Per Senate Bill...
Kansas City man drowns after ejected from boat
CAMDEN COUNTY—One person drowned in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Sylvan Pontoon driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was westbound at the 13 mile mark of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks.
KC-area man shot his girlfriend who was locked in bathroom
KANSAS CITY —A judge on Friday sentenced a Kansas City-area man to 30 years in prison for the the fatal 2020 shooting of his girlfriend, Camry A. Alonzo, in her home, according Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Deon D. Sanders, 28, pleaded guilty earlier to charges of 2nd...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police capture wanted Kansas ATM theft suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made a second arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Thursday, police located 43-year-old Michael E. Frink of Topeka in the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just after 5a.m. August 11, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications...
Kansas City-area man admits firing fatal shot at victim on the ground
KANSAS CITY— A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in Independence on Sunday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday. Jayvon D. Rabb, 23, Independence, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records filed today,...
Charges filed in deadly KC-area crash into a woman sitting at hotel
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area woman has been charged in the death of a woman who was sitting on curb at a Lee's Summit hotel parking lot on Wednesday, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Camden E. Hager, 23, faces a charges of Driving While Intoxicated --...
KC man sentenced for crash in stolen SUV into U.S Marshals
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man who injured two United States deputy marshals by crashing into them while attempting to flee in a stolen truck was sentenced in federal court today for forcibly resisting federal law enforcement officers, according to the United State's Attorney. Ray E. Clevenger, 47, was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff's K9 Unit helps arrest 62-year-old Kan. drug suspect
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 2:30p.m. Thursday, an Osage County Sheriff’s K9 unit conducted a traffic stop at 125th and Topeka, near Carbondale, for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the...
Sheriff: Kan. suspect tried to discard meth pipe during traffic stop
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 1a.m. Friday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2009 Jeep Compass near 150th and Q. Road for an alleged traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. An occupant of the vehicle, allegedly...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0