Salina Post

Monarchs clip Canaries in nail biter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.— The Kansas City Monarchs (58-34) were one strike away from securing a win before the Sioux Falls Canaries (32-60) tied the game in the bottom of the ninth. Kansas City would not waste the extra innings as the Monarchs would plate two runs in the top of the 10th to send their winning streak to four games in a 3-1 thriller.
Salina Post

Monarchs sweep series with Sioux Falls Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Kansas City Monarchs (59-34) rode the arm of Jalen Miller (1-0) who tossed six innings and recorded a quality start and a barrage at the plate to complete the three-game sweep over the Sioux Falls Canaries (32-61) 13-8 Sunday afternoon at Sioux Falls Stadium.
Salina Post

Monarchs beat Canaries, 7-4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Nick Belzer (5-2) of the Kansas City Monarchs (57-34) tossed his third quality start in a row, and J.C. Escarra went yard twice as the Monarchs beat the Sioux Falls Canaries (32-59) Saturday night, 7-4. The Monarchs took the lead in the top of the third inning off “birds” starter Colby Wyatt (4-4) with a walk by Dylan Harris and a drag bunt single from Mallex Smith. Kevin Santa would show bunt on the first pitch that was low for a ball then foul the second offering to even the count at 1-1. He then roped a double down the right field line to score Harris, giving the Monarchs the lead. Darnell Sweeney would score Smith on a fielder’s choice to make it 2-0. With two outs, Jan Hernandez then hit an infield single to score Santa to give “kay-see” the 3-0 advantage.
Salina Post

Elinav scores twice in KU 3-1 win against Drake

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kansas won its third straight game on Sunday afternoon against Drake by a score of 3-1 at Drake Stadium. Junior forward Shira Elinav scored two goals marking her first career multi-goal game. “I think it was a good performance,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “The...
Salina Post

Taylor, Perez homer; Royals beat Machado, Padres 15-7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael A. Taylor homered and drove in four runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the San Diego Padres 15-7 on Sunday. Salvador Perez also went deep for Kansas City, and Hunter Dozier had four of the Royals' 18 hits. Nick Pratto drove in three runs, including a two-run double off Josh Hader during a three-run eighth.
Salina Post

Kim, Myers lead Padres past Royals 13-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kim Ha-seong homered and drove in five runs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 13-5 on Friday night. Wil Myers and Jake Cronenworth also homered for San Diego in the franchise's first trip to Kansas City since 2002. Myers finished with three hits and three RBIs, and José Azocar had a career-high four hits.
Salina Post

Kansas announces sports betting platforms for Sept. launch

Sports wagering in Kansas will begin with a soft launch starting at noon on Thursday, September 1, followed by a full opening on September 8th. In a media release Friday, the Kansas Lottery announced which sports wagering platforms will be available to the public on launch day. Per Senate Bill...
Salina Post

Kansas City man drowns after ejected from boat

CAMDEN COUNTY—One person drowned in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Sylvan Pontoon driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was westbound at the 13 mile mark of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks.
Salina Post

Police capture wanted Kansas ATM theft suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made a second arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Thursday, police located 43-year-old Michael E. Frink of Topeka in the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just after 5a.m. August 11, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications...
Salina Post

KC man sentenced for crash in stolen SUV into U.S Marshals

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man who injured two United States deputy marshals by crashing into them while attempting to flee in a stolen truck was sentenced in federal court today for forcibly resisting federal law enforcement officers, according to the United State's Attorney. Ray E. Clevenger, 47, was...
