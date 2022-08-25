South Asian countries facing devastating extreme weather events are increasingly looking to Cop27 and in turn, rich countries for more finance – which in itself has become yet another reminder that they are not the ones to have caused the problem in the first place but have become one of the most vulnerable to it.From record-breaking heatwaves and droughts to devastating floods, millions of people in south Asia have are suffering back-to-back extreme weather events on an unprecedented scale in the last few months.Calls for reparations from wealthier countries have only grown even as climate crisis-induced disasters like intensified heatwaves,...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 48 MINUTES AGO