US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Why Appointing A 'Special Master' On Trump's Request To Review Mar-A-Lago Case Could Complicate Things
A special master would inspect seized records and set aside those covered by executive privilege. Experts question who would assume the role and how they would carry out their duties. Possible conflict with DoJ's 'taint team' could work in favor of Trump, says expert. Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s request...
Stroke: A noisy symptom may ‘precede’ the deadly condition – ‘strong association’
Symptoms of stroke vary widely depending on what part of the brain is affected and may be more severe for some patients than others. The most common symptoms of a stroke are arm weakness, difficulty speaking and facial drooping, which should prompt rapid reaction. According to Cardiac Screen: “Some people...
Elon Musk Calls This Drug The 'Most Troubling': Is It Marijuana, LSD, Speed, or Caffeine?
Elon Musk on Friday weighed in on the impact of different classes of psychoactive drugs. The Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO was reacting to a graphic shared by one of his Twitter followers which showed the results of a study conducted by NASA on the effect of the various psychoactive substances on spiders.
'It's Absurd, It's Brainwashing': Hong Kong Conducts Mainland-Like 'Study Sessions' Of Xi Jinping's Speech
Hong Kong has started mainland China-like "study sessions" celebrating President Xi Jinping's recent speech during his visit to the city. What Happened: Thousands of civil servants, lawmakers, and business leaders have taken part in nearly 100 political study seminars organized by the authorities since the July 1 remarks by the Chinese president, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong to the People's Republic of China, Nikkei Asia reported.
Weed Behind The Wheel: CBD-Rich Cannabis Has 'No Significant Impact' On Driving, Says Forensic Study
A new study found “no significant impact” on driving ability after smoking CBD-rich marijuana and no effects on vital signs, even though all study participants had exceeded the legal limit for THC in their blood, first reported Marijuana Moment. In Switzerland, 33 participants were each given a joint...
South Asian nations facing extreme weather look to Cop27 - but will it deliver?
South Asian countries facing devastating extreme weather events are increasingly looking to Cop27 and in turn, rich countries for more finance – which in itself has become yet another reminder that they are not the ones to have caused the problem in the first place but have become one of the most vulnerable to it.From record-breaking heatwaves and droughts to devastating floods, millions of people in south Asia have are suffering back-to-back extreme weather events on an unprecedented scale in the last few months.Calls for reparations from wealthier countries have only grown even as climate crisis-induced disasters like intensified heatwaves,...
Why Everbridge Jumped Over 17%; Here Are 90 Biggest Movers From Friday
Micro Focus International plc MFGP shares surged 92% to close at $6.01 on Friday after the company reached an agreement with OpenText to be acquired for $6 billion. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV gained 58.2% to settle at $10.33. Point72 Asset Management recently reported an 8.8% passive stake in the company.
QNRX: Enhanced Financial Flexibility to Move QRX003 & Other Assets Forward
Recent milestones include enhancing financial flexibility to advance growth strategy …. Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX has strengthened its cash position and reached several milestones to continue moving its lead candidates and other assets forward. In 3Q22, Quoin closed an equity offering, raising net proceeds of about $15.0 million to advance its clinical efforts and growth strategy.
Breaking Down The Best Cannabis Operators By Environmental Impact, Meet Them At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
The Sept. 13-14 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago will celebrate, among so many other things, the shared commitment to caring for Mother Earth. Conference attendees will meet the cannabis operators whose companies are as successful as they are sustainable. Join us in celebrating some of the most Most Environmentally...
SEC Amends Whistleblower Rules to Incentivize Whistleblower Tips
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today adopted two amendments to the rules governing its whistleblower program. The first rule change allows the Commission to pay whistleblowers for their information and assistance in connection with non-SEC actions in additional circumstances. The second rule affirms the Commission’s authority to consider the dollar amount of a potential award for the limited purpose of increasing an award but not to lower an award.
US Sends Warships Through Taiwan Strait In First Transit Since Pelosi Visit
The U.S. sent two warships through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday for the first time since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island. According to the U.S. 7th Fleet, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam (C.G. 54) and USS Chancellorsville (C.G. 62) have conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit. These...
Forward Water Technologies Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. FWTC (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated un-audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
CDC Warns 'Workers Under The Influence Of Marijuana Do Not Have The Skills Needed To Drive Safely'
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is giving advice to businesses on how to develop marijuana policies, reported Marijuana Moment. The CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), a research agency focused on the study of worker safety and health, issued a report that warns about the inherent risks of driving while under the influence of THC.
Alibaba, Nio, XPeng Fall Over 1%: Hang Seng Shows Some Resilience After Wall Street Plunge
Profits at Chinese industrial firms fell 1.1% in the January-to-July period. China’s military said it is monitoring U.S. Navy vessels passing through the Taiwan Strait. Hong Kong shares showed a bit of resilience at the open on Monday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index falling just 1%, despite a significant plunge in all major U.S. indices on Friday driven by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on the economic outlook.
Bill Gates Is 'So Grateful' To This Nation For Helping To Fight Three Deadly Diseases
Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates has been into philanthropy and furthering global causes ever since he gave up his role at the company. Gates took to Twitter on Saturday to laud Japan for its contribution to the seventh replenishment of the Geneva-based Global Fund. The fund, founded in January 2002, aims to mobilize and invest resources to end epidemics such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was the first donor to the fund, providing it with seed funding.
United Arab Emirates Takes Steps To Regulate Crypto After Being Placed On Watchlist
Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates, and the second-largest city in the seven emirates. What Happened: As of late August, the Abu Dhabi Blockchain and Virtual Assets Committee (ADBVAC) held its first meeting under Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and chairman of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).
Life Expectancy Dropped In 2020 In Every US State — Highest In Hawaii, Lowest In Mississippi
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics, life expectancy in every state in the U.S. dropped by three years in 2020. During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. life expectancy dropped by 1.8 years, the biggest drop since World War II. Overall, life expectancy at birth was 77.0 years.
Biden 'Poking The Panda' Will Trigger US-China Conflict, Singapore Ex-Minister Says
Singapore’s former foreign minister George Yeo said the Taiwan-China relations are “dangerous” and “troubling” while adding that Washington was “poking the panda” over an issue “so sensitive, it’d react neurologically.”. What Happened: Yeo, who is now a visiting scholar at the...
Russia Is Burning Off Huge Amount Of Gas Every Day While Cutting Supplies To Europe
Russia is burning large volumes of natural gas in a huge orange flare near the Finnish border while cutting supplies to the European Union. What Happened: Analysts from Norway-based energy consultancy Rystad estimated the amount of gas being wasted and burned off into the atmosphere was equivalent to about 0.5% of daily EU needs, while describing it as an environmental disaster.
