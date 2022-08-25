Read full article on original website
Da Hawk
3d ago
It's strange that people want you to help them when someone dies in their family but WON'T help you if it's someone in yours 🤔🤨💯
7
Valerie Stockdale
3d ago
Prayers for this Family, Lord Please send Answers so this Mother can have closure and Justice for Her Daughter.Prayers that God will touch Hearts to do the right thing 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
3
Guest
3d ago
This is awful!! Someone I’m sure many know what happened and they need to come forward and tell the truth!! This is ridiculous & until people start standing up to these thugs causing such pain and ridiculousness they will take over the community, Talladega is getting as bad as Birmingham
2
wbrc.com
2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant, 2 adults facing charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 23 around 5:37 a.m. Tarrant Police responded to a call at Children’s Hospital of a 2-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting was reported to have happened in the area of Thomason Avenue and Waverly Street in Tarrant, according to TPD.
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office looking for family of deceased Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating the family of a man who recently died in Jefferson County. Robert Wesley Hodge, 48, was found dead inside his black 2011 Nissan Altima on Aug. 18 by Birmingham Police officers in the 8400 block of […]
1 dead, 1 wounded in Birmingham apartment complex parking lot as 20-plus shots fired
A shootout in the parking lot of a southwest Birmingham apartment complex left one male dead and another seriously injured. Birmingham’s South Precinct officers responded to the shooting call just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Third Ave. S.W. That location is University Crossings apartments, formerly...
1 dead, 1 injured in Trussville crash
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another injured Sunday morning. According to TPD, the crash occurred on US Highway 11. The injured victim was transported to UAB Hospital, their condition is unknown at this time. Nothing else is available as officers continue to […]
wbrc.com
One killed, one injured in shooting near Titusville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead and another person injured on August 28. Police say this happened in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest. When officers got to the scene at a parking lot of an apartment complex, they found two males lying unresponsive. One of the victims died on the scene, while another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Child injured in Gadsden dog attack, 1 dog still on the loose
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A child was injured after being attacked by two dogs in Gadsden Tuesday night. According to the Gadsden Police Department, a 9-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment after the attack which took place just after 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Grant Street. The severity of the […]
Thomas Neighborhood President’s home hit by gunfire, the second time in a month
Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — The corner of 4th St. West and Florida Avenue in Birmingham’s Thomas Neighborhood looks like it was caught in a crossfire. Windshields shot out of two vehicles, bullet holes in the sides of houses, and shattered glass in the back of vehicles. It’s what Alonzo Darrow has witnessed on two occasions this […]
wbrc.com
Family of Kelis Cook begs community to speak up about her murder
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - On July 28th, Kelis Cook was getting ready to go to work when she was shot and killed at the 400 block of Brignoli Street in Talladega. Thursday, Cook’s family stood in front of the Talladega Police department and asked the community to come forward with any information they have on her murder.
wbrc.com
Multiple people injured, man killed in overnight shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overnight shooting has left at least one person dead, another fighting for their life and several others injured according to Birmingham Police. It happened near Finley Blvd at 8th St. West around 11:20 p.m. According to police, an officer on patrol nearby heard gunshots and...
1 dead, several injured in overnight shooting in Birmingham
An overnight shooting on Finley Boulevard left one person dead and several others injured Thursday night.
BPD arrest suspect 20 years after homicide took place
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred 20 years ago. According to the BPD, Rickey Ricardo Witherspoon, 46, of Bessemer, was arrested for the murder of Wesley Powell III. On Wednesday, December 5, 2001, at around 2:15 p.m., at 707 […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Police SRO promoted to sergeant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It was a big day of promotions for the Birmingham Police Department. One of the officers moving up in the ranks is a school resource officer, Richard Mason, who was promoted to sergeant. WVTM 13's Mattie Davis has the story in the video above.
wbrc.com
Man hit and killed in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on August 26 in Bessemer. The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 150 and Morgan Road. Police say the driver is cooperating with police. The victim’s name has not yet been released. Subscribe...
wvtm13.com
Coroner's office needs help locating the family of Robert Hodge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update: The family has been notified. The Jefferson County coroner needs the public's help locating the family of Robert Hodge, 48, of Birmingham. According to the police report, Hodge was found unresponsive in the front passenger seat of his 2011 Nissan Altima on Aug. 18. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
‘The future of BPD’: Police chief promotes 37 to new ranks
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond has promoted more than three dozen officers, calling them the future of the department. “Hard work does pay off,’’ Thurmond said in the Friday ceremony. “You will be shaping the future of the department and preparing others to take your position someday.”
9-year old girl mauled by dogs in Gadsden
Gadsden police say they are investigating an attack by dogs that injured a nine-year-old girl. Sgt. Marcus Hill said the incident happened at about 5:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Grant Street. The child was transported to the hospital with injuries. One of the dogs was removed from...
Family sought for man found dead in vehicle in east Birmingham
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding family for a man who died in Jefferson County last week. Robert Wesley Hodge, 48, was found unresponsive in a vehicle at 4:50 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 8400 block of Fifth Avenue South in East Lake. Birmingham police responded...
Alabama pastor left 'traumatized' after being arrested while watering his neighbors flowers, his lawyer says
Video shows the pastor being arrested after refusing to give the officers identification while he watered his neighbors flowers.
Pastor sues police for arresting him while watering a neighbor's flowers
A Black pastor living in Childersburg, Alabama was arrested while watering the lawn of his neighbors, who had just left town. Now, He’s filing a lawsuit.
wbrc.com
Missing Birmingham father ID’d as body found in burning home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a body found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue has been identified as Nathan Gemeinhart. He was 42. Gemeinhart was declared missing by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on August 8. His car was found just a block away from the burning home.
