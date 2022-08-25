ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Comments / 12

Da Hawk
3d ago

It's strange that people want you to help them when someone dies in their family but WON'T help you if it's someone in yours 🤔🤨💯

Reply(3)
7
Valerie Stockdale
3d ago

Prayers for this Family, Lord Please send Answers so this Mother can have closure and Justice for Her Daughter.Prayers that God will touch Hearts to do the right thing 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
3
Guest
3d ago

This is awful!! Someone I’m sure many know what happened and they need to come forward and tell the truth!! This is ridiculous & until people start standing up to these thugs causing such pain and ridiculousness they will take over the community, Talladega is getting as bad as Birmingham

Reply
2
 

wbrc.com

Family of Kelis Cook begs community to speak up about her murder

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - On July 28th, Kelis Cook was getting ready to go to work when she was shot and killed at the 400 block of Brignoli Street in Talladega. Thursday, Cook’s family stood in front of the Talladega Police department and asked the community to come forward with any information they have on her murder.
TALLADEGA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Talladega Police
