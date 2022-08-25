Read full article on original website
Chuck Hernandez
3d ago
People need to start applying for their conceal carry license. With more law abiding citizens carring guns the bad guys will think twice. Need to be able to protect yourself and your loved ones, police are not seconds away. Every second counts when your life is being threatened.
Reply(2)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Burglary Suspect Who Entered Home with Family Inside Arrested in Vista
A man armed with a knife was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and robbery after he entered a home while the family was still inside, authorities said Sunday. The crime occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North Santa Fe Avenue in Vista, according to Sgt. Austin Smith of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Driver arrested after police pursuit on I-5
San Diego police arrested a driver suspected of leading police on a high-speed chase on northbound Interstate 5 Sunday morning, authorities said.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego Police search for woman who shot a tow-truck driver in the south bay
The San Diego Police Department is searching for a woman who triggered a SWAT standoff on Friday in the Palm City neighborhood after shooting a tow-truck driver trying to repossess her vehicle. The woman and a few others confronted a tow truck driver at around 1 a.m. near the intersection...
SWAT Team Called After Woman Shoots Tow Truck Driver Repossessing Her Car
A SWAT team was called to the Palm City neighborhood of San Diego Friday after a woman shot a tow truck driver who was trying to repossess her vehicle, authorities said. San Diego Police said a woman and a few others confronted the tow truck driver who was attempting to remove her vehicle near the intersection of Palm Avenue and Hollister Drive at about 1 a.m., according to NBC7 San Diego.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Armed felon arrested with missing teen in his vehicle
Border Patrol agents recently arrested a convicted felon found driving with a 15-year-old passenger who was reported missing in Arizona, authorities said.
Theft suspects captured following pursuit in San Diego's North County
Three suspects in a spate of catalytic-converter thefts were arrested Aug. 26 following a road chase that began on Interstate 5 and ended in Rancho Santa Fe.
kusi.com
SWAT standoff in Palm City after woman shoots tow truck driver
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A SWAT team was called to the Palm City neighborhood of San Diego today after a woman shot a tow truck driver who was trying to repossess her vehicle, authorities said. San Diego police said a woman and a few others confronted the tow truck...
Tow truck driver shot, search for shooter prompts SWAT response in South Bay
A San Diego Police SWAT unit was called to a South Bay apartment complex following the shooting of a tow truck driver early Friday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sandiegocountynews.com
Oceanside police search for suspect involved in stabbing incident
Oceanside, CA–Oceanside police are searching for an armed suspect accused of stabbing a man in an industrial area Friday morning in Oceanside. Officers responded to a report at 9:02 a.m. of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of Via Del Norte. They located a man suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital.
Man Sentenced Nearly 9 Years for Dragging El Cajon Police Officer With SUV
A man who drove an SUV while an El Cajon police officer clung to the window, dragging the lawman about 200 yards and causing him serious injuries, was sentenced Friday to nearly nine years in state prison. David Pangilinan, 43, pleaded guilty earlier this year to assault with a deadly...
More than 375 unwanted weapons collected in guns for gift cards event
A total of 377 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public Sunday at a Guns for Gift Cards event in the Vista Traffic Court parking lot, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Officials identify man found wrapped up along rural road
The body was found wrapped in an undisclosed material and left on the side of a street in rural North County this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chula Vista plans to put fence around Harborside Park after shooting, vote
Two people living in the park were shot early Friday morning, according to Chula Vista Police, and the nearby Harborside Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown.
2 Teens Seriously Injured When Driver Loses Control of Speeding Honda Near Poway
A 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were hospitalized Friday with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash near Poway. San Diego Police were called at 8:52 p.m. Thursday to the 10900 block of Poway Road, where the 19-year-old woman had lost control of her speeding 2009 Honda Civic on a curve, leaving the road and striking two trees.
Carlsbad Man Convicted of Armed Robbery Spree at Grocery Stores, Other Businesses
A Carlsbad man pleaded guilty to federal charges Friday for robbing grocery stores and other businesses across San Diego County over a 15-day period last year. Benjamin Robert Laubbacher, 50, admitted to committing six robberies between Jan. 22 and Feb. 5, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which said the hold-ups netted him $2,327.32 total.
Driver Killed in Wrong-way Freeway Crash in Miramar Area
A 49-year-old motorist died Friday in a collision caused by a DUI suspect driving the wrong way on state Route 52 in the Miramar area. The victim was headed west when an eastbound Chevrolet pickup crashed into his Honda sedan on the westbound side of the freeway near Interstate 805 shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
NBC San Diego
Two Women Stabbed During Fight in San Diego
A 43-year-old woman was stabbed several times Friday in the Teralta East neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 3:14 a.m. to an alley near the 4300 block of Euclid Avenue where they learned the victim was involved in an altercation with a 28-year-old woman who at some point during the argument drew a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the upper torso and arms, said Officer D. O'Brien.
msn.com
Body Found Along Road in Elfin Forest Near Escondido Identified: San Diego County Homicide Detectives
A wrapped body was found Thursday on the side of a road in the Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve in an unincorporated area of Escondido, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. Construction workers on their way to a project spotted a body wrapped in "some sort of material we don't...
eastcountymagazine.org
HONDA DRIVER FROM EL CAJON KILLED BY WRONG-WAY DRIVER
August 26, 2022 (El Cajon) – A San Diego woman, 23, has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after driving the wrong way on State Route 52 that resulted in a crash, killing an El Cajon man, 49. California Highway Patrol and an ambulance...
sandiegocountynews.com
Escondido police conduct traffic enforcement to target DUI drivers
Escondido, CA–Escondido Police Department conducted two special enforcement details targeting drunk and drugged drivers, as well as motorists who commit violations that are most commonly associated with traffic crashes. In total, officers issued 168 citations for right-of-way violations, excessive speed, cell phone use, and other vehicle code violations that...
Comments / 3