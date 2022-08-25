Read full article on original website
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how much housing affordability has dropped in Arizona
Flagstaff and Prescott typically have the lowest housing affordability in Arizona, but not this last quarter. In the second quarter 2022, only 22.3% of homes sold in the Phoenix metro were affordable to those earning the median family income according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index released August 11. Nationally, the share of homes affordable to families earning the U.S. median income moved down to 42.8% compared to 56.9% in the first quarter, the lowest since the Great Recession. All Arizona metros had a drop in affordability and only three had a higher share of affordable homes than the nation. These were Sierra Vista-Douglas at 54.2%, Yuma at 43.3%, and Lake Havasu City-Kingman at 42.9%. Tucson at 40.6% was lower than the U.S. for the first time in over a decade. Prescott Valley-Prescott had a share of 28.5% and Flagstaff was at 22.8%. Arizona did better than neighboring state California, which had the metros with the lowest affordability in the country, the worst being Los Angeles at 3.6%.
msn.com
Local and federal agencies meet with tribal families in Arizona to help locate missing loved ones
Tribal and federal agencies met with families from the Fort Apache Indian Reservation in White River on Wednesday to help with locating loved ones who have gone missing. During the meeting, set up by the Pinetop-Lakeside resident agency of the FBI Phoenix office, families filed reports of missing relatives, provided authorities with information to identify them and connected with available resources and support services, the FBI Phoenix office said in a statement.
AZFamily
How does the grappler work? Peoria man explains story behind the invention
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many have seen an interesting invention law enforcement use to bring cars to a stop during chases, including one on Thursday. A man allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend before leading officers on a pursuit throughout Phoenix and Glendale. However, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers used a grappler to stop his truck safely and end the chase. What makes it unique is the grappler was invented and manufactured in Glendale.
msn.com
Deadly shooting in Tucson raises concerns about constable safety across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Serving evictions and orders of protection may not sound dangerous, but it is, especially when you don’t know who’s on the other side of the door. On Thursday, Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed serving an eviction notice at a Tucson apartment complex. An apartment manager and neighbor were also killed before the gunman shot himself.
fox10phoenix.com
Seeing yellow? Caterpillar migration swarms Phoenix-area neighborhoods
PHOENIX - Thousands of fuzzy yellow caterpillars are creeping across the Phoenix metropolitan area, crossing roads, falling into pools and getting into homes. Some may think they're cute or creepy, but they aren't dangerous, and they don't stick around for long. They make their way off the mountains like South Mountain and into the valleys.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: August 26-28
Date: Aug. 26-27 Time: 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Address: Wrigley Mansion - 2501 E Telawa Trail, Phoenix AZ 85016. See Richie, Fonzie, and all the other beloved characters from the hit 70s show Happy Days as they try to save the famed malt shop Arnold's from demolition. Date: Aug. 26...
Glendale police on the prowl for alleged alligator
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Residents in the Arrowhead Lakes community could be waking up to a new neighbor Sunday morning. Glendale Police are currently investigating reports that someone was seen putting what appeared to be an alligator into the neighborhood's artificial lake. Arrowhead Lake, which sits just north of Loop...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Phoenix
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Phoenix from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
msn.com
Rescuers rush to injured Arizona hiker and find another person also in need of help
Rescuers rushed to an injured hiker on an Arizona trail — and stumbled upon a second hiker in need of help. The Phoenix Fire Department rescue teams headed up Piestewa Peak on Thursday, Aug. 25, to help a hiker. The hiker, a man in his 20s, was injured at the top of the trail.
fox10phoenix.com
Toddler recovering in hospital after Phoenix near-drowning incident
PHOENIX - A toddler was hospitalized after being pulled from a pool in a Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. Firefighters responded to a drowning call near 19th Avenue and Dunlap on Aug. 27 and found that a 2-year-old girl was being given CPR by a family member. The girl, who stayed...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Phoenix Festival of the Arts accepting artist applications
Phoenix Festival of the Arts is looking for local artists to participate in its 10-year anniversary event on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at Margaret T. Hance Park. The deadline for artists to apply to be a vendor at the 2022 Phoenix Festival of the Arts is Wednesday, Aug. 31. Applications can be submitted on the festival website.
KTAR.com
Father accused of kidnapping 6-month-old boy in Scottsdale caught in Flagstaff
PHOENIX – A 6-month-old boy was safely recovered in Flagstaff on Wednesday after his father allegedly kidnapped him in Scottsdale, authorities said. Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano, 19, is accused of taking the child from his ex-girlfriend and threatening to harm him if she didn’t meet him in Flagstaff, the Scottsdale Police Department said Thursday.
12news.com
Watch: Hiker captures a moment up close with a group of curious ringtails
PHOENIX — Something is living up on Camelback Mountain; something small, fluffy, and very cute! One lucky hiker got the chance to film a group of Arizona ringtails up close and personal. Crystal Hetu posted the videos to the Hike AZ Facebook group on Saturday, showing off a trio...
1 Person Dead After Car Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety stated that a crash left 1 person dead after they walked in front of a box truck early Friday morning. Authorities added that the accident occurred on Interstate 17 at milepost 234 in New River.
peoriatimes.com
Complex PTSD finally has a name; now those living with it want acceptance
Over more than 30 years, Peoria resident Michael Burns was diagnosed with everything from ADHD to PTSD to depression, but it was not until he did his own research that he found a diagnosis that fit: complex PTSD. When he showed his research to his clinicians, they agreed he was...
KOLD-TV
Former Phoenix firefighter celebrates his 105th birthday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Back in 1917, Woodrow Wilson was president, and Arizona had only been a state for five years. It’s also the year Benny Ashley was born. Since then he’s watched just about every Phoenix street corner grow from his seat in his fire truck as even the job itself has evolved. Benny joined the Phoenix Fire Department in 1942. “We just went into the smoke-filled room and fought fires,”Ashley said.
Constable among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting
PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona constable who got the job earlier this year when her predecessor quit over frustration about serving eviction notices was shot and killed while carrying out that same duty. The gunman, his neighbor and the manager of his apartment complex also died, authorities said.
Vox
Americans keep moving to where the water isn’t
Even with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act — which, name aside, is the most ambitious piece of climate-related legislation ever passed by Congress — the US is locked into decades of rising temperatures and more extreme weather. Just how warm it will get will depend on how quickly we can reduce carbon emissions and how sensitive the climate proves to be, but average global temperature increases of between 2 and 3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial norms seem most likely, with some regions experiencing much worse extremes.
fabulousarizona.com
X Phoenix Debuts First-of-its-Kind Social Club in the Valley
In an age defined by seclusion, separation and office commutes turned into fully remote lifestyles, X Phoenix is working to prioritize human connection in a way rarely seen (let alone celebrated) in today’s society. The 300-unit residential complex and membership club — which is located in the heart of Downtown Phoenix — has opened a brand new social club, X Club, that’s as unconventional as it is thoughtful.
ABC 15 News
Rural Arizona school finds staff and hope outside the US
STANFIELD, AZ — At Stanfield Elementary school, most mornings start with principal Jennifer Murrieta greeting her way across campus. "My favorite part of the day is being outside in the beginning of the day, smiling, and hopefully getting them to smile back at me. And to say hi back at me, which many of them do. It's getting better," she told ABC15.
