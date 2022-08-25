Read full article on original website
Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?
Patients always have hope if their cancers are detected early. Thanks to advanced research and therapies, the earlier the cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the chance of it being cured. Regular self-exams or medical screening for well-known cancers like skin, breast, mouth, testicles, prostate and rectum may lead...
MedicalXpress
Positive results for Pfizer vaccine against deadly respiratory virus
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Thursday announced positive results in the elderly for a vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), for which there are currently no authorized shots. The virus causes bronchiolitis, a respiratory disease that mainly affects infants, but can also be dangerous for the elderly, who can develop pneumonia.
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Pemigatinib for R/R FGFR1+ Myeloid/Lymphoid Neoplasms
Approval has been granted by the FDA to pemigatinib for the treatment of patients with myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms with FGFR1 rearrangement based on the phase 2 FIGHT-203 trial. The FDA has approved pemigatinib (Pemazyre) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms (MLNs) and FGFR1 rearrangement, according to...
Biomea Fusion Touts Additional Preclinical Data For Blood Cancer Candidate
Biomea Fusion Inc BMEA announced the presentation of two posters at the 19th International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting. The first presentation covered preclinical data from BMF-219 in high-grade B-cell lymphoma and multiple myeloma. BMF-219 exhibits multi-fold higher potency and complete growth inhibition in these preclinical models than clinical reversible...
MedicalXpress
New drug candidate developed to treat type 2 diabetes
A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and Novo Nordisk have developed a new hormone combination for the future treatment of type 2 diabetes. The scientists have combined the blood sugar-reducing effects of the drugs tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) in a new and highly effective drug. The advantage is that, by combining tesaglitazar with GLP-1, the tesaglitazar only enters tissue that contains GLP-1 receptors. This reduces the adverse effects of tesaglitazar while increasing the effects on sugar metabolism. The new drug has already been successfully tested in animal studies. The findings were published in Nature Metabolism.
thefreshtoast.com
Cannabis Is Beneficial For Patients With Advanced Cancer, Finds Latest Medical Studies
Current studies on marijuana for cancer are hopeful, and patients who want to explore using cannabis for cancer are recommended to talk to their doctors. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. The big C has a tremendous impact on society and families around the...
targetedonc.com
RWD Support Isatuximab Triplet as Standard of Care for Multiple Myeloma
Meaningful progression-free survival and safety elicited with isatuximab plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone treatment in real-world multiple myeloma population. Isatuximab-irfc (Sarclisa) with pomalidomide (Pomalyst) and dexamethasone resulted in meaningful effectiveness and demonstrated a manageable safety profile in adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least 2 prior therapies, according to real-world data from the IMAGE trial.
Futurity
Use 2 big rubber bands to majorly improve a surgical mask
Modifying a surgical mask with a rubber band can improve its protective seal against particle exposure to the level of an N95 respirator, report researchers. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and when maximum protection is needed against air-born infections, the N95 respirator has remained the gold standard of personal protective equipment. However, it is also much more difficult to produce and obtain than a standard surgical mask.
verywellhealth.com
Is There a Connection Between Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Gout?
Gout and multiple sclerosis (MS) might seem like very different conditions, but there is a connection between the two. Research has found that people with MS may be less susceptible to gout. Additionally, high levels of uric acid (found in gout) have been associated with protection against MS and other neurological diseases.
MedicalXpress
Statins provide protective immune benefits for females
Cholesterol tends to get a bad rap through its association with cardiovascular disease. But its role in the body is much more nuanced. When we have too much cholesterol, it can build up in the walls of our arteries and cause cardiovascular disease. But cholesterol molecules play a critical role in our cells' structure and signaling pathways, and—as scientists are beginning to understand—immune function.
Medical News Today
What to know about SMA gene therapy
Gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) has the potential to stop the progression of this condition. It works by replacing the damaged SMN1 gene that causes SMA with a functional one, allowing the body to create normal SMN proteins and preventing additional damage and atrophy. The only currently available...
targetedonc.com
Abivertinib Shows Long-Term Efficacy in EGFR+ NSCLC With T790M Mutation
The novel targeted therapy abivertinib showed efficacy in a clinical trial of patients with EGFR T790M mutations who previously received an EGFR inhibitor. Abivertinib, a third-generation EGFR inhibitor, demonstrated strong efficacy in patients with EGFR-mutated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with resistance to prior EGFR therapy, according to long-term follow-up data announced by Sorrento Therapeutics.1.
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
verywellhealth.com
Alternative Treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the protective covering of nerve cells (myelin) in the brain and spinal cord, impairing nerve signaling and causing a variety of symptoms. This is a lifelong condition, but there are a variety of ways people with...
targetedonc.com
ABBV-383 Shows Promising Efficacy, Safety in Pretreated Multiple Myeloma
Results of a phase 1 trial of the bispecific antibody ABBV-383 showed a high overall response rate and manageable adverse event profile in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The novel bispecific antibody ABBV-383 displayed preliminary safety and efficacy in patients with heavily pretreated relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, based on...
targetedonc.com
Lenalidomide Triplet plus ASCT Significantly Improves PFS in Multiple Myeloma
Findings from the phase 3 DETERMINATION trial show lenalidomide plus bortezomib, dexamethasone, and autologous stem cell transplantation to improve progression-free survival in patients with multiple myeloma. The use of lenalidomide (Revlimid), bortezomib (Velcade), and dexamethasone (RVd) in addition to autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and lenalidomide maintenance therapy led to...
MedicalXpress
Some cancer immunotherapy treatments may damage fertility
Researchers have discovered that some immunotherapy treatments used to treat cancer can cause fertility damage. It means these treatments could affect the future fertility and hormonal health of female cancer survivors, prompting experts to call for more research and preventative measures, such as freezing eggs. Led by the Biomedicine Discovery...
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
natureworldnews.com
COVID-19 Survivors Faces Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Complications in the Future
COVID-19 survivors are at greater risk of incurring cardiovascular complications in the future, according to a new study by led by researchers in the United States. Recovering from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can have various risks on respiratory health, as it was discovered since 2020. However, the new research points out that even a COVID-19 recoveree's cardiovascular health is at risk.
MedicalXpress
Pulmonary hypertension guidelines call for earlier diagnosis
Earlier detection of pulmonary hypertension in the community and expedited referral of high-risk or complex patients are recommended in the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and European Respiratory Society (ERS) Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary hypertension, published online today in the European Heart Journal and the European Respiratory Journal.
