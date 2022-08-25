ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

Positive results for Pfizer vaccine against deadly respiratory virus

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Thursday announced positive results in the elderly for a vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), for which there are currently no authorized shots. The virus causes bronchiolitis, a respiratory disease that mainly affects infants, but can also be dangerous for the elderly, who can develop pneumonia.
targetedonc.com

FDA Approves Pemigatinib for R/R FGFR1+ Myeloid/Lymphoid Neoplasms

Approval has been granted by the FDA to pemigatinib for the treatment of patients with myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms with FGFR1 rearrangement based on the phase 2 FIGHT-203 trial. The FDA has approved pemigatinib (Pemazyre) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms (MLNs) and FGFR1 rearrangement, according to...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Biomea Fusion Touts Additional Preclinical Data For Blood Cancer Candidate

Biomea Fusion Inc BMEA announced the presentation of two posters at the 19th International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting. The first presentation covered preclinical data from BMF-219 in high-grade B-cell lymphoma and multiple myeloma. BMF-219 exhibits multi-fold higher potency and complete growth inhibition in these preclinical models than clinical reversible...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress

New drug candidate developed to treat type 2 diabetes

A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and Novo Nordisk have developed a new hormone combination for the future treatment of type 2 diabetes. The scientists have combined the blood sugar-reducing effects of the drugs tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) in a new and highly effective drug. The advantage is that, by combining tesaglitazar with GLP-1, the tesaglitazar only enters tissue that contains GLP-1 receptors. This reduces the adverse effects of tesaglitazar while increasing the effects on sugar metabolism. The new drug has already been successfully tested in animal studies. The findings were published in Nature Metabolism.
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

RWD Support Isatuximab Triplet as Standard of Care for Multiple Myeloma

Meaningful progression-free survival and safety elicited with isatuximab plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone treatment in real-world multiple myeloma population. Isatuximab-irfc (Sarclisa) with pomalidomide (Pomalyst) and dexamethasone resulted in meaningful effectiveness and demonstrated a manageable safety profile in adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least 2 prior therapies, according to real-world data from the IMAGE trial.
CANCER
Futurity

Use 2 big rubber bands to majorly improve a surgical mask

Modifying a surgical mask with a rubber band can improve its protective seal against particle exposure to the level of an N95 respirator, report researchers. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and when maximum protection is needed against air-born infections, the N95 respirator has remained the gold standard of personal protective equipment. However, it is also much more difficult to produce and obtain than a standard surgical mask.
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Is There a Connection Between Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Gout?

Gout and multiple sclerosis (MS) might seem like very different conditions, but there is a connection between the two. Research has found that people with MS may be less susceptible to gout. Additionally, high levels of uric acid (found in gout) have been associated with protection against MS and other neurological diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Statins provide protective immune benefits for females

Cholesterol tends to get a bad rap through its association with cardiovascular disease. But its role in the body is much more nuanced. When we have too much cholesterol, it can build up in the walls of our arteries and cause cardiovascular disease. But cholesterol molecules play a critical role in our cells' structure and signaling pathways, and—as scientists are beginning to understand—immune function.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What to know about SMA gene therapy

Gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) has the potential to stop the progression of this condition. It works by replacing the damaged SMN1 gene that causes SMA with a functional one, allowing the body to create normal SMN proteins and preventing additional damage and atrophy. The only currently available...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Abivertinib Shows Long-Term Efficacy in EGFR+ NSCLC With T790M Mutation

The novel targeted therapy abivertinib showed efficacy in a clinical trial of patients with EGFR T790M mutations who previously received an EGFR inhibitor. Abivertinib, a third-generation EGFR inhibitor, demonstrated strong efficacy in patients with EGFR-mutated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with resistance to prior EGFR therapy, according to long-term follow-up data announced by Sorrento Therapeutics.1.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes

High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Alternative Treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the protective covering of nerve cells (myelin) in the brain and spinal cord, impairing nerve signaling and causing a variety of symptoms. This is a lifelong condition, but there are a variety of ways people with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

ABBV-383 Shows Promising Efficacy, Safety in Pretreated Multiple Myeloma

Results of a phase 1 trial of the bispecific antibody ABBV-383 showed a high overall response rate and manageable adverse event profile in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The novel bispecific antibody ABBV-383 displayed preliminary safety and efficacy in patients with heavily pretreated relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, based on...
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Lenalidomide Triplet plus ASCT Significantly Improves PFS in Multiple Myeloma

Findings from the phase 3 DETERMINATION trial show lenalidomide plus bortezomib, dexamethasone, and autologous stem cell transplantation to improve progression-free survival in patients with multiple myeloma. The use of lenalidomide (Revlimid), bortezomib (Velcade), and dexamethasone (RVd) in addition to autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and lenalidomide maintenance therapy led to...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Some cancer immunotherapy treatments may damage fertility

Researchers have discovered that some immunotherapy treatments used to treat cancer can cause fertility damage. It means these treatments could affect the future fertility and hormonal health of female cancer survivors, prompting experts to call for more research and preventative measures, such as freezing eggs. Led by the Biomedicine Discovery...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?

There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
MENTAL HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

COVID-19 Survivors Faces Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Complications in the Future

COVID-19 survivors are at greater risk of incurring cardiovascular complications in the future, according to a new study by led by researchers in the United States. Recovering from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can have various risks on respiratory health, as it was discovered since 2020. However, the new research points out that even a COVID-19 recoveree's cardiovascular health is at risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Pulmonary hypertension guidelines call for earlier diagnosis

Earlier detection of pulmonary hypertension in the community and expedited referral of high-risk or complex patients are recommended in the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and European Respiratory Society (ERS) Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary hypertension, published online today in the European Heart Journal and the European Respiratory Journal.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
