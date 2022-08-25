The CDC lists Marion County in the ‘high’ category for community transmission of COVID-19 for the week ending Thursday. There were 136 new cases and six new hospital admissions made in the past week. The number of cases is up 1.5-percent from last week. The infection rate is 366 per 100,000 people, compared to the state average of 191 cases per 100,000.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO