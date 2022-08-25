Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, August 28th, 2022
A 32-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged aggravated domestic battery and on a 2014 Marion County failure to appear warrant on a prior case for aggravated domestic battery. Shane Wright of South Sycamore was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $20,000.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, August 27th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia man for aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting arrest, and on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. The bond on the traffic warrant for Justin McMath of South Pine is set at $5,000. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. A...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, August 26th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine and resisting a peace officer. Douglas Johnson of West 7th was taken to the Marion County Jail. 32-year-old Sarah Niebert of Salem Mobile Home Park was arrested by Salem Police for theft. She was stopped a short distance away...
wgel.com
Stolen Vehicle Charge In Fayette County
Dalton Allen, age 22 of Ramsey, is charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with two offenses. They include a Class 1 felony for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle, and a misdemeanor of alleged criminal damage of less than $500 to the vehicle. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled in the...
wgel.com
Multiple Charges For Ramsey Man
Brandon Buatte, age 33 of Ramsey, faces multiple criminal charges in Fayette County. The felony charges include alleged unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated domestic battery, two counts of possession of controlled substances and possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail was set at %7,500 cash. A...
muddyrivernews.com
Two facing drug charges after arrest takes place at Pleasant Hill gas station
PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — A man and a woman were arrested after law enforcement learned of suspicious activity at a Pike County gas station. The Pleasant Hill Police Department and Pike County Sheriff’s Department responded at 9:26 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, to a report at the Shell Jiffi Stop in Pleasant Hill.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police officer injured following traffic stop
A 51-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a felony drug charge and felony resisting or obstructing arrest following a traffic stop where a Centralia Police officer was injured. Douglas Johnson of West 7th had bond set at $15,000 following his first appearance in Marion County Court on Friday for...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia investigating gunshot fired during noon hour, lose suspect following high-speed chase
The Centralia Police Department is investing a single gunshot fired during the noon hour Saturday in the northeast section of the city. A chase of a possible suspect followed at more than 80 miles per hour going the wrong direction on Elm Street. Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says an...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two arrested on drug charges after brief chase by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested two Salem men on multiple drug charges following a brief pursuit on the 1700 block of East Main Street on the far east side of Salem late Friday afternoon. 34-year-old Ryan McCarty of South Marshall was arrested for driving on a revoked/suspended license,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Body of 20 to 30-year-old man found in Salem Reservoir
Salem Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl says the body of a 20 to 30-year-old man believed to be from the Salem area has been recovered from the Salem Reservoir. The man was found near the shore near the south entrance to the Nature Trail area by a fisherman at 9:09 Sunday morning.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County at ‘high’ category for COVID-19 transmission
The CDC lists Marion County in the ‘high’ category for community transmission of COVID-19 for the week ending Thursday. There were 136 new cases and six new hospital admissions made in the past week. The number of cases is up 1.5-percent from last week. The infection rate is 366 per 100,000 people, compared to the state average of 191 cases per 100,000.
southernillinoisnow.com
Six teens formally charged in Marion County Court with attack on 15-year-old Centralia boy
Formal charges were filed Wednesday against all six teens arrested by Centralia Police in connection with an attack on a 15-year-old boy late Monday afternoon. The Marion County State’s Attorney charged the one adult, 18-year-old Keion Dalton of Hickory Ridge Apartments in Centralia, and five juveniles ages 13 to 17 with felony mob action and misdemeanor battery.
wmay.com
Pedestrian Fatality Under Investigation; Autopsy Monday
An autopsy for a man hit by a vehicle is scheduled for Monday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon is confirming the death of a 69 year old man who was hit on Illinois Route 29 and Tuxhorn Road late Saturday Night. The death remains under investigation and the identity of...
wdbr.com
Woman arrested in high school burglary
A 29 year old woman has been arrested in connection with a burglary at Hillsboro High School early last Saturday. Several tools and items were taken. Hillsboro Police Department began investigating the theft using security camera footage. While making contact with the suspect stolen property was seen in plain sight.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022
Wamac Police arrested 33-year-old Kimberlyn Pool of West 14th in Centralia for alleged possession of methamphetamine. Centralia Police arrested 24-year-old Charia Hodge of East Third in Centralia for violation of an order of protection. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies transported 38-year-old Nicole Evilsizer of Dupo to the county jail on an...
wgel.com
Jury Trial Date Set In Murder Case
A jury trial date has been set for a Greenville man being held on a murder charge. Demarcus C. Gurlly, age 29, is charged with the February 10 murder of Laquita M. Sullivan, age 37 of Greenville. A pre-trial hearing has been set in Bond County Circuit Court for September...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man receives apparent minor burns in flash fire while repairing car
A 41-year-old Salem man received apparent minor burns to his arms in a flash fire that occurred Thursday afternoon while he was repairing a car in the alley behind the 400 block of East Bennett. Salem Fire Officials believe Eric DeWitt had earlier spilled some gasoline that was ignited while...
capitolwolf.com
Taylorville man arrested for assault of minor
Police have arrested a 54-year-old man for predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13. Taylorville PD says a warrant for Jesse Lacy of Taylorville was requested on Thursday with a bond amount of $250,000. According to our news partners at WAND-TV Lacy was arrested and...
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia man charged with Harrassment through Electronic Communications
A Vandalia man has been charged with Harrassment through Electronic Communications. 38 year old Christopher L. Matthews, Junior is charged with the offense, which is a Class 4 Felony. Information in the charge says the defendant is alleged to have “through electronic communications threatened the lives” of two individuals and their family members.
Springfield man arrested during narcotics search
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Springfield was arrested on Thursday when Springfield Police officers executed a narcotics search warrant. Officers with the Pro-Active Crime Unit converged on a house on East Cook Street near South 23rd Street and found the homeowner, 42-year-old Joseph Meacham outside. He was arrested without incident. Inside the home, […]
