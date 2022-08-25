Read full article on original website
Marion County at ‘high’ category for COVID-19 transmission
The CDC lists Marion County in the ‘high’ category for community transmission of COVID-19 for the week ending Thursday. There were 136 new cases and six new hospital admissions made in the past week. The number of cases is up 1.5-percent from last week. The infection rate is 366 per 100,000 people, compared to the state average of 191 cases per 100,000.
Nominating petitions for Mayor and open city council seats in Salem and Centralia available starting Tuesday
While the November general election is still more than two months off, preparations are already underway for the April municipal elections. The City Clerks in Salem and Centralia say nomination petitions will be available at their offices beginning Tuesday, August 30th. In Salem, Mayor Nic Farley and City Council members...
Stolen Vehicle Charge In Fayette County
Dalton Allen, age 22 of Ramsey, is charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with two offenses. They include a Class 1 felony for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle, and a misdemeanor of alleged criminal damage of less than $500 to the vehicle. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled in the...
Salem Fire Protection District plans 9/11 Memorial Observance
The Salem Fire Protection District has announced plans for its annual 9/11 Memorial Observance. It will be held in Bryan Memorial Park on Saturday, September 10th. This year’s event will feature a “Run to Remember” starting at 8:45 AM. The race route will cover a distance equal to the distance climbed to reach victims by firefighters in New York that day in 2001.
Police Beat for Saturday, August 27th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia man for aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting arrest, and on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. The bond on the traffic warrant for Justin McMath of South Pine is set at $5,000. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. A...
Police Beat for Sunday, August 28th, 2022
A 32-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged aggravated domestic battery and on a 2014 Marion County failure to appear warrant on a prior case for aggravated domestic battery. Shane Wright of South Sycamore was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $20,000.
Fairgrounds gets revamp for its 100th anniversary – AgriNews
Du Quoin, Illinois – The centenary of the Du Quoin State Fair is honored in many ways when the fair kicks off August 26, and one way is the list of significant improvements to Perry County’s historic venue that has hosted the fair and many other events, the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.
Illinois Department of Corrections to release two inmates sentenced in Richland County during Q4
The following residential sales were reported in Oblong in the week ending Aug. 6, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $45,000 and the median property tax bill was $604 for the previous year. 306 MAIN$45,000Property Tax (2020): $1,450.72Effective Property Tax Rate:... Posted in:. Places:. 10:03. 05:26. 03:51. 03:51.
Police Beat for Thursday, August 25th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia woman for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on an outstanding Fayette County warrant. Lindsey Elliot of South Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Four others were picked up on outstanding warrants and remained in the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old...
Several West Frankfort businesses damaged overnight
WEST FRANKFORT - Several businesses in the community of West Frankfort were damaged overnight. According to sources, some of the businesses who reported damage were Glodich Honda, Farm Fresh, Parker-Reedy Funeral Home, Union Funeral Home, Hollywood Star, and more. It is currently unknown exactly when the vandalism took place, but...
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
Multiple Charges For Ramsey Man
Brandon Buatte, age 33 of Ramsey, faces multiple criminal charges in Fayette County. The felony charges include alleged unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated domestic battery, two counts of possession of controlled substances and possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail was set at %7,500 cash. A...
Police Beat for Friday, August 26th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine and resisting a peace officer. Douglas Johnson of West 7th was taken to the Marion County Jail. 32-year-old Sarah Niebert of Salem Mobile Home Park was arrested by Salem Police for theft. She was stopped a short distance away...
Police Beat for Wednesday, August 24th, 2022
A 25-year-old Sandoval man has been arrested by Central City Police for violation of an order of protection. Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 is being held in the Marion County pending a final decision on the filing of charges. A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police...
Stewardson Man Sentenced To Illinois Department Of Corrections For Retail Theft
From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on August 15, 2022, CHARLES M. COLEMAN, age 45, of Stewardson, Illinois, was sentenced to three (3) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Retail Theft with a prior Retail Theft conviction, a Class 4 Felony with a sentencing range of 1 to 3 years in prison.
Du Quoin State Fair brings vendors, politics and more together
Du Quoin State Fair draws crowds to variety of attractions. One dead after shooting last night in Cape Girardeau. Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed.
ILLINOIS’ SECOND STATE FAIR KICKS OFF LATER TODAY DOWN IN PERRY COUNTY
(DU QUOIN) The 2022 Du Quoin State Fair, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, gets started today down in Perry County, continuing each day and night through Labor Day, September 5th. After this evening’s Twilight Parade at 6:00, tonight’s Family Night features include a high school marching band contest, moto cross & ATV racing, and harness racing. Tomorrow is Governor’s Day on the fairgrounds with the draft horse show, other horse shows, more harness racing, more moto cross racing, and Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe on stage tomorrow night. Sunday will be Veterans Day with livestock shows, the smile contest, the ponytail & pigtail contest, a petting zoo, and on stage the “I Love the 90’s” show, featuring Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Rob Base, and Young MC. Monday will be Agriculture Day with Randy Houser and Murphy 500 on stage that night. To stay up-to-date on the Du Quoin State Fair over the next eleven days go to the fair’s Facebook page.
Two arrested on drug charges after brief chase by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested two Salem men on multiple drug charges following a brief pursuit on the 1700 block of East Main Street on the far east side of Salem late Friday afternoon. 34-year-old Ryan McCarty of South Marshall was arrested for driving on a revoked/suspended license,...
Eldorado Man Held For Violation Of An Order Of Protection
An Eldorado man is being held in the White County Jail without bond for Violation of an Order of Protection. At around 3:30 this morning (Friday) officers arrested 27 year old Kyle David Edwards in the parking lot of the Dollar General in Carmi. Edwards is currently being held without bond.
Salem man receives apparent minor burns in flash fire while repairing car
A 41-year-old Salem man received apparent minor burns to his arms in a flash fire that occurred Thursday afternoon while he was repairing a car in the alley behind the 400 block of East Bennett. Salem Fire Officials believe Eric DeWitt had earlier spilled some gasoline that was ignited while...
