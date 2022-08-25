Premier League summer transfer window spending hits record £1.5bn

Darwin Nunez moved to Liverpool for £85.6m

Premier League clubs have broken their spending record for a summer transfer window with the deadline a week away, according to analysis from Deloitte.

Gross summer spending in the top flight stood at £1.5bn at the start of Thursday, exceeding 2017’s record of £1.43bn. It is more than the £1.44bn spent in the whole of last season and, with the record for a Premier League season standing at £1.86bn — also in 2017-18 — it is not out of the question that the summer window could surpass that mark.

Chris Wood, assistant director in Deloitte’s Sports Business Group, said: “The record levels of spending that we’ve seen in this summer transfer window so far provides a sign that the business models of Premier League clubs are rebounding post-Covid.

“Whilst this is encouraging, the importance of clubs establishing responsible and sustainable spending policies cannot be overstated. Clubs must balance their desire to be competitive on-pitch with the need to protect long-term financial and operational viability.”

Premier League clubs have signed 135 players, more than in the 2019 or 2020 summer windows and closing on last August’s 148. Two-thirds of those have seen a fee paid, including 14 players moving for reported fees of more than £30m.

Factoring in potential add-ons that list is topped by Darwin Núñez’s £85.6m move to Liverpool, while Chelsea have done deals of £62m for Marc Cucurella, £50m for Raheem Sterling and £33.8m for Kalidou Koulibaly.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal have each done two deals of more than £30m including add-ons and Tottenham will lay out up to £60m for Richarlison. Newcastle, West Ham and Wolves have also contributed to the figure and Morgan Gibbs-White’s move to Nottingham Forest could join the list if he triggers the add-ons in the deal.