GRTC’s ridership has eclipsed pre-pandemic levels, bucking a nationwide trend that has left most major transit systems hurting for passengers. Why it matters: State and federal funding for the bus system is driven in part by ridership, setting GRTC up for a positive feedback loop of more money, more service and more customers, Richard Hankins, a spokesman for the advocacy group RVA Rapid Transit, tells Axios.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO