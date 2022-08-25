Read full article on original website
Virginia’s backdoor gas car ban
California’s 2035 ban on the sale of new gas-powered cars will also apply in Virginia unless the General Assembly intervenes, the Virginia Mercury reports. What’s happening: State lawmakers passed a law in 2021 aligning Virginia’s emissions standards with California’s as part of a clean-energy push. That...
GRTC ridership surpasses pre-pandemic levels
GRTC’s ridership has eclipsed pre-pandemic levels, bucking a nationwide trend that has left most major transit systems hurting for passengers. Why it matters: State and federal funding for the bus system is driven in part by ridership, setting GRTC up for a positive feedback loop of more money, more service and more customers, Richard Hankins, a spokesman for the advocacy group RVA Rapid Transit, tells Axios.
