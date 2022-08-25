ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Day weekend festivals, fairs and walks happening in metro Detroit

For Metro Detroit residents who are not traveling on Labor Day weekend, there’s a number of festivals, walks and other activities happening in the area. • First Congregational Church Labor Day Car Show & Fair is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 5 at 5449 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, antiques, food trucks, vendors, inflatables, 248-394-0200, facebook.com/fcclarkston.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s historic theaters offer $3 movies on National Cinema Day

ANN ARBOR – Get tickets to movies at Michigan Theater and State Theatre for just $3. The historic downtown Ann Arbor theaters are celebrating National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept.3, with cheap tickets to all of its movies. The discount applies to all tickets, said Michigan Theater Foundation officials...
wrif.com

Michigan Serves as the Location of a New Christmas Movie

I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend

It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
1470 WFNT

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Coming To Fox Theater In Detroit

Wheel of Fortune Live, an all-new theatrical experience, is going on tour and that includes an upcoming stop at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan in October 2022. The fun-filled evening will be hosted by former American Idol champion, Clay Aiken. To be clear, Wheel of Fortune Live is a...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get ready for music, food and art in Southwest Detroit

If you’re looking for a festival that has music, art, food and celebrates the community, then you might want to check out Southwest Fest in Detroit, which offers a festive combination of all of these things. Gabriel Duran, who is one of the event organizers, described Southwest Fest as...
The Saginaw News

See inside this historic Ann Arbor home preserved in rare 1890s style

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A historic Ann Arbor home just steps from the University of Michigan campus has been listed for sale in the city’s Burns Park neighborhood. The home at 923 Olivia Ave. is a Dutch Colonial Revival home built in 1893 that has a striking two-story porch that creates a distinct façade. Local historians noted in a 2014 book that the home was one of the oldest remaining buildings of that architectural style in the area.
msn.com

Sugar Factory and its $99 sundaes arrive Sept. 2 in Detroit

The Sugar Factory American Brasserie has pushed back opening its Detroit location to Sept. 2. Previously, the opening was set for 11 a.m. Monday. This is the first Michigan location for the Sugar Factory, known for its over-the-top confections, huge goblet cocktails and Lucky Charm Blue Latte spiked mimosas. The Detroit candy shop, restaurant and bar is at 45 Monroe St. in downtown's One Campus Martius building.
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The summer days are winding down and many communities are celebrating with end-of-summer festivals. Novi Taco Fest & Fine Art Fair (Twelve Mile Crossing), Friday to Sunday: One of Michigan’s largest taco festivals is back with a fiesta of food. Grab a bite from dozens of the state’s best taco trucks with everything from classic carne asada to more creative twists. Wash it all down with one of several specialty margaritas from three fully stocked bars and catch a Lucha Libre wrestling match. Test your strength at the hot pepper or taco eating contests. Individual day tickets are $5 or get a 3-day pass for $10. Tickets include admission to the Novi Fine Art Fair. Tickets and info here.
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Local 4 Yearbook: Can you guess who these graduates are?

DETROIT – As the sun sets on our beautiful Southeast Michigan summer, it’s time for the kids to head back to school. To get you ready, we’re going to play a little game of guess who. Can you name these Local 4 graduates just from their yearbook photos?
MetroTimes

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less

A delicious dish of food doesn't have to be an expensive one. With a plethora of dining options in the Detroit area, there are plenty for those on a budget. From delicious pupusas and sub sandwiches to burgers, tacos, and shawarma, we put together a list of a ton of tasty foods for under $10.
