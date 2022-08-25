Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Kansas freshman Gradey Dick included on list of college hoops’ most marketable players
Kansas freshman Gradey Dick has been included on ESPN.com’s list of the 25 most marketable college basketball players in terms of money that could be made on potential name, image, likeness deals. Dick, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound freshman guard out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, came in...
Fired Up: Collin Klein's offense will mark a change of pace for Kansas State football
The question: During an August 23, 2022, appearance on KFH's Sports Daily radio show out of Wichita, host Jacob Albracht asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about the possibilities of new offensive coordinator Collin Klein's Kansas State offense. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
Robert’s Words 2022: Conference realignment, the transfer portal and the Thunderhawks
Each year as football season approaches, GoPowercat is honored to present the thoughts of Kansas State superfan Robert Lipson. Robert also provides his weekly tailgate schedule as he upholds his tradition of visiting fan tailgates throughout the home schedule. He does the same for football road games, and Robert is...
K-State hoping Deuce Vaughn leads the way to top of Big 12
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State coach Chris Klieman likes to tell a story from late April or early May, back when his program was conducting a youth football camp, and he found himself watching running back Deuce Vaughn sign autographs for kids. “We had a session that ended...
This Kansas university ranks as part of The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges”
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University ranks as part of The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition is here.” The Princeton Review states, “Our latest edition brings together survey results from over 160,000 students across the country to find out what they love the most about these schools in everything from financial […]
WIBW
Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former WIBW-TV news anchor is coming home to replace long-time anchorman Ralph Hipp, who is retiring September 2. WIBW-TV News Director Jon Janes announced Thursday that David Oliver will return to Northeast Kansas, where he will team up with Melissa Brunner, starting September 19. Oliver,...
KVOE
Decision on citations pending after wreck southwest of Reading
Citations have not been ruled out after a reported injury crash southwest of Reading led to no hospital transports late Saturday afternoon. Lyon County Deputy Robert Miller says the wreck involved an SUV and pickup and developed shortly before 5:30 pm at the intersection of Roads 200 and X, about seven miles south-southwest of Reading and 10 miles east-northeast of Emporia. Miller says the SUV, driven by 59-year-old Larry Emley of Lebo, was westbound on Road 200, while a pickup driven by 37-year-old Alan Ibbetson of Yates Center was southbound on X. Early indications are Ibbetson was in the intersection when Emley entered it. Emley’s SUV then hit the Ibbetson pickup.
msn.com
The Charming Small Town In Kansas That Was Named After A Waterfall
Waterfalls in Kansas aren’t all that common. While we aren’t as flat as people often think we are, we don’t have as many watery cascades as more mountainous states with more dramatic inclines. However, we have some waterfalls in Kansas, one of which inspired the name of a small town. Cottonwood Falls is the largest city in Chase County, but this is a secluded area, and the city’s population is under 1,000. This is such a quintessential charming small town in Kansas, and it’s lovely.
msn.com
Gov. Kelly nominates Shawnee Co. judge to Kansas Court of Appeals
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Judge Rachel L. Pickering to fill a vacancy in the Kansas Court of Appeals. If confirmed by the Senate, Pickering would be the first Hispanic Kansan on the court. Pickering, of Topeka, is a District Judge in the Third Judicial District in...
WIBW
Topeka West alerts parents of situation with former student
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West High School alerted parents Thursday of a situation with a former student. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says a situation unfolded at Topeka West High School on Thursday, Aug. 25, which forced staff to call local law enforcement. Topeka West Principal John Buckendorff sent...
WIBW
1 sent to hospital after 2 crashes involving 3 trucks
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital after 2 crashes involving three trucks in Lyon Co. KVOE reports that one person was hospitalized after two crashes that involved three pickups in southern Lyon Co. on Friday night, Aug. 26. Just before 11:30 p.m., Lyon Co....
Mystery surrounds “incident” at Topeka West
TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is looking for answers after the principal at a local high school sent a vague note to parents Thursday afternoon. “Law enforcement officials are addressing a report regarding a former Topeka West student,” principal John Buckendorff said. “Students and staff have remained safe, instruction is continuing without disruption and law enforcement is addressing […]
WIBW
Sunday night forecast: Cold front Monday brings scattered rain and storms
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today has been hot, muggy and breezy and Monday looks about the same until a cold front brings in more changes. Temperatures tonight will stall in the low 70s with south winds remaining breezy around 10 mph. A cold front will divide Northeast Kansas Monday afternoon with upper 80s in the north and mid 90s in the south. Cold front also brings a chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms late Monday afternoon. Chance for severe weather is low.
KVOE
Semi driver cited, traffic closed in 10 block of West Logan until further notice following incident Sunday afternoon
A semi driver was cited after an accident that downed a power line in downtown Emporia Sunday afternoon. According to Emporia Police Sgt. Dominick Vortherms, the accident occurred at the intersection of West Logan Ave. and Commercial Street just before noon. Vortherms says the semi allegedly attempted to make a u-turn in the intersection and caught the power line.
KVOE
Two wrecks, three pickups, one person to Newman Regional Health after incident near Olpe
One person received hospital treatment after two crashes involving three pickup trucks in southern Lyon County late Friday night. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says the crashes happened in the 500 block of Kansas Highway 99, about two miles south of Olpe, with the first crash developing shortly before 11:30 pm. Meyers says 17-year-old Luke Fankhauser of Madison was northbound when his truck went off the highway into the west ditch. It then came back onto the highway and overturned in the middle of the road. Ronald Williamson, age 60 of Hartford, stopped and parked his pickup to render aid — but while both Fankhauser and Williamson were standing outside their trucks, 54-year-old Steven Kusmaul of Madison hit Fankhauser’s truck, which in turn hit Williamson’s truck.
Teen arrested for taking gun to Topeka school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teenager had his first appearance in court Friday morning, accused of having a gun at a Topeka school. Victor Fuentes, Jr., 18, was arrested the same day a Topeka West High School principal sent a vague note to parents indicating there was an incident involving a former student and that all […]
WIBW
RCPD on the hunt for two men who raped 18-year-old
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for two men who reportedly raped an 18-year-old in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan. Officers said an 18-year-old female...
Police capture wanted Kansas ATM theft suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made a second arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Thursday, police located 43-year-old Michael E. Frink of Topeka in the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just after 5a.m. August 11, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications...
Commissioners outline plan to save Kansas hospital
JUNCTION CITY —Geary County Commissioners outlined the plan Thursday night to save Geary Community Hospital through an agreement with Stormont Vail Health. That company will oversee the operations at the hospital completely in January, and they are already providing assistance. Some of the key points during a public presentation...
WIBW
Bluemont Elementary School teachers receive a surprise
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Academy Sports and Jordy Nelson teamed up to surprise 10 teachers at Bluemont Elementary School with $2,500 worth of gift cards to help kick off the school year. Nelson and his partners at Academy gave the teachers and students a welcoming of joy. Nelson was glad...
247Sports
